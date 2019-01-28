If you are a parent living in France, you’ll need to mark the school holiday dates in your diary to make holiday plans or childcare arrangements. School holidays in France spread across the seasonal and festival periods. The exact date for some, however, are determined by what regional zone you live in.
To find out when the holidays fall, read on to learn about:
School holidays in France
The French Ministry of National Education (Ministere de l’Education Nationale) sets the dates for the school holidays in France. French schools have five holidays throughout the year:
- All Saints’ holiday (Vacances de la Toussaint)
- Christmas holiday (Vacances de Noël)
- Winter holiday (Vacances d’hiver)
- Spring holiday (Vacances de printemps)
- Summer holiday (Vacances d’été)
The breaks are usually around two weeks each, apart from the summer holidays, which last about eight weeks.
France splits schools into three different regional zones. Dates for the winter and spring holidays vary across the three zones. The zones are as follows:
|Zone
|Regions
|Zone A
|Besançon, Bordeaux, Clermont-Ferrand, Dijon, Grenoble, Limoges, Lyon, and Poitiers
|Zone B
|Aix-Marseille, Amiens, Caen, Lille, Nancy-Metz, Nantes, Nice, Orleans-Tours, Reins, Rennes, Rouen, and Strasbourg
|Zone C
|Creteil, Montpellier, Paris, Toulouse, and Versailles
International schools in France generally follow the same holiday dates as other schools, although there may be some variation within individual schools. To be sure, check with your child’s school for full details.
School holidays in France are an occasion for families to get together for festivities such as Christmas in France, enjoy local day trips or plan fun activities for kids. Other French festivals such as Bastille Day may also occur during the school holidays.
French school holiday dates 2023–2024
|Holiday
|Zone A
|Zone B
|Zone C
|All Saints’ break
|21 October – 5 November 2023
|21 October – 5 November 2023
|21 October – 5 November 2023
|Christmas break
|23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024
|23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024
|23 December 2023 – 7 January 2024
|Winter break
|17 February – 3 March 2024
|24 February – 10 March 2024
|10–26 February 2024
|Spring break
|13–29 April 2024
|20 April – 5 May 2024
|6–22 April 2024
|Summer break
|6 July – 1 September 2024
|6 July – 1 September 2024
|6 July – 1 September 2024
French school holiday dates 2024–2025
|Holiday
|Zone A
|Zone B
|Zone C
|All Saints’ break
|19 October – 4 November 2024
|19 October – 4 November 2024
|19 October – 4 November 2024
|Christmas break
|21 December 2024 – 5 January 2025
|21 December 2024 – 5 January 2025
|21 December 2024 – 5 January 2025
|Winter break
|22 February – 9 March 2025
|8–23 February 2025
|15 February – 2 March 2025
|Spring break
|19 April – 4 May 2025
|5–21 April 2025
|12–27 April 2025
|Summer break
|5 June 2025
|5 June 2025
|5 June 2025
A full calendar can be found via the Ministry of National Education.
Additional holidays and days off
France has 11 public holidays during the year, some of which fall within school holidays. Labor Day (1 May) is the only statutory paid holiday in France. For other public holidays that fall on school days, you will need to check with your school to see if this is treated as a holiday.
There may also be additional school-specific days off throughout the year, including:
- Development days
- Pupil book days
- Staff training
Again, check with your school so that you can plan ahead for these. You can also look on your school’s website as many publish yearly calendars.
Childcare during French school holidays
There is a robust system of childcare in France available to working parents. Here are some of the options you can look into to prepare for the French holidays:
- Holiday centers (centres de vacances): For working parents of school-age children, there are state-supervised recreational holiday facilities available. These typically offer accommodation. There are also leisure/recreation centers (centre de loisirs in French) that offer daycare.
- Private holiday camp: Private camps are more expensive than state provision, but can be a good place for kids to meet other children from various countries as well as learn/improve their French. Providers include Jeunes Diplomates, which runs summer and winter language camps in the French Alps.
- Professional childminders (assistantes maternelles), au pairs, and babysitters: These offer childcare either in your home or on their own premises.
Costs vary between regions and centers, although discounts are available for those on low incomes. Check with your local school or regional educational department for full details of what is available in your area, when, and for how much.