Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Choose a French insurance company from our directory.
La Banque Postale Assurances offers a range of insurance products for your life in France. If you’re looking for home insurance, car insurance, legal protection, or supplementary health coverage, they have a policy for you. Visit La Banque Postale online and find the coverage you need.
Allianz Habitation provide home insurance in France. They have a range of rates for different situations and optional extras. Their handy online tool allows you to find your coverage quickly and easily. View different policies and specify your home insurance needs with Allianz Habitation.
Allianz Auto is a car insurance provider operating in France. They offer a range of policies and deals for standard, electric, and semi-autonomous cars. They also cover other vehicles such as motorcycles and motorhomes. Check out their express tariff and find your quote with just a couple of clicks.
Assu 2000 provides car insurance in France. They have a range of coverage available, adapted to all profiles and budgets. Their insurance includes compulsory coverage and tailor-made policies to make sure you’re covered for you for what you need. Find your perfect insurance match with Assu 2000.
LeLynx.fr is a French comparison website. They offer online tools to help you make savings on your car insurance, home insurance, and more. They also allow you to compare utility providers including gas, electricity, and internet. Visit LeLynx.fr to discover how much you could save.
Bonne-Assurance.com is an insurance comparison platform comparing French insurers. They compare providers of health insurance, property insurance, loan insurance, and more. Try out Bonne-Assurance.com’s online interactive comparison tool and find the best insurance for your needs.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
Mondassur is an international insurance broker specializing in the expat market. Their qualified team of professional insurance advisors can help connect you with the right insurance products for you and your family. So, make sure you have the correct cover in your new home with Mondassur.
Insurances Without Borders is an international insurance provider. They offer a range of insurance products tailored to the expat market, including health, mobility and more. So, wherever you’re moving, get there securely with the products available from Insurances Without Borders.
AXA is an international insurance company. They offer a specialized English-speaking international service. Through this agency, they provide insurance products for car, home, health, and motorbike. So, get the right cover for you in your new home with the professionals at AXA.
Generali Assurances is an international insurance provider. As the third largest insurer in Europe, they provide a range of insurance products including car, health, property and more. So, get the right cover in your new home with the professional expat-friendly service of Generali Assurances.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
