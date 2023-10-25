Laura van der Most

When Laura was little, she always had her nose in her books. It was only a matter of time before she made it her career. What started with an interest in historical novels, grew into a love for etymology, grammar, and the stupidest of word jokes.

Before Expatica, she held copywriting and editing positions at TNW, Imbull, and Hanze University Groningen.

Laura enjoys listening to true crime podcasts while keeping her hands busy with all things creative. Her hobbies include painting, embroidery, “building stuff”, and cooking.