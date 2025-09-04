Cookie Policy

Cookies and Similar Technologies Notice
Effective from 23/09/2025
Version Number: 1.0
With cookies we can give you a better browsing experience, improve the quality of our services, and keep our marketing costs down.
Below, we’ve explained how and why we use cookies, and what each of them do. We’ve broken them down into four groups:
We need these cookies to run our website — they let us save your cookie preferences, and keep the site secure. They’re always on.
These let us use tools that show us how you interact with our products and improve our services. They help us find and fix problems for our customers, and they’re also known as analytical or performance cookies.
Cookies that keep our marketing costs down. These cookies improve our marketing and keep our marketing costs down. We share this information in aggregate form with third parties, for the purpose of advertising.
Cookies that make it possible to remember certain information about the user that can differentiate their experience from that of other users such as the language, the number of results to be shown when the user makes a search etc.
You can see each cookie we use and our reasons for using them below.
|STRICTLY NECESSARY (ESSENTIAL) COOKIES
|Name
|Provider
|Purpose
|Session or Persistent
|Lifespan
|Privacy information
|__cf_bm
|Cloudflare
This cookie is used to distinguish between humans and bots. This is beneficial for the website, in order to make valid reports on the use of their website.
|Persistent
|1 day
|https://www.cloudflare.com/en-gb/privacypolicy/
|_cc_id
|Used by a consent management platform to store a unique ID for the visitor’s consent state.
|Persistent
|~9 months
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|NON-ESSENTIAL COOKIES
Analytics
|Name
|Provider
|Purpose
|Session or Persistent
|Lifespan
|Privacy information
|_ga
|Registers a unique ID that is used to generate statistical data on how the visitor uses the website.
|Session
|Session
https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|ga#
|Used by Google Analytics to collect data on the number of times a user has visited the website as well as dates for the first and most recent visit.
|Persistent
|2 years
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|gid
|gid cookie generates and saves a random device ID on wise.com along with the user’s country and city determined from the IP address. The device ID is then passed to our website (e.g.,https://www.expatica.com/) for analytical purposes i.e. when you land on the wise.com, we will know that you have visited https://www.expatica.com/ before.
|Persistent
|1 year
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|td
|Registers statistical data on users’ behaviour on the website. Used for internal analytics by the website operator.
|Session
|Session
https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|_gcl_au
|Used by Google AdWords to store ad click information and track conversions.
|Persistent
|90 days
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|NON-ESSENTIAL COOKIES
Advertising
|Name
|Provider
|Purpose
|Session or Persistent
|Lifespan
|Privacy information
|FCCDCF, FCNEC
|Used by Google for advertising purposes, including ad delivery and reporting.
|Persistent
|~13 months
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|__gads, __gpi, __eoi
|These cookies are set by Google AdSense for advertising serving and personalization.
|Persistent
|6-13 months
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|lotame_domain_check
|Lotame
|Checks the domain for the purpose of serving targeted advertising.
|Persistent
|10 seconds
|https://www.lotame.com/privacy/
|panoramaId, panoramaId_expiry, panoramaIdType
|Lotame
|Anonymously identifies a user’s browser to help deliver targeted ads.
|Persistent
|7 days
|https://www.lotame.com/privacy/
|cto_bundle
|Criteo
|Used by Criteo to track users across websites for retargeting advertising purposes.
|Persistent
|~13 months
|https://www.criteo.com/privacy/
|LAST_RESULT_ENTRY_KEY
|Youtube
|Stores the user’s video player preferences using an embedded YouTube video.
|Session
|Session
https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|remote_sid
|Youtube
|Necessary for the implementation and functionality of YouTube video-content on the website.
|Session
|Session
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|TESTCOOKIESENABLED
|Youtube
|Used to track user’s interaction with embedded content.
|Session
|Session
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|Youtube
|May enable personalised recommendations on YouTube based on past views and searches.
|Persistent
|1 day
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|Youtube
|Stores the user’s cookie consent state for the current domain.
|Persistent
|180 days
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|YSC
|Youtube
|Registers a unique ID to keep statistics of what videos from YouTube the user has seen.
|Persistent
|180 days
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|ytidb::LAST_RESULT_ENTRY_KEY
|Youtube
|Stores the user’s video player preferences using embedded YouTube video.
|Session
|Session
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|Yt-remote-cast-installed, yt-remote-connected-devices, yt-remote-session-app, yt-remote-session-name
|Youtube
|Stores the user’s video player preferences using embedded YouTube video.
|Session
|Session
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|LogsDatabaseV2:V#||LogsRequestsStore
|Youtube
|This database is used by YouTube to store logs of user requests and interactions with the site in a secure and HTTP-only manner, aiding in the improvement of marketing strategies and overall site functionality.
|Persistent
|2 years
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|‘#-#’
|Youtube
|Used to send statistics related to interactions with YouTube content.
|Session
|Session
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|iU5q-!O9@$
|Youtube
|Registers a unique ID to keep statistics of what videos from YouTube the user has seen.
|Session
|Session
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
|NON-ESSENTIAL COOKIES
Preferences
|Name
|Provider
|Purpose
|Session or Persistent
|Lifespan
|Privacy information
|maps/gen_#
|Used in context with the website’s map integration. The cookie stores user interaction with the map in order to optimise its functionality.
|Session
|Session
|https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=en
You can choose to block cookies by activating the settings on your browser that allow you to refuse the setting of all or some cookies. However, if you use your browser settings to block all cookies (including essential cookies) you may not be able to access parts of the website. Your browser settings also allow you to delete all cookies stored on your device whenever you wish.
The UK Information Commissioner’s Office has provided the following guidance on controlling cookies:
If you are concerned about specific types of cookies we use then we recommend:
If you are concerned about online tracking then we can recommend you:
If you have any questions please let us know.