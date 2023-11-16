Want to expand your social circle when you move to France? Make new friends and connections with our directory of expat groups, clubs, and networks:
The Yale Club of France is an association for former students of Yale who live in France. The club provides a space for members to meet other alumni while keeping up-to-date with new from Yale. The club runs a number of events throughout the year, including book clubs, dinners, visits, and more.
Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, helping people from all backgrounds become more confident communicators and leaders.
The Oxford Society Paris is a social and networking group for University of Oxford alumni based in and around the French capital. The group provides a welcoming space to reconnect with former students, through a number of events and other meetings held throughout the year.
The Cambridge Society of Paris is a networking and social organization for Cambridge alumni living in and around the French capital. The group allows former students to connect with each other and the university, building friendships and networks in Paris and beyond.
British in France is an online community for UK citizens living over the Channel. It’s the site of the British Community Committee of France, which represents the rights of British people in France and acts as the umbrella for all local clubs and associations throughout the country.
Rotary International is a global service organization with local groups located throughout the world. With over 1.2 million members, Rotary International communities work together to promote peace, fight conflict, and improve the lives and wellbeing of people around the world.
Cymdeithas Cymry Paris (Paris Welsh Society) is a society that promotes the Welsh language and culture in the French capital. The group brings together the city’s Welsh community with those interested in all things Cymru through a number of lively events throughout the year.
Message is a community for English-speaking parents living in and around Paris. The group provides a support and social network for those with children of all ages in the French capital. Whether you’re looking for friends, info, or a playdate for your child(ren), find it with Message.
Mensa is a global organization for individuals with a high IQ. Founded in 1946, the organization aims to foster human intelligence for the benefit of humankind in a social and welcoming environment. Find your nearest group today and become part of the Mensa global community.
Lions International is a global, non-political volunteering network and service organization. Around the world, clubs follow the guiding principles of the Lions International group, improving lives and communities through kindness. Find your nearest Lions International chapter today.
The Harvard Club of France is an association for Harvard alumni based in France. The club represents former students of the college and 12 graduate and professional schools, providing a space to reconnect and network. Connect with former college colleagues with the Harvard Club of France.
The French-American Foundation is an organization aimed at deepening relations between France and the United States. The body provides regular debate and exchanges between the two cultures, including through its flagship Young Leaders program which strengthens trans-Atlantic relations.
The French Association of Canadian Studies (AFEC) is a non-profit cultural association based in France. The association promotes Canadian studies throughout France, through events, university exchanges, and more. Explore Canadian culture with the AFEC.
The France British Chamber of Commerce is an association aiming to promote the economic interests of French and UK businesses. Since 1873, the FBCC has been the voice of the Franco-British business community. Get more from your business and become a member today.
The France-NZ Association is an organization that promotes the cultural exchange between France and New Zealand. Since 1981, the association has provided a welcoming space for cultural offerings and networking with new people. Events take place in Paris and around France.
Chambre de Commerce France Canada is an association that promotes economic exchanges between France and Canada. Since 1956, the association has provided a range of networking events and opportunities in both countries to promote French-Canadian relations.
France États-Unis is an association promoting Franco-American relations. For over 75 years, the association has been encouraging further integration between French and American business and culture. France États-Unis has regional groups throughout the country, so find your local association today.
The Associated Clan MacLeod Societies is a global network of Clan MacLeod societies. The societies promote clan traditions throughout the world, offering a platform for MacLeod clansfolk to connect and engage with each other. There are 10 affiliated national societies around the world.
Global Greens is an international network of Green political parties and environmental political movements. The organization provides a platform for the exchange and discussion of ideas and policy initiatives. Global Greens does this through online and in-person events and forums.
The Centre Culturel Irlandais is the Irish cultural center for France. Based in Paris, the center represents and promotes Irish culture throughout the country. The Centre Culturel Irlandais hosts a number of events during the year, from author workshops to artistic installations.
The Caledonian Society of France is a society for Scottish people and friends of Scotland and its rich culture. Since 1922, the group has provided a welcoming space for maintaining and promoting Scottish traditions and culture. Highlights include annual Burns’ Day and St. Andrews events.
The Association of American Women in Europe is an international non-profit network across Europe. For over 60 years, the network has provided a safe and encouraging space for professional and personal connections, improving the integration of American women across the continent.
The Irish Association of Paris is a society aimed at promoting Irish culture and tradition in the French capital. Through an eclectic program of events, the group helps Irish natives engage and connect in Paris. If you’re from the Emerald Isle and living in Paris, see how they can help you settle.
The Association Intégration Kreiz Breizh is a non-profit organization that helps newcomers to Brittany integrate into the community. Based in Gouarec, the group helps arrivals settle into their new home, the organization events to promote cultural and social inclusion.
The International Seafarers’ Welfare & Assistance Network is an international membership organization that promotes the welfare of seafarers. Seafarers and their families can access the support and information they need from the Network’s support staff.
Americans in Alsace is an expat community for Americans and Canadians living in the Alsace region. Based in Strasbourg, the network hosts a number of regular events, from book clubs to movie nights, giving expats the chance to meet other like-minded souls living in Alsace.
FAWCO (Federation of American Women’s Clubs Overseas) is a global association for US expats living and working abroad. Through volunteering, networking, and more, the associations provide a welcoming environment for girls and women throughout the world. Find your nearest AWC today.
AIA Continental Europe is a networking platform for American architects living and working in Europe. One of seven international chapters of the American Institute of Architects, it connects those working across the continent, fostering fellowship across borders throughout the industry.
The American Club of Paris is an international community within the French capital. Through a strong network of individuals, companies, and groups, the community strengthens French-American ties. The club hosts an interesting program of events for expats in Paris.
Vlamingen in de Wereld (VIW – standing for Flemish in the World) is a networking organization for Flemish people living abroad. So, wherever you end up in the world, with VIW you’ll be able to connect with like-minded individuals from home.
