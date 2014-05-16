Buying property in France

Homeownership in France In recent years, the percentage of people in France who own their own home has risen steadily and currently stands at 64%. This is slightly below the EU average of 69.7%. First-time buyers are known as accédants until they have finished paying off their loan, and most people (around 80%) take out a mortgage to purchase their home. Low-income households tend to purchase homes in rural areas and small towns, where prices are lower than in cities. They also often depend on state aid for home purchasing. Most people buy their first homes well into their 30s and even later. Finally, immigrant populations are less likely to be homeowners in France. However, there are considerable differences between countries of origin. Immigrants from the EU and Southern Asia, for example, are far more often homeowners than immigrants from Africa.

Should you buy or rent property in France? If you're not familiar with the area you're moving to, it's a good idea to rent first before buying. This will give you ample time to explore the market and neighborhoods. In addition, you should always visit several properties and get local advice before making a major financial decision. But even once you've found the home of your dreams, it will likely take around three months before you get the keys. On top of that, there may be renovation or decoration work to complete before moving in.

Costs of buying a property in France Fiscal/admin fees – If you sign an initial promesse de vente contract, there is typically a fee (droits d’enregistrement) of around €125.

Notary fee – The notary fee (frais de notaire) is a collection of local and regional taxes on property purchases that total roughly 8% of the property price. For new builds, this is considerably lower, about 2 to 3%. The notary receives only a fraction of this, about 1% of the property value. When calculating your loan, you must take these fees into account as they can add a significant sum to your expenses.

Insurance – 90% of homeowners in France have multi-risk home insurance. The cost varies depending on several factors, including location, property type and value, and your personal profile. It generally starts at around €120/month, but you can use online comparison sites like LeLynx to compare offers.

– 90% of homeowners in France have multi-risk home insurance. The cost varies depending on several factors, including location, property type and value, and your personal profile. It generally starts at around €120/month, but you can use online comparison sites like LeLynx to compare offers. Estate agent fees – the seller negotiates and pays these costs, which are included in the property’s sale price.

Finding a property in France You can pick up local property magazines or visit local realtors (agents immobiliers) to find properties for sale. However, some people rent and sell properties without going through agencies (a process known as particulier à particulier) – these offers are available on the pap.fr website. It’s worth noting that almost all realtors post their housing adverts on national property and sales platforms. The major ones are SeLoger, which is dedicated to real estate, ParuVendu, and LeBonCoin, where you’ll find everything from houses to old bikes and toys. Moreover, feel free to browse our directory of housing portals. It offers more niche options that focus on luxury property, an international clientèle, and green housing. Property agents You can look through the property offered by local realtors and register with them to receive new offers. However, they may not send you this information before posting it online, so it’s not very different from signing up for automatic updates on sites like SeLoger. Expatica’s guide to Browse our Directory to find real estate agencies in France Read more The seller decides whether to go through a realtor and which one(s) to hire. As a buyer, this is of limited concern to you. The realtor’s job is to sell quickly and at a good price for their client (who pays their fees). Therefore, it’s up to you to get second opinions, visit housing professionals, and hire your own notary to carry out background checks on the property. Viewing a property When you see a property that you like, book a visit with the realtor or owner as soon as possible. Some properties may have a video or 3D view online, but it’s essential to see it in person. It’s worth bearing in mind that properties in certain areas, especially major cities, go like hotcakes. It’s currently a seller’s market, and many people sign a sales agreement (compromis de vente) before visiting the property. Only some agencies accept this – others insist that potential buyers view the property first. Signing a sales agreement effectively blocks other visits for at least the next ten days, during which you have time to visit at your leisure and retract your offer at no cost. Make sure you view the property multiple times. Go with someone you trust or a building sector professional for a second opinion. When visiting a property: Touch and open everything, and look for signs of building quality

Look into corners and ceilings to check for humidity and water damage

Check the quality of windows, which are often costly to replace

Ask to see the outside, communal spaces, garage, and any storage spaces sold with the property

If you can, chat with neighbors or locals to find out more about the area or property Additional points to consider If you like the look of a property, some crucial things to consider are: Location – what kind of area it is in, whether any building work is scheduled nearby, what transport links exist, and if new ones are planned. You should hire your own notary to check the contract against urban plans and make sure, for example, that the parcel for sale has been measured precisely and that any extensions were built with permission.

– what kind of area it is in, whether any building work is scheduled nearby, what transport links exist, and if new ones are planned. You should hire your own notary to check the contract against urban plans and make sure, for example, that the parcel for sale has been measured precisely and that any extensions were built with permission. Local taxes – you pay two annual taxes if you live in and own your home: the taxe d’habitation and taxe foncière. These can vary significantly even from one area of a city to another, so it’s worth checking before you buy.

– you pay two annual taxes if you live in and own your home: the taxe d’habitation and taxe foncière. These can vary significantly even from one area of a city to another, so it’s worth checking before you buy. Condition – check when the building was built or renovated. What is the realtor’s estimate for renovation costs? Bear in mind – their estimate will likely be lower than in reality. The seller must also provide a recent official diagnostic, detailing everything from energy performance to local risks of pollution or flooding. This will give you a good idea of your energy bills.

– check when the building was built or renovated. What is the realtor’s estimate for renovation costs? Bear in mind – their estimate will likely be lower than in reality. The seller must also provide a recent official diagnostic, detailing everything from energy performance to local risks of pollution or flooding. This will give you a good idea of your energy bills. Co-ownership and planned work – if you’re buying an apartment, you’ll likely have to join the building’s syndicate upon purchase. Make sure you know their annual fees. In addition, ask to read the co-ownership contract (règlement de co-propriété) and the last few years’ meeting minutes (procès-verbal des dernières assemblées générales des copropriétaires). This way, you can find out about any upcoming building work, past problems, or ongoing conflicts between neighbors. It will also give you an idea of what you have the right to do without getting the permission of the other building owners.

The process of buying a property in France It takes around three months from signing an initial sales agreement to getting the keys to your property. If you buy cash and sign quickly, this can be as little as two months. However, when adding the time it takes to guarantee bank loans and triple-check contracts with notaries, this timeframe comes closer to four months. Making an offer If you're buying property in a seller's market, there's a good chance the owners won't accept an offer below their asking price. On the other hand, if the property has been on sale for months, requires extensive renovation, or has any other flaws, you can use this to negotiate a few percentage points below the asking price. Property prices are negotiated down rather than up, which means owners will tend to ask for a price on the higher end of the spectrum unless they're in a hurry to sell. There is no bidding system – the first price they accept by signing the initial sales agreement is the price they must sell for. Hiring a notary The seller almost always has a notary who can represent both parties. However, you should hire your own notary to do the research and double-check the extensive paperwork for you. They should be able to flag any issues or discrepancies. Look for a local notary who specializes in property (immobilier) in the official French notaries online directory. They are experts in local property prices and are there to research, negotiate, draft contracts, and advise you. They also notify the purchase intent to the local town hall, which has two months to respond (droit de préemption) if it intends to block the sale and acquire the property itself. Signing a purchase agreement If your offer is accepted, you will sign a contract with the seller, either a promesse de vente or a compromis de vente. A realtor or notary can draft this and fix the terms of your agreement (examples and templates are also available online). You have ten days to retract your offer without justification. This gives you and your notary the time to go through the Dossier de diagnostic technique (all the technical files relating to the property). A recent technical survey must be included, which the sellers organize and pay for prior to the sale. Paying the deposit Once the agreement is signed, you will need to pay a deposit of 5-10% of the property price through the seller's notary. If the purchase goes through, this sum goes towards it. If you retract your offer within 10 days or can't get a bank loan, you get the deposit back within 21 days. A clause in the agreement obliges the buyer to pay damages if they retract their offer without justification beyond the deadline. Disputes are settled in court. The final contract The seller's notary drafts the deed of sale (known as l'acte de vente, acte authentique, or titre de propriété), which your notary then looks over and amends if necessary. You can complete this step once you have secured a bank loan or have shown proof of cash assets for the purchase. The funds from your bank to the notary must be transferred on or before the signature date. The deed of sale is proof of your ownership and includes detailed information on: the property and both parties to the contract

previous property owners, going back 30 years

the sales price and payment methods

co-ownership if the property is an apartment

all fees, taxes, stamp duties, and related conditions

the land registry extracts Completing the sale You sign the deed of sale (or designate someone to sign on your behalf) at the office of the seller’s notary. At this point, you also receive the keys to your property. If you are present but have limited knowledge of French, you should hire an interpreter since you will be asked to confirm various points in the contract before signing. Be aware that the document itself is now usually signed electronically. The notary must first transfer it to the service de la publicité foncière. Once stamped and validated by this administration, the notary will transmit it to you. Bear in mind that this can take several months. However, the notary’s office keeps an official copy of the document for 100 years in case you lose yours.

Building a new property in France If you’re considering building rather than buying a property in France, there are a few steps to go through. First, contact a bank or financial advisor who can help you determine the budget and feasibility of your project. Then, you will need to purchase land on which to build your home. Purchasing land You will need to search for a plot of land and hire an architect for a mission de conseil to advise whether this parcel is constructible and can be connected to local utilities.

When looking for land, you can use an online platform like SeLoger Construire or contact local realtors.

You must check local regulations to find out, for example, if you’re allowed to build multiple stories. It’s best to first find a plot of land in a location you like and design a well-adapted house.

Once you have your land, you need to apply for a construction permit, or permis de construire, through the local town hall. Your architect or notary can help with this process, and you should get a reply in two to three months. Building your house For home designs over 150m 2 , you must go through an architectural firm. For smaller builds, you can choose to contact construction companies known as constructeur de maison individuelle. These can offer fully customized designs or cheaper, slightly adaptable models from a housing catalog.

, you must go through an architectural firm. For smaller builds, you can choose to contact construction companies known as constructeur de maison individuelle. These can offer fully customized designs or cheaper, slightly adaptable models from a housing catalog. A relatively modest home of 120–130m 2 costs on average €55,000 to €88,000 to build from scratch. This may seem much cheaper than buying an existing property. However, the costs of the land parcel, manpower, and material transport can pile up.

costs on average €55,000 to €88,000 to build from scratch. This may seem much cheaper than buying an existing property. However, the costs of the land parcel, manpower, and material transport can pile up. The ANIL, the National Housing Agency, has ample information to guide you through purchasing land and building your home.

Associations like ANIL, CLCV, and AAMOI can accompany you through the initial stage to find insurance, provide legal advice, and act as mediators between you and the construction company or any workers you hire.

Buying a new-build home in France In French, the process of buying a new build is called acheter sur plan or VEFA (vente d’un logement en l’état futur d’achèvement). Once you sign a VEFA contract, you are the owner of the land and the owner of the property as it is built. The seller undertakes to deliver the property to the buyer as soon as the construction work is completed, and construction delays should result in compensation to the buyer. It is important to be accompanied by a notary specializing in real estate if you wish to purchase a new-build home. Buyers associations like ADIMASSO can also help you tackle potential problems, including: an overestimation of the value of new builds once constructed

making sure the deposit requested does not exceed 5% of the valuation and is paid into a blocked account

non-compensation or reduced compensation for delays

a final product that does not conform to the initial contract

poor quality of materials resulting in degradation and loss of value

Selling a property in France If you’re thinking of selling your French property, here are a few things to bear in mind: You can sell your property by posting online or going through an agency. Although the latter offers additional services like professional photography, their fees can also be quite high. Sometimes, it is possible to negotiate a better deal.

An agent can also help you estimate the price of your property. It’s worth getting multiple opinions before picking a realtor. You can also use online valuation tools to help you estimate costs, like the one from PaP.

A 20% VAT is payable only on the sale of land or new builds less than five years old. For an older property, there is no VAT to pay.

You must organize a technical survey (diagnostic immobilier) and provide potential buyers with all the latest information concerning energy performance, pollution risks, and exact surface measurements (diagnostic de surface loi Carrez).

Once a buyer is interested, you can negotiate if they’re offering below the asking price. But, once you’ve agreed and signed the compromis de vente or promesse de vente, you cannot offer the property to someone else at a higher price.

You will need to hire a notary to help you draft contracts and take you through the sales process. The buyer covers their fee.