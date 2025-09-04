Cookie Policy

Country Flag
Cookies and Similar Technologies Notice

Effective from 23/09/2025

Version Number: 1.0

Below, we’ve explained how and why we use cookies, and what each of them do. We’ve broken them down into four groups:

Strictly necessary cookies

We need these cookies to run our website — they let us save your cookie preferences, and keep the site secure. They’re always on.

Analytics

These let us use tools that show us how you interact with our products and improve our services. They help us find and fix problems for our customers, and they’re also known as analytical or performance cookies.

Advertising

Cookies that keep our marketing costs down. These cookies improve our marketing and keep our marketing costs down. We share this information in aggregate form with third parties, for the purpose of advertising.

Preferences

Cookies that make it possible to remember certain information about the user that can differentiate their experience from that of other users such as the language, the number of results to be shown when the user makes a search etc.

You can see each cookie we use and our reasons for using them below.

STRICTLY NECESSARY (ESSENTIAL) COOKIES
NameProviderPurposeSession or PersistentLifespanPrivacy information
__cf_bmCloudflare

This cookie is used to distinguish between humans and bots. This is beneficial for the website, in order to make valid reports on the use of their website.		Persistent1 dayhttps://www.cloudflare.com/en-gb/privacypolicy/
_cc_idGoogleUsed by a consent management platform to store a unique ID for the visitor’s consent state.Persistent~9 monthshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
NON-ESSENTIAL COOKIES
Analytics
NameProviderPurposeSession or PersistentLifespanPrivacy information
_gaGoogleRegisters a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.SessionSession

https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
ga#GoogleUsed by Google Analytics to collect data on the number of times a user has visited the website as well as dates for the first and most recent visit.Persistent2 yearshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
gidGooglegid cookie generates and saves a random device ID on wise.com along with the user’s country and city determined from the IP address. The device ID is then passed to our website (e.g.,https://www.expatica.com/) for analytical purposes i.e. when you land on the wise.com, we will know that you have visited https://www.expatica.com/ before.Persistent1 yearhttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
tdGoogleRegisters statistical data on users’ behaviour on the website. Used for internal analytics by the website operator.SessionSession

https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
_gcl_auGoogleUsed by Google AdWords to store ad click information and track conversions.Persistent90 dayshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
NON-ESSENTIAL COOKIES
Advertising
NameProviderPurposeSession or PersistentLifespanPrivacy information
FCCDCF, FCNECGoogleUsed by Google for advertising purposes, including ad delivery and reporting.Persistent~13 monthshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
__gads, __gpi, __eoiGoogleThese cookies are set by Google AdSense for advertising serving and personalization.Persistent6-13 monthshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
lotame_domain_checkLotameChecks the domain for the purpose of serving targeted advertising.Persistent10 secondshttps://www.lotame.com/privacy/
panoramaId, panoramaId_expiry, panoramaIdTypeLotameAnonymously identifies a user’s browser to help deliver targeted ads.Persistent7 dayshttps://www.lotame.com/privacy/
cto_bundleCriteoUsed by Criteo to track users across websites for retargeting advertising purposes.Persistent~13 monthshttps://www.criteo.com/privacy/
LAST_RESULT_ENTRY_KEYYoutubeStores the user’s video player preferences using an embedded YouTube video.SessionSession
https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
remote_sidYoutubeNecessary for the implementation and functionality of YouTube video-content on the website.SessionSessionhttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
TESTCOOKIESENABLEDYoutubeUsed to track user’s interaction with embedded content.SessionSessionhttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVEYoutubeMay enable personalised recommendations on YouTube based on past views and searches.Persistent1 dayhttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATAYoutubeStores the user’s cookie consent state for the current domain.Persistent180 dayshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
YSCYoutubeRegisters a unique ID to keep statistics of what videos from YouTube the user has seen.Persistent180 dayshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
ytidb::LAST_RESULT_ENTRY_KEYYoutubeStores the user’s video player preferences using embedded YouTube video.SessionSessionhttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
Yt-remote-cast-installed, yt-remote-connected-devices, yt-remote-session-app, yt-remote-session-nameYoutubeStores the user’s video player preferences using embedded YouTube video.SessionSessionhttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
LogsDatabaseV2:V#||LogsRequestsStore
YoutubeThis database is used by YouTube to store logs of user requests and interactions with the site in a secure and HTTP-only manner, aiding in the improvement of marketing strategies and overall site functionality.Persistent2 yearshttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
‘#-#’YoutubeUsed to send statistics related to interactions with YouTube content.SessionSessionhttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
iU5q-!O9@$YoutubeRegisters a unique ID to keep statistics of what videos from YouTube the user has seen.SessionSessionhttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
NON-ESSENTIAL COOKIES
Preferences
NameProviderPurposeSession or PersistentLifespanPrivacy information
maps/gen_#GoogleUsed in context with the website’s map integration. The cookie stores user interaction with the map in order to optimise its functionality.SessionSessionhttps://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en

How to control cookies

You can choose to block cookies by activating the settings on your browser that allow you to refuse the setting of all or some cookies. However, if you use your browser settings to block all cookies (including essential cookies) you may not be able to access parts of the website. Your browser settings also allow you to delete all cookies stored on your device whenever you wish.

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office has provided the following guidance on controlling cookies:

  • A number of websites provide detailed information on cookies, including AboutCookies.org and AllAboutCookies.org.
  • The European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance website Your Online Choices allows you to install opt-out cookies across different advertising networks. Google has developed a browser add-on to allow users to opt-out of Google Analytics across all websites which use it. This is also available in the Chrome web store.
  • Some browsers include a feature known as ‘Do Not Track’ or DNT. This allows you to indicate a preference that websites should not track you. However, whilst DNT is available in many browsers, websites are not required to recognise its request, so it may not always work. You can get help on how to use DNT in Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome and Opera.
  • For more information on how private browsing works as well as its limitations, visit the support pages for your browser: Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Internet Explorer, Mozilla Firefox, Google Chrome, Safari (IOS mobile and desktop) and Opera.

If you are concerned about specific types of cookies we use then we recommend:

If you are concerned about online tracking then we can recommend you:

  • Install a privacy-friendly browser on your device, such as Mozilla Firefox, Firefox Focus or Brave;
  • Install anti-tracking and ad-blocking plug-ins on that browser, such as uBlock, Ghostery or PrivacyBadger; and
  • Use privacy-friendly web search engines, such as DuckDuckGo or Qwant.
  • If you have any questions about the cookies or similar technologies in use on our website, please send an email to the address stated in the Privacy Policy.

If you have any questions please let us know.

