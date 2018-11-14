After you’ve greeted your friends at the bar in the proper local fashion, the next obvious step is to enjoy some drinks together and join in a ceremonious ‘cheers’. But to truly feel integrated into your new home, it always helps to say these magic words in the local lingo. So to help raise your spirits, here’s how to say cheers in 50 different languages around the world. Bottoms up!
How to say cheers in Asia
Did you know? When toasting in China, people typically say gān bēi, which literally translates to ‘dry cup’. This is because, unlike in many European countries, you are expected to empty your cup after each toast – or at least give it your best effort.
Azerbaijani
How to write it: Nuş olsun
How to say it: nush ohlsun
Burmese
How to write it: Aung myin par say
How to say it: au-ng my-in par say
Chinese (Mandarin)
How to write it: 干杯 (gān bēi)
How to say it: gan bay
Filipino/Tagalog
How to write it: Mabuhay
How to say it: mah-boo-hay
Japanese
How to write it: 乾杯 kanpai (dry the glass)
How to say it: kan-pie
Korean
How to write it: 건배 (geonbae)
How to say it: gun bae
Mongolian
How to write it: Эрүүл мэндийн төлөө (Tulgatsgaaya ErUHl mehdiin toloo)
How to say it: tul-gats-gAH-ya
Thai
How to write it: โชคดี (chok dee)
How to say it: chok dee
Vietnamese
How to write it: Dô / Vô / Một hai ba, yo (one, two, three, yo)
How to say it: jou / dzo / moat hi bah, yo
Toasting across Europe
Did you know? The French take toasting very seriously and will get upset if you don’t follow their simple rules. For instance, you must always look the person you are toasting in the eyes, never add ice to your glass of wine, and avoid crossing your glass with someone else’s at all costs. And if you want to avoid being cursed with seven years of bad sex, you must never put your glass down without sipping it first, after someone makes a toast.
Armenian (Western)
How to write it: Կէնաձդ
How to say it: genatzt
Czech
How to write it: Na zdraví
How to say it: naz-drah vi
Dutch
How to write it: Proost
How to say it: prohst
French
How to write it: Santé
How to say it: sahn-tay
Galician
How to write it: Salud
How to say it: saw-lood
German
How to write it: Prost or Zum wohl
How to say it: prohst or tsum vohl
Hungarian
How to write it: Egészségedre (literally, ‘to your health’) or Fenékig (literally, ‘until the bottom of the glass’)
How to say it: egg-esh ay-ged-reh or fehn-eh-keg
Irish Gaelic
How to write it: Sláinte
How to say it: slawn-cha
Polish
How to write it: Na zdrowie
How to say it: naz-droh-vee-ay
Russian
How to write it: Будем здоровы (budem zdoorovy)
How to say it: boo-dem zdo-ro-vee
Ukrainian
How to write it: будьмо (bud’mo)
How to say it: boodmo
Welsh
How to write it: Iechyd da
How to say it: yeh-chid dah
Bottoms up in Scandinavia and the Baltics
Did you know? The Danish word for cheers is skål, which also means ‘bowl.’ This is thought to be due to the fact that Vikings would (supposedly) drink wine from bowls made of the skulls of their sleighed enemies. While we will never know the truth behind this claim, it might still be wise to maintain eye contact with your companion when you toast with them!
Danish
How to write it: Skål
How to say it: skoal
Estonian
How to write it: Terviseks
How to say it: ter-vih-sex
Finnish
How to write it: Kippis
How to say it: kip-piss
Icelandic
How to write it: Skál
How to say it: sk-owl
Latvian
How to write it: priekā or prosit
How to say it: pree-eh-ka or proh-sit
Lithuanian
How to write it: į sveikatą
How to say it: ee sweh-kata
Norwegian
How to write it: Skål
How to say it: skawl
Swedish
How to write it: Skål
How to say it: skawl
Southern Europe: how to say cheers
Did you know? If you want to avoid having bad sex for seven years in Spain, then make sure you toast with a proper drink – and never water. What a great excuse to order another Sangria!
Catalan
How to write it: Salut
How to say it: sah-lut
Italian
How to write it: Cin cin or Salute
How to say it: chin chin or saw-lutay
Portuguese
How to write it: Saúde
How to say it: saw-oo-day
Spanish
How to write it: Salud
How to say it: sah-lud
Clinking glasses in Southeastern Europe
Did you know Poisons have played an important role in Greek history, and one theory claims that clinking glasses together and saying cheers originated with the Ancient Greeks. It was thought that clinking your glasses would allow for some of your drink to flow into the other person’s glass. Therefore, if it was poisoned, they would fall victim, too!
Albanian
How to write it: Gëzuar
How to say it: geh-zoo-ah
Bosnian
How to write it: Živjeli
How to say it: zhee-vi-lee
Bulgarian
How to write it: Наздраве (nazdrave)
How to say it: naz-dra-vey
Croatian
How to write it: Živjeli (literally, ‘let’s live’) or Nazdravlje (literally, ‘to good health’)
How to say it: zhee-ve-lee or naz-dra-vlee
Greek
How to write it: ΥΓΕΙΑ (short for ‘to your health’)
How to say it: ya-mas
Macedonian
How to write it: На здравје (na zdravje)
How to say it: na zdra-vye
Romanian
How to write it: Noroc or sanatate
How to say it: no-rock or sahn-atate
Serbian
How to write it: Живели (živeli)
How to say it: zhee-ve-lee
Slovak
How to write it: Na zdravie
How to say it: naz-drah-vee-ay
Slovenian
How to write it: Na zdravje (literally, ‘on health’)
How to say it: naz-drah-vee
Toasting in the Middle East
Did you know? The ancient Egyptians loved their beer and wine. In fact, financial records suggest that the builders of the Giza pyramids had more than a gallon a day of beer rations. Tutankhamun’s tomb even contained 26 jars of wine from 15 different winemakers. Drinking on the job, ay!
Arabic (Egyptian)
How to write it: فى صحتك: (literally, ‘good luck’)
How to say it: fe sahetek
Hebrew
How to write it: לחיים (l’chaim)
How to say it: l’chaim
Turkish
How to write it: Şerefe
How to say it: sher-i-feh
Yiddish
How to write it: Sei gesund
How to say it: say geh-sund
Raising glasses in the Pacific
Did you know? The vibrant hues of the Hawaiian sky and landscape are thought to be the inspiration behind the exotic colors and flavors of the tropical cocktails that we know and love today. The Mai Tai, Blue Hawaii, Piña colada, Lava Flow, and Chi Chi are among the most popular concoctions.
Chamorro (Guam)
How to write it: Biba
How to say it: bih-bah
Hawaiian
How to write it: Å’kålè ma’luna
How to say it: okole maluna
South Africa: how to say cheers
Did you know? According to a 2018 report by the World Health Organization (WHO), South Africans are the sixth-highest consumers of alcohol. In fact, statistics suggest that the average South African drank up to 30 liters of pure alcohol in 2016 alone.
Afrikaans
How to write it: Gesondheid
How to say it: ge-sund-hate
Always remember to use these expressions responsibly; drinking is illegal in some parts of the world, after all. There may also be some regional and formality variations in how to say cheers, but these should get the job done.