Looking for some spiritual guidance in France? Find your nearest expat-friendly church, mosque, or temple with our directory listings:

Other listings of Churches and Places of Worship

St. George’s Anglican Church

St. George’s Anglican Church is an English-speaking place of worship located in Paris. The church hosts a number of English services throughout the week including morning and evening prayer and Sunday morning’s Holy Communion. For more information, visit their website today.

Visit website

Holy Trinity Church

Holy Trinity Church is an international church based in Paris. The multi-generational community is an English-speaking, international group that worships within the Anglican tradition. If you’re looking for a new church in Paris, visit Holy Trinity Church.

Visit website

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is a Christian church and international charitable organization. The group provides help, support, and emergency humanitarian aid to those in need throughout the world. Embedded in Christian teachings, the Salvation Army has a global membership of millions.

Visit website

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is an international church with over 30,000 congregations in over 160 countries and territories. Each local group seeks to serve, teach, inspire, and mentor through the teachings of Jesus and His gospel. Find your nearest local group today.

Visit website

The American Church in Paris

The American Church in Paris is a protestant church serving the international community in Paris. Located along the River Seine, the church offers three Sunday services for parishioners from around the world. Explore your spiritual side with the American Church in Paris.

Visit website

St Joseph’s Catholic Church

St Joseph’s Catholic Church is an English-speaking church and community based in Paris. Parishioners from over 40 countries around the world come together at the church, conveniently located near the Arc de Triomphe. If you’re looking for a catholic community in Paris, visit St Joseph’s.

Visit website

The American Cathedral in Paris

The American Cathedral in Paris is an international place of worship. Since 1830, the Episcopal/Anglican church has provided an open, welcoming space for Americans of all backgrounds. The American Cathedral in Paris is well-located near the Champs-Elysees.

Visit website

