Insurance Companies

Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Choose a French insurance company from our directory.

AutoMotoCompare

AutoMotoCompare lets you compare a wide range of French car and motorcycle insurers to find the best prices and guarantees for you. Simply fill out a short questionnaire about your situation and needs and discover offers from more than 50 providers. Compare your auto insurance options for free with AutoMotoCompare.
Allianz Travel

Allianz Travel is a travel insurance provider for travel within France or overseas. Whether you're going away for a weekend or an indefinite period, it provides a variety of tailor-made plans to suit your needs. To safeguard you and your loved ones wherever you are, get insured with Allianz Travel.
Allyz

Allyz is a digital travel platform offering a range of products to assist travelers before, during, and after their journey. The platform includes information and advice, a trip planner, and travel insurance. They also provide real-time updates so you can plan for every eventuality. Travel securely with Allyz.
EuroAssurance

EuroAssurance is a French insurance broker offering a range of coverage, including car insurance. They allow you to manage your insurance remotely via your smartphone. In just a few clicks, you can calculate your premium online, finding the best coverage for your vehicle. Keep safe on the road with EuroAssurance.
Le Comparateur Assurance

Le Comparateur Assurance is a comparison platform for French insurance companies. Whether you're looking for cover for your home, health, or car, they allow you to find the best option. Join nine million online users and compare insurance providers for free with Le Comparateur Assurance.
Fab French Insurance

Fab French Insurance is an expat insurance broker in France. They have served the English-speaking community since 2015, using French-native brokers to help you get the support you need. From health and home insurance to residency applications and car registrations, Fab French Insurance can help.
Assurland

Assurland is an insurance comparison site operating in France. They compare insurance policies from the country's biggest providers, covering everything from car coverage to pet premiums. Get the best French insurance products for you with Assurland.
World Nomads

World Nomads is an international travel insurance provider. They offer cover for whether you're working abroad, backpacking, or simply vacationing overseas. Wherever the road takes you, make sure you're covered for the journey with World Nomads.
Other listings of Insurance Companies

La Banque Postale

La Banque Postale Assurances offers a range of insurance products for your life in France. If you’re looking for home insurance, car insurance, legal protection, or supplementary health coverage, they have a policy for you. Visit La Banque Postale online and find the coverage you need.

Allianz Habitation

Allianz Habitation provide home insurance in France. They have a range of rates for different situations and optional extras. Their handy online tool allows you to find your coverage quickly and easily. View different policies and specify your home insurance needs with Allianz Habitation.

Allianz Auto

Allianz Auto is a car insurance provider operating in France. They offer a range of policies and deals for standard, electric, and semi-autonomous cars. They also cover other vehicles such as motorcycles and motorhomes. Check out their express tariff and find your quote with just a couple of clicks.

Assu 2000

Assu 2000 provides car insurance in France. They have a range of coverage available, adapted to all profiles and budgets. Their insurance includes compulsory coverage and tailor-made policies to make sure you’re covered for you for what you need. Find your perfect insurance match with Assu 2000.

LeLynx.fr

LeLynx.fr is a French comparison website. They offer online tools to help you make savings on your car insurance, home insurance, and more. They also allow you to compare utility providers including gas, electricity, and internet. Visit LeLynx.fr to discover how much you could save.

Bonne-Assurance.com

Bonne-Assurance.com is an insurance comparison platform comparing French insurers. They compare providers of health insurance, property insurance, loan insurance, and more. Try out Bonne-Assurance.com’s online interactive comparison tool and find the best insurance for your needs.

Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

Mondassur

Mondassur is an international insurance broker specializing in the expat market. Their qualified team of professional insurance advisors can help connect you with the right insurance products for you and your family. So, make sure you have the correct cover in your new home with Mondassur.

Insurances Without Borders

Insurances Without Borders is an international insurance provider. They offer a range of insurance products tailored to the expat market, including health, mobility and more. So, wherever you’re moving, get there securely with the products available from Insurances Without Borders.

AXA

AXA is an international insurance company. They offer a specialized English-speaking international service. Through this agency, they provide insurance products for car, home, health, and motorbike. So, get the right cover for you in your new home with the professionals at AXA.

Generali Assurances

Generali Assurances is an international insurance provider. As the third largest insurer in Europe, they provide a range of insurance products including car, health, property and more. So, get the right cover in your new home with the professional expat-friendly service of Generali Assurances.

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

