Starting a business in France

Who can start a business in France? To start a business in France, you’ll need a residence permit or to be an EU citizen. You’ll also need a social security number and a French address. In addition, you have to be at least 18 years old. Depending on your field of work, you may need qualifications or diplomas that French authorities recognize. You should also seek professional advice from a French accountant or financial expert when starting your own business in France. One way to handle the registration quickly and efficiently is by using a one-stop shop like Companow or SeDomicilier. The Ministry of Economy’s website also includes guidelines for foreigners who wish to open a business in France, with links to the relevant forms.

Legal structures for French businesses You will need to decide which business structure – and tax regime – suits your enterprise. At this stage, it’s a good idea to contact your relevant Chamber of Commerce or professional body. Factors that affect your choice include whether you have personal assets you want to protect and how you want your company to pay tax. Below are the main types of legal structures. Micro-entreprise In principle, the micro-entreprise is not a business structure but a tax status, and the simplest way for freelancers to set up their activity. Accounting obligations are limited – you do not charge VAT or claim expenses on your business. Your professional and personal assets merge since you and the business are one legal entity. This status was previously known as the auto-entreprise and is still sometimes referred to as such. Entrepreneur individuel à responsabilité limitée (EIRL) The EIRL scheme provides sole trader status with a form of limited liability. You can work under your own name or a company name. It is also quick and easy to set up, and URSSAF, the French social security organization, has a handy step-by-step guide in English. Entreprise unipersonnelle à responsabilité limitée (EURL) Another limited liability structure, the EURL is the equivalent of a SARL (see below) but for a single person and single shareholder. It’s a good initial structure to choose if you anticipate hiring others soon. Your personal and professional assets are separate, so you can charge expenses to your business. However, it is a more complex structure to set up, requires articles of association, and you must pay a registration fee. You also need to publish a legal announcement to mark the creation of the EURL, which costs €121 in mainland France. Depending on how much legal help you need, you can expect to pay between €400 and several thousand euros. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about corporate tax rates in France Read more Société par Actions Simplifiée Unipersonnelle (SASU) A SASU is a separate legal entity for sole traders with no upper limits to turnover. Your liability is limited to the contributions you pay in when you set up your company. You can then open it up to multiple shareholders. There is no minimal capital needed, and you pay corporate tax (impôt sur les sociétés). It’s also easy to bring in employees and transform your SASU into a SAS (see below). Much like with the EURL, however, you need to create articles of association and jump through some legal and administrative hoops. You also need to generate monthly payslips for yourself. The total cost can be anywhere between €225 and €1,500. Société à Responsibilité Limitée (SARL) A natural progression from a EURL, the SARL is a limited liability company with between two and 100 partners. Liability is limited to the capital investment, and no minimum capital is required to set up a SARL. All associates must sign the articles of association, and there can be more than one company head. Founding partners must agree to allow in new associates. This structure is advised especially for business projects between family members or friends because access to share capital is restricted. It is possible and common to transform a SARL into a SAS. Société par Actions Simplifiée (SAS) The SAS status gives associates greater legal freedom when drawing up the articles of association. It functions much like a SASU (see above) but for collective projects. The flexibility makes this a favorite choice among start-ups. Associates can be physical or moral entities, and they nominate a president who manages everyday affairs. This status also gives associates very good social security coverage.

Starting up an online business in France If you want to start an e-commerce business (boutique de vente en ligne) in France, the process is much the same as described above. Whether you plan to offer services or sell goods online, you still need to choose a business category and legal status and register your business. By far the easiest way to start is to set up a micro-entreprise. Since you don’t need to include VAT in your pricing, you can remain competitive for potential clients. Moreover, your social security payments are proportional to your earnings, which you declare every trimester. So if you have no turnover, you have no expenses. It’s a great way to launch a secondary source of income since you can be a micro-entrepreneur while being employed elsewhere at the same time. The only thing to bear in mind is that there is an upper limit on the revenue you can declare as a micro-entrepreneur before you need to transform your business status. For online intellectual services, the upper limit is €72,600, and for e-commerce sales, it is €176,200.

Foreign companies opening up a French branch or subsidiary If you want to set up a foreign-owned company in France, there are a few forms to choose from: A liaison office for non-commercial activities (bureau de liaison) – this can be an initial step that allows you to prospect in the French market without needing to establish a legal or fiscal entity. The activities covered by such a structure can include canvassing, advertising, information, storage, or any other activity of a preparatory and auxiliary nature. You still need to contact the relevant CFE (business registration center) and receive Siret and Siren numbers for your venture.

A branch (succurasale) – this structure will not have its own legal entity or capital in France separate from the parent company. However, it is subject to the French tax regime. If the country of the parent company and France do not have a bilateral agreement, profits will be subject to double taxation. The branch must be registered with the Registre du commerce et des sociétés (Trade and Commpanies Register). In addition, the parent company’s articles of association and application to register the branch must be handed into the Tribunal de commerce (commercial court).

A subsidiary (filiale) – this structure will be a legal entity in its own right, with assets and capital in its name. As such, the process for setting up a subsidiary will follow the same steps as described above.

Starting up a non-profit company in France In France, a condition for setting up a non-profit or charity, known simply as an association, is that at least two people must be involved in the project. The steps are relatively simple: Pick a name for your organization – check which names and acronyms are already in use.

Write up the articles of association – this needs to cover the functions of the different positions within the association and details such as membership contributions and procedures for excluding members.

Register the organization – you can do this through the e-création portal, but you already need a social security number to access it.

Open a separate bank account for the non-profit – you only need to signal revenue to state financial services if your non-profit generates over €72,432 per year. You will also need to go through the same accounting and administrative obligations as for-profit companies.

Administrating your French business It’s always a good idea to get professional advice when you’re starting up a business in France. An accountant (expert comptable) can advise on taxation, charges, the law, and any available rebates. Find an accountant through the French accountants’ professional body, the Ordre des Expert-Comptables, your local Chamber of Commerce, or our Business Directory. If you want to set up a limited company, consult a good notaire through Notaires de France. Expatica’s guide to Get the best tax advice from accountants in our Business Directory Read more Some essential points to bear in mind in terms of business administration in France are: Keep on top of paperwork.

Keep all receipts.

Have a separate business bank account.

Put money aside to pay tax, social charges, and VAT (if applicable). Fortunately, there are firms specializing in helping foreigners with their tax affairs. French Tax Online, for example, offers expert assistance to internationals who need to file a tax return. Invoicing in France All your business invoicing must include the following information: Invoice date

Date and description of the service or sale

The price minus any discounts

The total amount excluding VAT (prix HT – hors tax), the VAT (TVA) or a specific mention that TVA is not charged, and the total sale price (TTC)

Client name and address

Company name, company form (e.g., SARL)

Registered address

Siren number (RCS if applicable) Hiring employees in France Employing workers is expensive in France. If you want to take on employees, bear in mind that you will have to pay social charges for your staff in addition to the social charges for your company. This means you must pay employees a net salary plus a further 75% in employers’ and employees’ contributions. Workers are well protected by labor law in France. It’s a good idea to get professional advice on employment contracts, working conditions, employment law, and the minimum wage.

Corporate social responsibility in France One of the main axes of corporate social responsibility (CSR – responsabilité sociale des entreprises, RSE) is contributing to sustainable development. To launch a CSR strategy within your business, here are a few pointers: Take a look at the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals and see which your business could make a positive contribution to.

CSR action in France can be related to reducing gender inequality within the company, innovation to reduce energy consumption in its products and services, or improving human rights and fighting corruption in stakeholder relations.

Reach out to your local Chamber of Commerce and Industry to run a diagnostic on your business and define clear and precise CSR objectives and personalized advice.

Visit Portail RSE, where you can disclose data about your company’s positive environmental, social, and good governance practices.

Join the Plateforme RSE, a national platform for global action on CSR, for more general advice and recommendations for businesses.

Finding office space in France When starting a business in France, you’ll probably need to rent an office or commercial space. There are several places you can search for this online, such as in the Bureaux et Commerces (offices and businesses) section of leboncoin.fr. Expatica’s guide to Find co-working spaces in France Read more Alternatively, look for co-working spaces (éspaces co-working). These are increasingly popular across France as freelancing and remote working gain in popularity. Some communal spaces may be free to use, or you can rent a desk or whole office by the hour, day, week, or month.

Business training courses in France If you’re just starting, whether you want to work in a manual trade, commercial services, or a freelance profession, one option is to follow a Stage de Préparation à l’Installation (Preparation Course – SPI). This training course used to be obligatory for craftspeople launching a new business, but it now covers essential topics related to setting up any small business in France. It will cover aspects like administration, legal and fiscal statuses, social security contributions, and basic business management. SPI courses cost roughly €200, last about 4–5 days on average, and you get a certificate at the end. Contact your CFE to sign up, even if you want to follow the course online. Educademy also has more in-depth state-funded business courses. Once you have set up your business, you can access such courses free through your Compte Personnel de Formation (CPF). These are specifically aimed at auto-entrepreneurs and cover topics like funding and support, accounting, and online marketing.