Staying connected can help you integrate into your new life abroad. To help you get set up, here are some expat-friendly TV and internet providers in France:

RMC Sport

RMC Sport is your one stop for live sport, results, interviews, and analysis. They have a range of subscriptions, allowing you to watch your favourite games on any screen. Whether you’re keen to keep up with football or a big fan of boxing, RMC Sport has the matches you need.
RED by SFR

RED by SFR is a low-cost mobile and internet provider operating in France. They offer customizable non-binding packages for mobile internet, texting, and calls. Choose a plan with a new phone included or a SIM-only deal. Connect easily and commitment-free with RED by SFR.
La Poste Mobile

La Poste Mobile is a telecom provider operating in France. Alongside a range of mobile contracts, prepaid SIMs, and SIM-only deals, they also offer home internet and TV packages. If you're setting up your new life in France, see how La Poste Mobile can help get you connected.
SFR

SFR is a telecommunications company operating across France. With home and mobile phone connections, internet services, and TV packages offering programming from around the world, SFR has something for everyone. Choose your options and get connected in France with SFR.
Disney+

Disney+ is an on-demand video subscription service operating internationally. The platform offers a range of Disney movies and TV series, from the Star Wars saga to classics for the whole family. So, bring the magic of Disney into your home by signing up for Disney+.

Other listings of TV and Internet Providers

Coriolis

Coriolis is a French telecommunications company offering low-cost smartphones, mobile tariffs, and home internet. With SIM-only deals, offers on smartphones, and fiber internet with optional TV, there’s a tariff to suit everyone. Get your home connected with Coriolis.

Orange

Orange is one of the leading French home telecom companies, offering a wide range of expat-friendly products. Choose from mobile subscriptions, SIM cards, home internet, and digital TV packages. Take advantage of the widespread Orange network and get your new life in France connected.

Losali-Direct

Losali-Direct is an international calling service for French public departments. Their easy-to-use service allows French nationals to contact French government services at local rates from several international locations. So, make the calls you need at the price that’s right for you with Losali Direct.

View TV Abroad

View TV Abroad is an online subscription service for US and UK TV shows. It lets you watch TV shows from home live or on-demand from wherever you are in the world. So, from Eastenders to Ru Paul’s Drag Race, you’ll never miss your favorite show again.

