Looking for professional business advice in your new home? Find the right expert for your company with our listing of expat-friendly business consultants in France:

French Business Advice

French Business Advice is an accounting and financial services firm in France. They offer advice that helps expats set up business, including accountancy, legal, social and fiscal issues. With over 35 years experience, their dedicated team can help English-speaking arrivals set up a new life in France.
Servcorp

Servcorp is a serviced office provider with locations in France. They provide a range of serviced corporate accommodation, including offices, meeting rooms, virtual offices, and much more. Wherever you are in the world, give your business the right home with Servcorp.

Payoneer

Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.

AmCham EU

AmCham EU is an association supporting American businesses operating in Europe. Through networking events, support programs, and more, AmCham EU facilitates the resolution of transatlantic issues to create a better platform for understanding.

Bird and Bear

Bird and Bear is an English-speaking marketing agency based in Paris. They specialize in communication and marketing strategies for small businesses, helping them grow. So, if you’re looking to take your company to the next level, contact the team at Bird and Bear.

