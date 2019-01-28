School holidays in France The French Ministry of National Education (Ministere de l’Education Nationale) sets the dates for the school holidays in France. French schools have five holidays throughout the year: All Saints’ holiday (Vacances de la Toussaint)

Christmas holiday (Vacances de Noël)

Winter holiday (Vacances d’hiver)

Spring holiday (Vacances de printemps)

Summer holiday (Vacances d’été) The breaks are usually around two weeks each, apart from the summer holidays, which last about eight weeks. Photo: Cultura Exclusive RM/©JFCreatives via Getty Images France splits schools into three different regional zones. Dates for the winter and spring holidays vary across the three zones. The zones are as follows: Zone Regions Zone A Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon, and Poitiers Zone B Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orleans-Tours, Reins, Rennes, Rouen, and Strasbourg Zone C Creteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse, and Versailles International schools in France generally follow the same holiday dates as other schools, although there may be some variation within individual schools. To be sure, check with your child’s school for full details. School holidays in France are an occasion for families to get together for festivities such as Christmas in France, enjoy local day trips or plan fun activities for kids. Other French festivals such as Bastille Day may also occur during the school holidays.

French school holiday dates 2023–2024 Holiday Zone A Zone B Zone C All Saints’ break 21 October – 5 November 2023 21 October – 5 November 2023 21 October – 5 November 2023 Christmas break 23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024 23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024 23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024 Winter break 17 February – 3 March 2024 24 February – 10 March 2024 10–26 February 2024 Spring break 13–29 April 2024 20 April – 5 May 2024 6–22 April 2024 Summer break 6 July – 1 September 2024 6 July – 1 September 2024 6 July – 1 September 2024

French school holiday dates 2024–2025 Holiday Zone A Zone B Zone C All Saints’ break 19 October – 4 November 2024 19 October – 4 November 2024 19 October – 4 November 2024 Christmas break 21 December 2024 – 5 January 2025 21 December 2024 – 5 January 2025 21 December 2024 – 5 January 2025 Winter break 22 February – 9 March 2025 8–23 February 2025 15 February – 2 March 2025 Spring break 19 April – 4 May 2025 5–21 April 2025 12–27 April 2025 Summer break 5 June 2025 5 June 2025 5 June 2025 A full calendar can be found via the Ministry of National Education.

Additional holidays and days off France has 11 public holidays during the year, some of which fall within school holidays. Labor Day (1 May) is the only statutory paid holiday in France. For other public holidays that fall on school days, you will need to check with your school to see if this is treated as a holiday. Tarn river, Laveyron (Paulo Amorim/NurPhoto via Getty Images) There may also be additional school-specific days off throughout the year, including: Development days

Pupil book days

Staff training Again, check with your school so that you can plan ahead for these. You can also look on your school’s website as many publish yearly calendars.