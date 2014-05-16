Cuisine in France The French cuisine tradition was born in the Middle Ages when it was customary to hold banquets among the aristocrats. Back then, it was just as important to satiate appetites with thick and flavorful sauces and pies as it was to impress guests with how the table looked. After all, presentation was all the rage and chefs would place gold and silver leaves on the food. Sometimes, they would even go so far as to grotesquely sew a roast swan back into its skin. Boeuf Bourguignon Similar to other cuisines, French gastronomy didn’t evolve in isolation. It drew inspiration from many of its neighbors, which led to the creation of a vast menu of regional dishes and variations influenced by Spain, Italy, Switzerland, and Belgium. Still, it rests on the laurels of its own staples. After all, you can’t call it a French diet if it’s not slathered in fatty animal products and red wine! Expatica’s guide to Discover the top 10 French dishes – with recipes Read more That said, the French are a surprisingly healthy bunch. In fact, OECD reports indicate that obesity rates and mortality due to dietary issues are much lower in France than in the rest of the EU. This contradiction has puzzled scientists so much that it even has a name: the French Paradox. A 2006/7 study published in the British Journal of Nutrition gives several explanations for this. One of them is that the kind of saturated animal fat consumed by French people is healthier than the processed trans fat used in countries with high heart disease rates. The country is also famous for being the masters of portion control.

The French diet You'll be hard-pressed to find a French person eating quinoa or drinking green juice. That said, they do tend to use natural, unprocessed ingredients that are rich in vitamins and minerals. Generally speaking, the nation is fond of simpler, healthier foods such as bread, yogurt, and soups. In this respect, the French diet is close to the Mediterranean one. Breakfast in France The French word for breakfast is le petit-déjeuner, which literally means "small lunch," with emphasis on the small. This is because French people tend to skip breakfast and have a cup of black coffee, tea, or café au lait (coffee with milk). However, if they do have breakfast, it is usually simple and involves some bread or pastry along with jams, honey, or butter. Lunch in France Le déjeuner, which – you guessed it – means lunch in French, is typically a several-course affair. This is usually the heartiest meal of the day and is typically eaten between 11:30 and 14:00. It will usually include the following: Entrée (appetizer) such as a salad, soup, terrine, or pâté

Plat principal (main course) with a choice of meat with potatoes, rice, pasta, or vegetables

A cheese course or a dessert If they aren’t eating lunch at a restaurant, the French usually have a sandwich or bread with spreads, soup, salad, or charcuterie at home. The most important thing for them, however, is that they eat in the company of others. Dinner in France What French people eat for dinner (le dîner in French) depends on how much they indulged at lunch. They usually keep it simple and have it around 19:30 or 20:00. However, there are, of course, days when even the French feel lazy and pop a frozen pizza in the oven. Otherwise, though, their dinner of choice would consist of the following: A starter with salad, vegetable (raw or cooked), soup, or cured meat

A meat dish with boiled vegetables, stew, or gratin for the main course

Cheese and bread

Yogurt with some fruit for dessert

And a nicely paired (French!) wine Snacks in France It is fair to say that French people are generally not the snacking type. They tend to fill up on a hearty lunch or dinner instead of snacking in between. That said, French parents usually give their children snacks after school, at around 16:00. This even has a name – le goûter. This is almost always sweet and can be anything from a chocolate croissant to fruit. This trend is starting to catch on with adults, too. So don't be surprised if you find your coworker munching on a cookie with their afternoon coffee or tea.

Famous dishes in France Curious to try some of the most well-known dishes from France? Then check out these top 10 French foods, along with recipes for you to try at home. Here are some other favorites you might be tempted to taste: Quiche – the savory cousin of pie, quiche is essentially a pastry filled with eggs and cream mixed with meat, cheese, vegetables, or seafood. You can make your own version by adding any hearty ingredients your heart desires. The most famous recipe is Quiche Lorraine, which is made from bacon. Quiche Lorraine Gratin Dauphinois – hailing from southeastern France, this baked potato dish is the crown jewel of the winter dinner table. You can make your own version by combining layers of sliced potatoes with milk and cream, topped with breadcrumbs or grated cheese.

Famous desserts in France Did you know that the word dessert actually comes from the French word desservir, which means "to clear the table"? Well, these delectable sweet dishes certainly live up to their name as you'll want to gobble every crumb. Here are some of the most popular desserts in France: Crème brûlée – a scene-stealer in the French film Amélie, this custard-based dessert combines egg yolk, sugar, vanilla, and heavy cream. The key to a perfect crème brûlée, however, is its caramelized sugar crust which makes a satisfying crunch sound when broken. Crème brûlée Macaron – hailing from the Renaissance era, the fashionable macaron is a meringue-based cookie sandwich that comes in a myriad of flavors ranging from raspberry and lemon to Mexican spice and lavender.

Regional differences in French cuisine French cuisine owes its richness to diverse culinary traditions from around the country. Each region has its own recipes, cooking methods, and flavors that contribute to the nation’s vibrant kitchen. Below are some of the main culinary regions in France. Champagne, Alsace, and Lorraine Of course, the Champagne region is famous for its fantastic sparkling wine. But on the cuisine side, it is known for producing quality game and ham, as well as fresh fruits and preserves. Due to the vast abundance of fruit such as cherries, raspberries, and prunes, the area also produces schnaps. Lorraine, meanwhile, is particularly well-known for its classic quiche and tart. While Alsace brings influences from neighboring Germany to the table with dishes such as choucroute garnie (the French take on sauerkraut). Statue of Dom Perignon at Champagne house Moët & Chandon Bordeaux, Périgord, Gascony, and Basque country Wine, truffles, fish, lamb, pâtés, foie gras, and more. This region should really be in the French dictionary under “bon vivant” (meaning “good living”). Paired with a beautiful bottle of fine Bordeaux wine, this is a foodie’s paradise. Just make sure you work up an appetite first, as the region is home to heavy, farm-based cuisine; featuring everything from chicken, turkey, pigeon, goose, and duck to lamb and beef. Armagnac, a distinctive tasting brandy made from distilled wine, is also made in Gascony. Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur This huge Mediterranean region in the South of France is famous for its beautiful blend of Italian, Spanish, and French cuisine. It is well-known for its herbs, fruits, vegetables, and seafood. It is also the birthplace of some of France’s most iconic dishes, including ratatouille, bouillabaisse, and salade Niçoise. The region has several sweet delicacies up its sleeve as well, including tarte tropézienne and nougat – a wonderfully chewy confectionary.