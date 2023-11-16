Looking for a new job in France? Get to grips with the local job market with the help of one of these expat-friendly job agencies:
TopCV is an online CV-writing service. Their dedicated team of recruitment professionals provide expert advice on how to optimize your resume. Their service can make you 40% more likely to land a job. So, make your CV stand out from the crowd with TopCV.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Fiverr is a platform for freelancers and those hiring freelancers. Their freelance community includes writers, designers, video editors, developers, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next client, or someone to help you on your next big project, try out Fiverr today.
Michael Page is an international recruitment agency operating all over the world. They are experts in sectors such as finance, human resources, technology, marketing, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next job or the perfect candidate for a new role, contact Michael Page today.
Robert Half Talent Solutions is a recruitment agency operating in more than 300 locations worldwide. They support jobseekers and employers to streamline the recruitment process. They also provide advice on careers, hiring, and management. Get in touch with Robert Half for your staffing solutions.
Europe Language Jobs is an international recruitment platform operating throughout Europe. The platform specializes in multilingual jobs and introducing candidates to those roles that are right for them. If you’re job-hunting in Europe, do it with Europe Language Jobs.
Approach People Recruitment is a leading international recruiter focusing on the European job market. Since 2000, they’ve provided specialized and multilingual recruitment advice tailored to individuals moving into foreign markets. Operating across Europe, this expat-friendly recruiter offers support and services in several countries.
Aquarius Abroad is an online platform for jobs, internships and language courses internationally. They specialize in placing English-speaking natives in placements, helping them set up their new life abroad. If you’re looking for an easy way to move abroad, consider Aquarius Abroad.
Seuss+ is an international recruitment agency specializing in the life-science industry. Their dedicated expat-friendly team offer individually-tailored solutions for pharma and biotech professionals So, if you’re looking for a new challenge Seuss+ could have the opportunity for you.
Tiger Recruitment is an international recruitment agency specializing in secretarial and PA roles. Their expert team provides career advice and support for a range of global positions. Whether you’re a graduate or an experienced executive assistant, find your next role with Tiger Recruitment.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets