Need help with your taxes and accounts in France? Take the stress out of your move with our directory of expat-friendly accountants and tax advisors in France:

French Tax Online

French Tax Online is a tax consultancy firm specializing in French tax for internationals. They provide a complete service for personal, property, and wealth tax affairs. They offer services in English to individuals looking to establish themselves in France. If you need assistance with your French tax affairs, visit French Tax Online.
French Business Advice

French Business Advice is an accounting and financial services firm in France. They offer advice that helps expats set up business, including accountancy, legal, social and fiscal issues. With over 35 years experience, their dedicated team can help English-speaking arrivals set up a new life in France.
Cash App Taxes

Cash App Taxes is an online tax return platform for US citizens living at home and abroad. Their platform offers a smart and simple filing service for both state and federal taxes and is 100% free. If you're looking to file your US taxes, see how Cash App Taxes can make the process easier.
Elitax

Elitax is a tax advisory firm located in Paris. Their team of accountants and tax experts specialize in helping expat individuals and companies manage their finances. To make sure you stay on top of your taxes in France, contact the team at Elitax.

Bright!Tax

Bright!Tax is an online tax service specializing in helping US expats file their tax returns. The team of tax experts offer a personalized service to US expats around the world, ensuring a smooth route through the tax return process. Contact Bright!Tax and see how they can help you with your taxes.

Taxes for Expats

Taxes for Expats provide tax advice for US expats. Their simple process makes filing taxes easy wherever you are in the world. So, whether you’re living Sydney or San Sebastian, get your US tax returns in order with Taxes for Expats.

