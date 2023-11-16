Need medical attention in France? Find the right care for you and your family with our listing of expat-friendly hospitals and clinics in France:
IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.
The American Hospital of Paris cares for French and international patients, aiming to bring together the best in French and American medical practice. The hospital is accredited by American and French healthcare bodies. Get in touch to book an appointment and find out more about treatment options.
Hôpital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild is a private university hospital in Paris. They provide both emergency and planned healthcare. The hospital specializes in head and neck diseases in adults and children, and is used to treating international parents. Get in touch to find out more.
Hôpital Foch is a hospital in Suresnes, Île-de-France. Their international department helps expats to access their services and treatment. The hospital consists of 600 beds and 2,000 staff members. Visit Hôpital Foch to find out more about their treatment options and how to book an appointment.
Hôpital Franco-Britannique is a private hospital in Levallois-Perret, in the Parisian suburbs. They offer a wide range of services and have recently extended their maternity. The hospital is known for speaking English and has 270 beds. Get in touch with Hôpital Franco-Britannique for a consultation.
