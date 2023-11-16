Studying in France? Whether you're an undergraduate or a post-grad, find your next student home with our listings of expat-friendly student accommodation in France:
ADELE is an online housing portal specializing in student housing. The website offers a quick and hassle-free way to find accommodation, allowing you to search by city or housing type. So, find your new student digs quicker by checking out ADELE’s online portal.
Les Estudines is a rental agency specializing in student accommodation. They have a number of student residences located in big university towns and cities across France. Les Estudines’ locations include a range of well-equipped and fully-furnished homes, including studios and shared apartments.
