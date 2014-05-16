Country Flag
Religion in France

Although historically Catholic country, there is a great variety in the religions practiced in France. Here’s a guide to the faiths followed by the French populace.

Religion in France
Updated 10-12-2023

Places of worship in Paris

American Cathedral in Paris (Episcopal)

23 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris
Tel: +33 1 53 23 84 00

Website: www.amcathparis.com

American Church in Paris

(All Protestant Denominations)
65, quai d’Orsay
75007
Tel: 01 40 62 05 00

Baptist Church

48, rue de Lille
75007
Tel: 01 42 61 13 95

Church of Christ

4, rue Déodat-de-Sévrac
75017
Tel: 01 42 27 50 86

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints

12, rue Saint Merri
75004
Tel: 01 44 61 90 50

Conservative (Masorti) Synagogue

8, rue Georges Bernard Shaw
75015
Tel: 01 45 67 97 96

First Church of Christ, Scientist

36, boulevard St. Jacques
75014
Tel: 01 47 07 26 60

Great Synagogue

44, rue de la Victoire
75009
Tel: 01 40 82 26 26

Greek Orthodox Church

7, rue Georges Bizet
75016
Tel: 01 47 20 82 35

Kehilat Gesher, The French American synagogue

7, rue Leon Cogniet
75017
Tel: 01 39 21 97 19
www.kehilatgesher.org/

Liberal Synagogue

24, rue Copernic
75116
Tel: 01 47 04 37 27

Mosque Abu Bakr As Siddio

39, boulevard de Belleville
75011
Tel: 01 48 06 08 46

Russian Cathedral

12, rue Daru
70508
Tel: 01 42 27 37 34

Second Church of Christ, Scientist

38, rue Titian
75008
Tel: 01 45 22 29 60

St. George’s Anglican Church

7, rue Auguste-Vacquerie,
75116
Tel:  01 47 20 22 51
www.stgeorgesparis.com

St. John’s Lutheran Church

147, rue de Grenelle
75007
Tel: 01 47 05 85 66

St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church

50, avenue Hoche,
75008
Tel: 01 42 27 28 568
saintjosephs.fr

St. Michael’s English-speaking Church

5, rue d’Aguesseau,
75008
Tel: 01 47 42 70 88
saintmichaelsparis.free.fr

The Scots Kirk

Church of Scotland – Presbyterian
17, rue Bayard
75008
Tel: 01 48 78 47 94
www.scotskirkparis.com

Third Church of Christ, Scientist

33 bis, boulevard Bourdon
75004
Tel: 01 42 78 61 93

Trinity International Church of Paris

58, rue Madame
75006
Tel: 01 56 23 08 05
www.trinity-paris.org

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Paris

La Maison Verte 127-129, rue Marcadet
75018

Places of worship in Chantilly

St. Peter’s Anglican Church

rue des Cascades
60500 Chantilly
Tel: 03 44 58 53 22
www.stpeterschantilly.info

Places of worship in Fontainebleau

Chapelle of the Lycée Saint-Aspais

18, boulevard André Maginot
Fontainebleau

Places of worship in Maisons-Laffitte

Holy Trinity Church

15, avenue Carnot
78600 Maisons Laffitte
Tel: 01 39 62 34 97 (Chaplain)
Tel: 03 44 56 76 08 (Curate)

Places of worship in Rueil-Malmaison

Emmanuel International Church

56, rue des Bons Raisins
92500 Reuil Malmaison
Tel: 01 47 51 29 63
www.eicparis.org

Places of worship in Saint-Germain-en-Laye

Kehilat Gesher

10, rue de Pologne
78100 St-Germain-en-Laye
Tel: 01 39 21 97 19

Places of worship in Versailles

St. Mark’s Church

31, rue du Pont Colbert,
78000 Versailles
Tel: 01 39 02 79 45

