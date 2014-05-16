Globeducate is a network of 60+ international schools in 12 countries.They provide a world-class bilingual K-12 education in English and other languages, with schools in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America. Explore Globeducate schools near you, and find out how your child can become a global citizen.

Luckily, this guide will help you to choose the international school that is best suited to your child by exploring the following topics:

French state schools offer a high level of instruction, and many children integrate well into the classic French education system . But, there are also many reasons to opt for international education, including schooling your child in a country-specific curriculum to help them integrate readily when your family returns home. Alternatively, you may simply fancy the idea of a multicultural learning environment.

If you’re moving to France with children in tow, you’ll find many quality local French schools – as well as private and international schools – that cater to the needs of expat children.

Additionally, there are a few fully independent (hors contrat) schools that tend to dispense a religious education and sometimes host international students. You can read more about this in our guide to the French education system .

As of 2019, school education in France is compulsory from the age of three. State schools are free, co-ed, and secular, with a generally high standard of education. The state also funds most private schools, of which a minority of children in France (around 20%) attend. Private schools also follow the same curriculum and charge relatively reasonable fees.

There are several international institutions that give accreditation to schools in France. These include:

Unlike the globally-taught International Baccalaureate (IB) , the Baccalauréat français international (BFI) is part of the French examination system. You will also find international schools in France that teach a UK curriculum that leads to GCSEs and A-Levels or an American curriculum that leads to a High School Diploma, SAT, and PSAT.

At the end of secondary school (lycée), international students in some schools can select to sit a bilingual exam, such as the Franco-German baccalaureate or the Baccalauréat français international , which is available in 14 languages. The Franco-American baccalaureate , on the other hand, is currently only available at schools in the US.

Schools that offer an international option tend to be high-achieving and are often in demand. Currently, there are 126 primary schools (primaire) and 199 middle schools (collège) in France that include this international option.

There are different types of international schools and educational programs to choose from in France. This includes schools with English as the instruction language, those that offer a fully bilingual program in various languages, and French schools with a section internationale . The latter offers a few hours of lessons per week in any one of 17 foreign languages.

Types of international schools in France

International schools in France cater to different age ranges and offer several other curricula and educational options. They sometimes have various programs to choose from in the last years of school, too.

The International Primary Curriculum (IPC)

The International Primary Curriculum (IPC) was first introduced in 2000 by Fieldwork Education; an organization that provides international curriculum and professional learning to schools and teachers around the world. This accreditation is awarded to more than 1,000 schools and focuses on developing international-mindedness in three to 10-year-olds.

The curriculum aims to prepare students to become globally competent citizens by developing their interest in world cultures and diverse perspectives. The teaching focuses on the emotional, spiritual, and intellectual development of a child. Moreover, it encourages investigation, creativity, and active learning.

Currently, the only school that offers the IPC in France is the Forest International School Paris.

The International Baccalaureate (IB) in France

The International Baccalaureate (IB) is an internationally recognized educational curriculum that is taught in 3,000 schools in more than 143 countries. There are 23 IB schools in France that offer either a bilingual or solely English-language education for children aged between three and 19. From the age of 16, students can choose a Diploma Program or a Career-related Program.

The IB Diploma requires students to study six subjects over two years, and there are different courses within each subject group. Subjects include languages and literature, language acquisition, individuals and societies, sciences, mathematics, and the arts. Students must also take an additional course in philosophy, contribute to creative activity or service, and write an extended 4,000-word essay.

Schools in France preparing students for the IB include:

ISN Nice – offers IB programs and IB Diploma

ICS Paris – teaches primary and secondary IB programs as well as IB diploma

ICS Côte D’Azur – a primary school offering the IB Primary Years Programme (PYP)

Universities around the world recognize the IB as a university admission level qualification. This makes it an appealing option among expat parents who wish to give their children the opportunity to study abroad later in life. You can read more about this on the official IB website.

The Baccalauréat français international (BFI)

Some international schools in France prepare students for the Baccalauréat français international (BFI) – formerly the Option Internationale du Baccalauréat (OIB). This is offered in 14 languages.

However, the BFI is not to be confused with the International Baccalaureate (IB). It is specifically for bilingual students or international students who are fluent in French and plan to apply to a French university.

The BFI is one of the French general baccalauréats. Essentially, students can choose from three study streams, as follows:

L (French, Languages or Arts, Philosophy)

ES (Economics, Mathematics)

S (Mathematics, Physics/Chemistry, Earth and Life Sciences)

Additionally, they can choose an international option such as literature, history, and geography. This is taught in their home language and set and marked by the education authorities of France and their home country. The BFI gives automatic admission to higher education in France and meets the university admissions qualification elsewhere in the world

Schools offering the BFI include:

American international schools and Advanced Placement (AP)

Some schools, such as the American School of Paris, offer a US-based program that leads to a High School Diploma. This prepares students for the College Board SAT exams that facilitate access to American universities. A selection of Advanced Placement (AP) classes is available, allowing students to earn credits for university. They can also select a combination of courses from the AP and IB curricula that cover a broad range of subjects such as arts, sciences, and humanities.

British international schools

The Council of British International Schools (COBIS) accredits two schools in France: the British School of Paris and Mougins School on the Côte d’Azur. These schools host a broad community of international students while representing a British independent school style of education. These schools prepare students for the English GCSE and A-Level exams.

The International GCSE (IGCSE)

The IGCSE (International General Certificate of Education) is administered by different exam boards such as Edexcel, Oxford AQA, and Cambridge. It is equivalent to the GCSE which students in the English school system study for in Years 10 and 11.

The IGCSE requires students to study a range of subjects, including maths, English, sciences, and humanities. After they complete the IGCSE, they can go on to study A-Levels which, depending on their grades, grant them entry to university. Many international schools offer these qualifications as part of their secondary-school curriculum.

The European Baccalaureate (EB)

The European Schools, which are intended largely for the children of employees of the European Union (EU), offer the European Baccalaureate (EB). Although there are no official European Schools in France, some international schools, including the Ecole Internationale PACA Manosque, offer this curriculum.

Each year, more than 1,500 students sit the European Baccalaureate (EB), which is internationally recognized for its high standard. It consists of five written exams, including French, English, and mathematics. Students also sit two elective subject exams and complete three oral exams. You can find more information about the EB on the European Schools website.

Other national international schools

There are also international schools in France that offer a country-specific curriculum that is set by the education authority of the home country. Therefore, schools teach these curricula in their national language, with additional classes in French. Some are only primary schools, while others have classes for three to 18-year-olds.

Some of these schools include:

You can browse our directory of international schools in France to find some in your area.

Religious schools in France

Religious schools in France are all private, and most offer a French-language curriculum. However, while some provide excellent general education along with religious teaching, others can be insular and score poorly on exam results. Therefore, it’s worth researching their ranking before considering them for your child.

International Jewish families in Paris can enroll their children in the Ecole Juive Moderne, which offers trilingual primary and middle-school education in English, French, and Hebrew.

Catholic families, on the other hand, might want to consider one of the English-language Catholic schools. These include Marymount International School of Paris (ages two to 14) and Chavagnes International College, a boys Catholic boarding school that prepares students for the English exam system (GCSEs and A-Levels). There are also private Islamic schools in France, many of which focus on teaching the Arabic language.

Method schools in France

The French education authorities recognize Montessori and Steiner-Waldorf schools in France. These schools have the freedom to teach a curriculum that is based on their unique educational philosophies.

While many of these schools are for younger children (pre-school and primary level), some also accept older children and may offer conventional qualifications, such as the French Baccalauréat, which is the gateway to higher education in France.

You can contact the Association Montessori de France and La Fédération des écoles Steiner-Waldorf en France for more information.