Religion in France

- Places of worship in Paris
- American Cathedral in Paris (Episcopal)
- American Church in Paris
- Baptist Church
- Church of Christ
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
- Conservative (Masorti) Synagogue
- First Church of Christ, Scientist
- Great Synagogue
- Greek Orthodox Church
- Kehilat Gesher, The French American synagogue
- Liberal Synagogue
- Mosque Abu Bakr As Siddio
- Russian Cathedral
- Second Church of Christ, Scientist
- St. George’s Anglican Church
- St. John’s Lutheran Church
- St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church
- St. Michael’s English-speaking Church
- The Scots Kirk
- Third Church of Christ, Scientist
- Trinity International Church of Paris
- Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Paris
- Places of worship in Chantilly
- Places of worship in Fontainebleau
- Places of worship in Maisons-Laffitte
- Places of worship in Rueil-Malmaison
- Places of worship in Saint-Germain-en-Laye
- Places of worship in Versailles
Places of worship in Paris
American Cathedral in Paris (Episcopal)
23 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris
Tel: +33 1 53 23 84 00
Website: www.amcathparis.com
American Church in Paris
(All Protestant Denominations)
65, quai d’Orsay
75007
Tel: 01 40 62 05 00
Baptist Church
48, rue de Lille
75007
Tel: 01 42 61 13 95
Church of Christ
4, rue Déodat-de-Sévrac
75017
Tel: 01 42 27 50 86
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
12, rue Saint Merri
75004
Tel: 01 44 61 90 50
Conservative (Masorti) Synagogue
8, rue Georges Bernard Shaw
75015
Tel: 01 45 67 97 96
First Church of Christ, Scientist
36, boulevard St. Jacques
75014
Tel: 01 47 07 26 60
Great Synagogue
44, rue de la Victoire
75009
Tel: 01 40 82 26 26
Greek Orthodox Church
7, rue Georges Bizet
75016
Tel: 01 47 20 82 35
Kehilat Gesher, The French American synagogue
7, rue Leon Cogniet
75017
Tel: 01 39 21 97 19
www.kehilatgesher.org/
Liberal Synagogue
24, rue Copernic
75116
Tel: 01 47 04 37 27
Mosque Abu Bakr As Siddio
39, boulevard de Belleville
75011
Tel: 01 48 06 08 46
Russian Cathedral
12, rue Daru
70508
Tel: 01 42 27 37 34
Second Church of Christ, Scientist
38, rue Titian
75008
Tel: 01 45 22 29 60
St. George’s Anglican Church
7, rue Auguste-Vacquerie,
75116
Tel: 01 47 20 22 51
www.stgeorgesparis.com
St. John’s Lutheran Church
147, rue de Grenelle
75007
Tel: 01 47 05 85 66
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church
50, avenue Hoche,
75008
Tel: 01 42 27 28 568
saintjosephs.fr
St. Michael’s English-speaking Church
5, rue d’Aguesseau,
75008
Tel: 01 47 42 70 88
saintmichaelsparis.free.fr
The Scots Kirk
Church of Scotland – Presbyterian
17, rue Bayard
75008
Tel: 01 48 78 47 94
www.scotskirkparis.com
Third Church of Christ, Scientist
33 bis, boulevard Bourdon
75004
Tel: 01 42 78 61 93
Trinity International Church of Paris
58, rue Madame
75006
Tel: 01 56 23 08 05
www.trinity-paris.org
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Paris
La Maison Verte 127-129, rue Marcadet
75018
Places of worship in Chantilly
St. Peter’s Anglican Church
rue des Cascades
60500 Chantilly
Tel: 03 44 58 53 22
www.stpeterschantilly.info
Places of worship in Fontainebleau
Chapelle of the Lycée Saint-Aspais
18, boulevard André Maginot
Fontainebleau
Places of worship in Maisons-Laffitte
Holy Trinity Church
15, avenue Carnot
78600 Maisons Laffitte
Tel: 01 39 62 34 97 (Chaplain)
Tel: 03 44 56 76 08 (Curate)
Places of worship in Rueil-Malmaison
Emmanuel International Church
56, rue des Bons Raisins
92500 Reuil Malmaison
Tel: 01 47 51 29 63
www.eicparis.org
Places of worship in Saint-Germain-en-Laye
Kehilat Gesher
10, rue de Pologne
78100 St-Germain-en-Laye
Tel: 01 39 21 97 19
Places of worship in Versailles
St. Mark’s Church
31, rue du Pont Colbert,
78000 Versailles
Tel: 01 39 02 79 45