Want to further your career opportunities in France? Our directory of expat-friendly business schools in France can help you choose your next career move:

Icademie

Icademie is a business and digital school based in Toulon and with other locations across France. The school specializes in a rich and varied e-learning platform that complements classes at the centers. This allows greater levels of accessibility to the school’s courses and programs.

HEC Paris

HEC Paris is a leading business school located in Paris. Since 1881, the school has been educating the brightest business minds from France and around the world. So, whether you want to study a masters, MBA or PhD program, HEC Paris has the course for you.

INSEAD

INSEAD is a graduate business school with campuses in Singapore, Abu Dhabi, and Paris. The school prides itself on its international teaching and research as part of its program of courses available. For an internationally-recognized education, enroll at INSEAD.

