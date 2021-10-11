State/public secondary schools in France French public secondary schools (also known as state schools) are free, secular, and co-ed. Over 80% of French students attend a state school, and around 75% of students complete their secondary education at one of these schools by taking the baccalauréat exams. According to OECD data, reading skills in French 15-year-olds are slightly higher than average. However, academic performance varies greatly depending on the socio-economic status of the child and school, with children of immigrant communities often underperforming compared to native French children. Moreover, there is often not enough linguistic support available for non-francophone children. Nonetheless, teaching standards in France are generally high and schools follow a nationally-set curriculum. However, it is worth knowing that the French educational approach is more focused on discipline and rote learning rather than creativity and self-expression. Therefore, if you’re in search of a different style of teaching or educational program for your child, you may wish to search out other options. Curriculum and examinations in state secondary schools in France In secondary school, students have a minimum of 26 hours of classes per week. Specifically, 15 hours are split between four major subject areas: French, mathematics, history/geography, and a foreign language, which is often English. The remaining hours are split between a second foreign language, sciences, technology, sport, and the arts. While there are around three to four hours dedicated to physical activities, artistic subjects are only taught for one hour. However, additional subjects and languages may be available at certain schools. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about school holidays in France Read more It is also worth noting that some schools close on Wednesday afternoons and older pupils may have lessons on a Saturday. When it comes to class size, you can expect there to be 30 or more students per class. At age 15, students sit the brevet, the Diplôme National du Brevet (or Brevet des Collèges). This test assesses them on French, mathematics, and history/geography. After that, students may leave the schooling system once they turn 16. Alternatively, most continue to a lycée. This is where they start preparing for the baccalauréat (le bac) which is taken at 18. This is the qualification needed to enter university. In order to prepare themselves for these exams, students start to specialize while at lycée. The grading system in French schools Typically, teachers encourage individual competition through an absolute grading system, instead of grading on the curve. Therefore, most tests and exercises are marked out of 20. Hence, the rough equivalent for an A to F grading system would be as follows: Echec (fail): 0 – 9, F

Suffisant (sufficient): 10, E

Satisfaisant (satisfactory): 11, D

Assez bien (quite good): 12 – 13, C

Bien (good): 14 – 15, B

Très bien (very good): 16 – 17, A

Excellent (outstanding): 18 – 20, A+ As such, this grading system aims to push students to strive for academic achievement and not get complacent. The pros and cons of state schools in France Some advantages of sending your child to a state school include: State schools are free

Your child can study locally

The teaching standards are generally good

They will have the same curriculum as in a French private school

It will allow them (and you) to integrate into the local community Some potential disadvantages of sending your child to a state school include: The quality of the school can vary and largely depends on the socio-economic level of the neighborhood and local families

Older children may find it hard to integrate into a new education system in a foreign language; so many expat students end up repeating a year

Language support is often not available if your child doesn’t speak French

There are no boarding facilities for children of parents with demanding work schedules Applying to secondary state schools in France You need to register your child by the end of the spring term for the start of the school year in September. However, if your child is arriving from outside of France, you will need to contact the educational district’s administrative head, the rectorat. A few weeks or months after that, a school will be attributed to you based on where you live and whether your child has any special requirements. You can also write directly to the principal of a collège or lycée to justify your preference for their school. This official letter is called a demande de dérogation scolaire. Your request must be motivated by a particular need, which can be medical (like a disability), geographic (like the proximity of the school to your work or a grandparent), or academic (for example, your child’s desire to study a specific subject). To register your child, you will need to get a certificat d’inscription by supplying the following documents to your rectorat or uploading them to an online registration portal: proof of birth – a birth certificate, extrait de l’acte de naissance, or a livret de famille (an official French booklet of family records issued by the mairie)

both your and your child’s ID or passport copy

a passport-style headshot of your child

proof of residence – usually a copy of a utility bill or rental agreement showing your home address Your child will typically secure a secondary school place in late June or early July. However, if your child did not receive a place at your preferred school, you can always appeal the decision. Just bear in mind that places in the best schools are limited.

Private secondary schools in France About 22% of French children attend private schools (écoles privées or écoles libres) throughout France. There are two types of private schools in France: contracted to the French government (sous contrat) or non-contracted (hors contrat). The latter are in the minority, tend to be more expensive, and don't have to follow the national curriculum. Nevertheless, they have been growing in popularity in recent years. In 2020, there were over 1,500 hors contrat schools, 30% of which are confessional, mostly Catholic. The remaining 70% are non-confessional, and some bilingual and international schools fall into this category. Private schools tend to offer more individual attention to students and have smaller class sizes. As such, many state-contracted private schools will provide additional support for non-French-speaking students. Tuition fees for private schools are highly variable and can range from €2,000 to €20,000 per year. There may also be other charges on top, such as registration fees, lunches, and excursions. Enrollment is often on a first-come, first-served basis. To apply, you should contact the school for enrollment requirements and procedures. If your child requires boarding facilities, private schools are probably your only option. There are currently around 300 secondary schools in France that offer full boarding (internet). International schools in France There are different types of international schools and educational programs to choose from in France. This includes schools with English as the language of instruction, those that offer a fully bilingual program in various languages, and French schools with a section internationale. The latter offers a few hours of lessons per week in any one of 17 foreign languages. Some international schools also follow British or American curriculums and offer English or American educational qualifications such as GCSEs and the American High School Diploma. Typically, students at international schools may also sit the International Baccalaureate (IB) or take a combination of classes and exams from these different programs. Find a French international school in our directory Read more Admission and enrollment procedures vary, but it's best to apply as far in advance as possible. Often, students must reach a specific standard of education and schools will ask for past school reports and exam results. The Council of International Schools has a list of CIS members and accredited international schools in France. You can also contact ELSA, the Paris-based English Language School Association for international and bilingual schools in France. The pros and cons of international schools in France Some advantages of enrolling your child in an international school include: They offer more extracurricular activities and better facilities

They provide a global community of bilingual teachers and students

Place a strong emphasis on multiculturalism and languages

Have smaller class sizes and a high teacher-student ratio

Parents can typically communicate in their own language

Students may find it easier to continue within an education system they are familiar with, that is taught in a language they understand

They provide an internationally recognized program that may be beneficial for university applications

Their educational philosophies may be more focused on creativity and self-development rather than academic and rote learning Some disadvantages of enrolling your child in an international school: International school fees are expensive, although scholarships, bursaries, and payment plans are often available; some employers also subsidize education fees

Children may integrate less into the local culture and language

The student population at international schools can be transient as families often move on, which can be hard on friendships

Admissions may assess a child’s academic abilities through an entrance test; therefore, this may place additional pressure on your child

The majority of schools are located in Paris and bigger cities, so you might not find one in your area