Country Flag

Financial Advisors

Want to get more from your money in France? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in France and make the right financial choices for you:

Featured

SeDomicilier

Register your business with SeDomicilier, France's top domiciliation company. With over 50,000 customers, simply fill out the questionnaire on their secure online platform and receive your direct debit and residence certificate in no time. Let SeDomicilier take care of your legal formalities today.
Visit website
Featured

Loan Brokerage France

Loan Brokerage France (LBF) assists foreign investors with financing solutions for acquiring property in France. Their services are tailor-made for investors and supported by a team based in Saint Germain en Laye near Paris. Contact LBF and benefit from valuable guidance throughout the acquisition.
Visit website
Featured

Elitax

Elitax is a tax advisory firm located in Paris. Their team of accountants and tax experts specialize in helping expat individuals and companies manage their finances. To make sure you stay on top of your taxes in France, contact the team at Elitax.

Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Financial Advisors

A Place in the Sun Currency

A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.

Visit website

Crédit Expatrié

Crédit Expatrié is a financial advisory firm operating internationally. The specialize in providing professional, personal financial guidance to expats and non-residents. Crédit Expatrié can help remove many of the issues and confusions that surround the financial management process. Website only in French.

Visit website

Hudson Advisors

Hudson Advisors is a global asset management company operating internationally. They provide expat-friendly services focusing on real estate, credit, equity and other financial assets. Hudson Advisors’ team of experts maximize the value of clients’ assets, making their money go further.

Visit website

Lazard

Lazard is a global financial advisory and asset management company. They advise clients on strategic financial matters and investment portfolio management to ensure they get the most out of their money. So, wherever you are in the world, Lazard can help your finances.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing