Food in Lyon, the gastronomic capital of the world

Popular local dishes and produce to try in Lyon Unsurprisingly given its accolade as the gastronomic capital of the world, Lyon is home to many specialty dishes that you are unlikely to find elsewhere. So, if you are lucky enough to live there, here are some classic ones to try when you are out and about exploring the city’s culinary scene. Poultry, fish, and meat dishes A standard main in local Lyonnaise brasseries is the poulet de Bresse; a firm and flavorful chicken that has its own appélation controlée (controlled designation of origin). It is typically served with a creamy mushroom sauce. Another soft and palatable option is the quenelle de brochet; a pike dumpling served with Nantua sauce made with crayfish from the nearby Nantua lake. A simple lunchtime favorite, on the other hand, is Salade lyonnaise, which consists of fresh lettuce, lardons, crispy croutons, and a poached egg. Escargots à la Bourguignonne However, if you have a more adventurous palette, then Lyon is the place to try dishes such as escargots à la Bourguignonne; snails with parsley and garlic butter sauce. The homely, leftover-style cooking of the Mères lives on in Lyon’s cozy bistros (or bouchons), where a typical dish to try is the tablier de sapeur. This consists of beef tripe which is cooked in a court-bouillon, marinated in white wine, covered in breadcrumbs, and fried. It is usually served with steamed potatoes and a sauce gribiche; made with emulsified hard-boiled eggs which are mixed with mustard and chives. Charcuterie and cheeses The Lyon region is also famed for its charcuterie and cheeses. Among the most notable local cold cuts is the Jésus which is dried for a minimum of eight weeks, and the Rosette de Lyon which is made from pork leg and served in chunky slices. Some great local cheeses to sample include the deliciously creamy Saint-Marcellin and Saint-Felicien, the brandy-soaked Epoisse, and the semi-hard and almost sweet-tasting blue Fourme d’Ambert. The latter is actually one of the oldest cheeses in France. Expatica’s guide to Delve deeper into the aromatic world of French cheese Read more You may also come across the cervelle de canut, which literally translates to “silk-weavers brains”. Typically served as a starter, this consists of a mixture of fromage blanc and fresh goat’s cheese seasoned with herbs, shallots, olive oil, and vinegar. While you can buy it in shops outside of Lyon, many French people prefer to make their own at home. Sweet snacks Those with a sweet tooth will no doubt enjoy sampling the coussins de Lyon. These are cushion-shaped green marzipan bites filled with chocolate ganache. You can find them in shops and bakeries all over the city. Coussins de Lyon A more filling option is the brioche aux pralines roses, an enticing buttery snack encrusted with bright pink sugar crumbs. Another delightful sweet treat is the bugne, Lyon’s take on the donut. You will discover this in most bakeries and patisseries throughout the city. Wine Finally, the vineyards all around Lyon provide something for every taste; from the dry white Chablis wines of Burgundy to the dark red and full-bodied Syrah wines, and the light and fruity Beaujolais. And for real aficionados, the valleys of the Côtes du Rhône, which lie south of Lyon, produce some of France’s most historic and well-loved wines. Among them is the unmissable Châteauneuf-du-Pape.

The best food markets and courts to visit in Lyon Given Lyon’s title as the gastronomic capital of the world, it comes as no surprise that the city is home to numerous food markets and courts. Here are just a few to try if you are lucky enough to live in the city. Outdoor food markets Every self-respecting French town has at least a few regular morning outdoor markets providing fresh, local, and seasonal produce. Some of the most popular in Lyon include the Marché Saint-Antoine along the banks of the Saône at Place des Célestins, and the Marché de la Croix-Rousse, which sits high on the slopes of the Croix-Rousse neighborhood. Marché Saint-Antoine If you’re seeking a more multicultural vibe that reflects Lyon’s diverse population, however, then the Marché Salengro by the metro Gare de Vaise embraces everything from organic produce to North African and Middle Eastern cuisine. You should go there if only to sample a baghirir, a type of spongy Moroccan crêpe. Les Halles de Lyon The belly of Lyon, Halles de Lyon Paul Bocuse is a covered market located near the Part-Dieu train station. Known to locals simply as Les Halles, this veritable institution is far pricier than the average street market. That said, it has more upscale vendors, plus the advantage of being open until 19:00. Halles de Lyon Paul Bocuse Regardless of your budget, you should go on a gastronomic pilgrimage to Les Halles. Here, you can smell the cheeses at Fromagerie Mons or La Mère Richard and gobble some oysters at Chez Antonin or Chez Léon. You can also ogle the colorful cakes at Délice des Sens or Maison Victoire. Sitting down to a matured steak or magret de canard burger at Les Garçons Bouchers is also an experience in itself. Les Halles also houses Passionnément Truffes – Maison Blanchet, a delicatessen and restaurant that specialises in every aspect of black and white truffles. Food courts Several food courts have popped up in Lyon in recent years. These are mostly run by young, innovative chefs who are looking to make gastronomy less pompous and more accessible. La Commune was the pioneer, opening in an industrial-style space in the bustling 7th arrondissement in March 2018. Here, you will discover a vast array of street food; ranging from North Africa and Brazil to Japan and back to France, via Italy. La Commune Locals have embraced La Commune while others have latched onto the trend. For instance, HEAT is another popular food court, which is located in the Confluences neighborhood. This partially covered space houses four food containers that host new restaurants each week. These focus on local, seasonal food at affordable prices. Meanwhile, at the top of the La Part-Dieu mall, Food Society serves as a living factory that honors the street food tradition. The bustling food court features ten stalls spread across a large terrace and quirky recycled decor. The Tour Rose, one of Lyon’s most remarkable Renaissance structures, is also home to Food Traboule, which consists of seven individual spaces; each with a different cuisine to explore.

The best restaurants to visit in Lyon Fortunately for foodies, Lyon offers plenty of options to suit all budgets and satisfy all taste buds. From Michelin-starred restaurants and fine dining establishments to casual bouchons and vegetarian-friendly venues, you certainly won’t go hungry. Michelin-starred restaurants Lyon is home to a whopping 17 Michelin-starred establishments, so you have plenty to choose from. Mère Brazier and Takao Takano are among the few to have been graced with two stars. The first is helmed by Chef Mathieu Viannay, winner of the Meilleur Ouvrier de France award, and offers an exquisite take on local French dishes in a classic setting. The second, meanwhile, reflects the imagination and Japanese influences of its chef, Takao Takano. This is evident in everything from the venue’s poetic tasting menu to its simple and light decor. The interior of Mère Brazier Located on the top of Fourvière Hill overlooking the city, Les Terrasses de Lyon and Têtedoie also offer fantastic views. As well as featuring a gastronomic restaurant, Têtedoie also includes a bistro and rooftop terrace; the latter of which offers more affordable, but no less delectable, menus. Finally, you can’t go wrong with Léon de Lyon, which serves classic French cuisine with a twist. Bouchons in Lyon Lyon’s 20-odd official bouchons offer an antidote to luxury fine dining. In these unpretentious eateries, you may find yourself being seated at a long table – typically covered in a red-checkered tablecloth – next to fellow diners. Bouchons tend to be bright, loud, and busy, their walls often packed with pictures and clippings that attest to their long history. They serve wine by the jug and real local specialties, often with a heavy focus on pork and innards. This, for instance, is where you will find stuffed tripe, pickled pig’s feet, and veal’s head on the menu. Needless to say, they don’t cater much to vegetarians or picky eaters! A typical bouchon setting Among the most well-established and authentic bouchons in Lyon are Chez Paul, Le Garet, and Café des Fédérations. Celebrated chef Joseph Viola now also heads three bouchons – all named Daniel et Denise – in the Part-Dieu, Croix-Rousse, and Saint-Jean neighborhoods. He offers a more gastronomic take on the traditional cuisine canaille (simple pauper’s fare) while seeking to safeguard this popular cuisine by accomodating modern tastes. Just bear in mind, though, that these popular bouchons are mostly closed on Sundays (some on Saturdays, too) but open on Mondays when most other restaurants take the day off. Because they are so popular, you will also need to book in advance to avoid missing out. Vegetarian and vegan options While Lyon’s culinary tradition places an emphasis on animal produce, there are still several vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants on offer. Les Mauvaises Herbes, for instance, serves inventive meal options ranging from breakfast to evening tapas. These are made with organic and largely gluten-free ingredients. Can’t believe they’re not meatballs? One of many delicious veggie options at Les Mauvaises Herbes Boko Loco, meanwhile, is a 100% vegan eatery with four to five starter and main meal options served in mason jars. A more upscale vegetarian restaurant is Culina Hortus, which achieves both a modern and cozy feel through an elegant wood and stone interior. The venue’s dishes are also visual masterpieces.