Living in Bordeaux

Bordeaux, the capital of Aquitaine in the département of the Gironde, was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2007 with an incredible 350 historic monuments. But it’s so much more than that. Sure, it’s got a history that stretches back to the third century when it was founded by the Gauls; and you can still see the influence from when the Romans came and put their mark on the place. The city center also has glorious stone buildings with highly decorated façades and wrought-iron balconies from the city’s golden age in the 18th century. They’re all nicely cleaned up after a massive regeneration project started in the 1990s. A family-friendly city

A stress-free vibe

A family-friendly city But it’s also a sophisticated and diverse city. Bordeaux is teeming with smart shops, chic restaurants, top-class museums, and a lively cultural life with a laid-back atmosphere and sunny climate. It’s also got a reputation for being a family-friendly city. At weekends, the whole world walks the pedestrianized Place de le Comédie or rollerblades along the quays beside the Garonne River. You can divide the city into three areas: Old Bordeaux or the vieille ville (old town), the anciens faubourgs (the old suburbs), and the outskirts. A lot of the picturesque Old Bordeaux (cobbled streets, old houses, and churches) dates from the 18th and 19th centuries. St Pierre is currently the fashionable part, while the cosmopolitan St Michel area is up-and-coming.

A stress-free vibe The boulevards and barrières (turnpikes or tolls) in the anciens faubourg are popular with families. Sarah, who teaches business studies in a private school, owns an échoppe, a property that was once an old shop in the quartier Victoire. It’s a small stone house with low ceilings that “goes back and back and back” from the street. There’s a courtyard outside “just big enough for some pots and a table so we can eat out outside.” She bought it in a “more un-loved than un-renovated” state for about €200,000 and is currently doing it up. Further out in Pessac, Bouscat, Talence or Merignac (near the airport), you’ll find larger houses with bigger gardens. With Bordeaux’s excellent tram service, you can get into the city center within minutes. For Sarah, living in Bordeaux ticks all the boxes. “There’s a stress-free vibe about Bordeaux. With the wide, pedestrianized streets to the tram system that means you can leave your car at home. It is a great mix of ancient and modern, from the Roman amphitheater to free Wi-Fi in the center, and of course truly magnificent restaurants, bars, and wine. If the crowds get you down, you’re only half an hour from the beaches of the Atlantic coast.”

Best wines in France Live here and you’ll find some of the best wines in the whole of France on your doorstep. The region has 113,000 hectares of vineyards and 57 appellations producing 800 million bottles of wine every year. The Atlantic coast is close by: The almighty sand dunes of the Bassin d’Arcachon lie immediately to the southwest. You’re only three hours away from the Pyrenean ski slopes or Paris and two hours from Spain. For expats who have children, the Bordeaux International School offers a bilingual program for students aged from 3 to 12.