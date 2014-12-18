The ultimate guide to French wine

Selecting a French wine Most French wines are labeled by appellation (where the grapes are from) and not by varietal (the grapes used). This can be very confusing for someone that chooses their wine by grape, such as Chardonnay or Pinot Noir. How to distinguish a Pommard from a Pomerol? Often, but not always, the back label will list the varietals used in making the wine. But with three or more aisles to wander, you could spend years turning bottles and give up in frustration! To help, I offer you a list below of wines to try first to get a feeling for the different wines coming from various regions in France without feeling overwhelmed. You can drink the majority of these wines right off the shelf; they don’t require aging. It gives you the chance to see what you like right now.

A guide to choosing French red wines Saumur-Champigny This is a light to medium-bodied wine, made from Cabernet Franc grapes in the Loire Valley (western France). It’s easy to drink, inexpensive (€5–8 per bottle), and complements a wide variety of dishes from roast chicken to vegetarian dishes. Beaune One of the best-known towns in Bourgogne (Burgundy), the Pinot Noirs produced in this area are worth the extra cost (€15–40 per bottle). These dry, medium-bodied wines with pronounced minerality balance the red fruit flavors. They generally benefit from a few years’ ageing; look for slightly older vintages if you want to drink them now. They’re delicious with lamb, broiled salmon, or lasagne. They also shine when paired with many different cheeses. Pessac-Léognan One of the many sub-regions of Bordeaux, the wines are blends of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and occasionally Petit Verdot and Malbec. These wines are a bit softer and more approachable at a younger age than their cousins in Saint-Emilion or Médoc. Look for wines that are at least five years old (€20–60 per bottle). Enjoy them with venison or dry-aged beef. Be sure to open the bottle at least 30 minutes before drinking, to allow oxygen to soften the wine.

How to choose French white wines Sancerre Made from Sauvignon Blanc, these wines are very aromatic and fruity, but completely dry. They range from €9–20 per bottle, and go great with seafood. From the Loire Valley, you may also come across some red Sancerres, made from Pinot Noir. Chablis Chardonnay wines made in Bourgogne (Burgundy), with lots of minerality and citrus flavours. They normally start at €9 per bottle and can reach sky-high prices. Don’t confuse them with Petit Chablis, also made from Chardonnay but much cheaper. Due to their acidity, I like to pair them with pasta in creamy sauces. Raw oysters is a more classic pairing. Champagne No list of French wines would be complete without the king of bubbles. Champagne has experienced a wave of change in market demand, from sweeter to drier styles. Grower champagnes, made by over 4,000 small producers throughout Champagne, take advantage of the wine lover’s quest for something new. The vast majority of champagnes are made from Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier, or a blend of these. If nothing is dry enough for you, try a Brut Nature champagne. These have little to no sweetness to balance the natural acidity. Although you may occasionally find champagnes for €10, the ones worth the money are around €20–60 per bottle. Don’t save them for special occasions; make any day special by pairing with a warm cheese-and-leek-puff-pastry appetiser, or a dinner featuring fish or seafood. Blanc de Noirs champagnes, made from Pinot Noir and/or Pinot Meunier, can stand up to heartier fare such as poultry or pork loin. Alsace On the eastern border of France, nestling up to Germany and Switzerland, this region is famous for its white wines. Too many to list, varietals include Riesling, Gewurztraminer, Pinot Blanc, and Pinot Gris. I suggest you begin your exploration with Riesling, which can range from bone dry to very sweet. Fortunately, Alsatian wines invariably list the varietal on the label. They often have descriptions or charts on the back label, leading you toward your preferred style (sucré, doux, or vendanges tardives indicate a sweet wine). With lots of citrus notes, Rieslings go beautifully with rich, creamy sauces over pasta, poultry or fish. The off-dry, slightly sweet wines perfectly match a wide variety of cheeses.

Types of French rosés Côtes de Provence These easy-drinking wines from the South of France are delicious as an ice-cold aperitif on a summer’s eve. A blend of Syrah, Grenache and Mourvèdre, they are usually light peach or pink in colour, very dry, and show a balance of tart acidity and perfumed fruitiness. There are a few sweeter rosés out there, so if that’s what you’re looking for, or looking to avoid, check the back label (doux is sweet, sec is dry). Just €4–8 per bottle, try them with little nibbles such as savory biscuits and sliced dried sausages. Tavel Rosé wines made from Grenache, Cinsault, and sometimes Syrah and/or Mourvèdre, Tavel rosés are easy to spot due to their intense pink colour. Very dry, they typically have strong red fruit flavours and a distinct spiciness, especially if allowed to age a few years. Pair them with a slice of quiche – Lorraine or mushroom – and a green salad. Champagne Most people expect ‘pink champagne’ to be sweet and cloying, and indeed, there are some out there that fit that description. However, the majority of rosé champagnes range from a hint of sweetness to mouth-watering tartness, and are great fun to sample. Usually made from Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier or both, with aromas of berries and flowers, these wines are delicious on their own or paired with fresh fruit-based desserts.