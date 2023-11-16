Country Flag

Media and News

Want the latest news from France and beyond? Check our directory listings for some expat-friendly news site to help you keep up with the latest events:

Featured

RMC Sport

RMC Sport is your one stop for live sport, results, interviews, and analysis. They have a range of subscriptions, allowing you to watch your favourite games on any screen. Whether you’re keen to keep up with football or a big fan of boxing, RMC Sport has the matches you need.
Visit website
Featured

Disney+

Disney+ is an on-demand video subscription service operating internationally. The platform offers a range of Disney movies and TV series, from the Star Wars saga to classics for the whole family. So, bring the magic of Disney into your home by signing up for Disney+.

Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Media and News

INSPIRELLE

INSPIRELLE is an online magazine especially for women. Their website offers everything from news to advice to reviews of the latest goings-on in the French capital. Whether you’re new to the city or a native Parisienne, find out what’s hot in Paris with INSPIRELLE.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing