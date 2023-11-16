Country Flag

Student Accommodations

Studying in France? Whether you're an undergraduate or a post-grad, find your next student home with our listings of expat-friendly student accommodation in France:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Student Accommodations

ADELE

ADELE is an online housing portal specializing in student housing. The website offers a quick and hassle-free way to find accommodation, allowing you to search by city or housing type. So, find your new student digs quicker by checking out ADELE’s online portal.

Visit website

Les Estudines

Les Estudines is a rental agency specializing in student accommodation. They have a number of student residences located in big university towns and cities across France. Les Estudines’ locations include a range of well-equipped and fully-furnished homes, including studios and shared apartments.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing