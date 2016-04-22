Parenting and family life in France

Parenting styles in France Like any country in the world, parenting styles vary in France. However, generally speaking, it places an emphasis on teaching respect, discipline, and setting boundaries while also fostering independence and a sense of responsibility in children. Therefore, you might say that it combines both conservative and traditional approaches with a more liberal mindset. Photo: Rebecca Nelson/Getty Images Currently, there is a certain focus on positive parenting, which is also known as éducation bienveillante. This approach involves listening, communicating in a gentle and understanding manner, and showing respect for the child’s needs and emotions. It seeks to avoid negative confrontation and punishment, allowing the child to explore their emotions and gain confidence. Raising teenagers While there are many after-school activities on offer for teenagers in France, parents tend to take a relatively relaxed approach and avoid over-scheduling. They do, however, consider it important for teenagers to gain independence and socialize with peers. Mental health is also taken very seriously, and France’s well-developed healthcare system includes free care for young people experiencing difficulties. It also includes sexual health services and advice for young people. Teenagers can access support through the OnSexprime public health platform which provides a list of helplines and relevant associations for those seeking help and advice concerning their sexuality. Fil Santé Jeunes also offers a free and confidential phone line and chat service aimed at 12 to 25-year-olds. Expatica’s guide to Read more about mental healthcare in France Read more Sex education is also compulsory in all French schools. This includes at least three mandatory lessons per year which focus on contraception and STI prevention. However, despite these provisions, French health authorities estimate that the rate of STDs increased by about 30% in both 2020 and 2021. As a result, condoms are now available for free in pharmacies for anyone under the age of 25. Parenting support and classes You should look locally for parenting support classes in France. Your child’s nursery or school will usually advertise sessions on specific childcare topics. Similarly, your local cultural center, maternity center (known as PMI), or town hall (mairie) may offer free group sessions. Of course, you can always find relevant support groups online and through social media platforms. However, these will likely be in French. Alternatively, you might want to look for a support network of English-speaking parents who live near you, such as the English-Speaking Mums/Moms living in Paris Facebook group. Photo: Morsa Images/Getty Images Moreover, your child’s school will usually have parents’ groups (associations de parents d’élèves) which provide a platform to connect with other parents and share experiences.

Adopting and fostering in France The French National Adoption Agency (Agence Française de l’Adoption) oversees the adoption process in France. This is lengthy and involves thorough assessments, paperwork, and mandatory preparation courses. Although it is legal for a married same-sex couple to apply for adoption, in practice the process rarely succeeds, as the country of the child’s origin may refuse it. Notably, a single person outside of marriage may also apply for adoption, and their partner, should they later find one, may apply to adopt the child once they are married. Photo: Anchiy/Getty Images Being a foster parent in France is considered to be a job and is known as assistant familial or être une famille d’accueil. In essence, you become an employee of a public service structure or association. There are currently around 40,000 foster homes in France. You must contact your local service de protection maternelle et infantile (PMI) to start your application. The whole process takes around four months and includes interviews and medical and police clearance. The Service Public website provides more extensive information about fostering children in France.

The role of grandparents and the elderly It is very common to see grandparents taking care of younger children in France. Indeed, extended family is important in French culture, and grandparents are not only there to offer an extra pair of reliable hands, but also to help pass on family and regional traditions to the younger generations. Moreover, grandparents are often the key to restoring balance to the lives of parents once they have children. They are also invaluable when it comes to providing daycare during the numerous school holidays dotted throughout the year, allowing parents to work and juggle their various commitments. Expatica’s guide to Read more about becoming a grandparent abroad Read more Children affectionately call their grandfather (grand-père) papi or pépé, while the grande-mère is the mamie or sometimes mémé. Notably, the two different terms often distinguish the paternal and maternal grandparents.

Family pets in France Cats are the most popular pet in France, with more than 30% of households owning at least one, compared with dogs (20%). In fact, France had the largest population of pet cats per capita in 2021, reaching 15 million. Small mammals and birds, on the other hand, are a little less popular. French households were home to 3.6 million hamsters, guinea pigs, and other small mammals in 2021. Meanwhile, there were 26 million fish swimming around French home aquariums. Amazingly, France held the European record in 2021 for having the largest number of pet reptiles and was home to 3.3 million snakes, turtles, and lizards.

Family health and wellbeing If you have lived in France for more than three months, you can access free healthcare when you apply for a Carte Vitale (public health insurance card). This gives you and your children access to all the necessary healthcare services, including mandatory vaccinations and regular pediatric check-ups. That said, the vast majority of French residents choose to take out supplementary private health insurance on top of their public healthcare to cover additional costs such as extended hospital stays or specific treatments. Notably, even though some specialists are in very high demand or even lacking in rural areas, the quality of healthcare in France is generally excellent. And if you can’t find a local pediatrician to assist your child, you can always take them to a GP (généraliste) or a 24-hour free health clinic (SOS médecins). You can read more about this in our article on children’s healthcare in France.