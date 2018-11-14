How to say cheers in Asia Did you know? When toasting in China, people typically say gān bēi, which literally translates to ‘dry cup’. This is because, unlike in many European countries, you are expected to empty your cup after each toast – or at least give it your best effort. A group of friends toasting a round of beer (Photo: Elevate / Unsplash) Azerbaijani How to write it: Nuş olsun

How to say it: nush ohlsun Burmese How to write it: Aung myin par say

How to say it: au-ng my-in par say Chinese (Mandarin) How to write it: 干杯 (gān bēi)

How to say it: gan bay Filipino/Tagalog How to write it: Mabuhay

How to say it: mah-boo-hay Japanese How to write it: 乾杯 kanpai (dry the glass)

How to say it: kan-pie Korean How to write it: 건배 (geonbae)

How to say it: gun bae Mongolian How to write it: Эрүүл мэндийн төлөө (Tulgatsgaaya ErUHl mehdiin toloo)

How to say it: tul-gats-gAH-ya Thai How to write it: โชคดี (chok dee)

How to say it: chok dee Vietnamese How to write it: Dô / Vô / Một hai ba, yo (one, two, three, yo)

How to say it: jou / dzo / moat hi bah, yo

Toasting across Europe Did you know? The French take toasting very seriously and will get upset if you don’t follow their simple rules. For instance, you must always look the person you are toasting in the eyes, never add ice to your glass of wine, and avoid crossing your glass with someone else’s at all costs. And if you want to avoid being cursed with seven years of bad sex, you must never put your glass down without sipping it first, after someone makes a toast. Friends toasting with beer (Photo: Yutacar / Unsplash) Armenian (Western) How to write it: Կէնաձդ

How to say it: genatzt Czech How to write it: Na zdraví

How to say it: naz-drah vi Dutch How to write it: Proost

How to say it: prohst French How to write it: Santé

How to say it: sahn-tay Galician How to write it: Salud

How to say it: saw-lood German How to write it: Prost or Zum wohl

How to say it: prohst or tsum vohl Hungarian How to write it: Egészségedre (literally, ‘to your health’) or Fenékig (literally, ‘until the bottom of the glass’)

How to say it: egg-esh ay-ged-reh or fehn-eh-keg Irish Gaelic How to write it: Sláinte

How to say it: slawn-cha Polish How to write it: Na zdrowie

How to say it: naz-droh-vee-ay Russian How to write it: Будем здоровы (budem zdoorovy)

How to say it: boo-dem zdo-ro-vee Ukrainian How to write it: будьмо (bud’mo)

How to say it: boodmo Welsh How to write it: Iechyd da

How to say it: yeh-chid dah

Bottoms up in Scandinavia and the Baltics Did you know? The Danish word for cheers is skål, which also means ‘bowl.’ This is thought to be due to the fact that Vikings would (supposedly) drink wine from bowls made of the skulls of their sleighed enemies. While we will never know the truth behind this claim, it might still be wise to maintain eye contact with your companion when you toast with them! Danish How to write it: Skål

How to say it: skoal Estonian How to write it: Terviseks

How to say it: ter-vih-sex Finnish How to write it: Kippis

How to say it: kip-piss Icelandic How to write it: Skál

How to say it: sk-owl Latvian How to write it: priekā or prosit

How to say it: pree-eh-ka or proh-sit Lithuanian How to write it: į sveikatą

How to say it: ee sweh-kata Norwegian How to write it: Skål

How to say it: skawl Swedish How to write it: Skål

How to say it: skawl

Southern Europe: how to say cheers Did you know? If you want to avoid having bad sex for seven years in Spain, then make sure you toast with a proper drink – and never water. What a great excuse to order another Sangria! Catalan How to write it: Salut

How to say it: sah-lut Italian How to write it: Cin cin or Salute

How to say it: chin chin or saw-lutay Portuguese How to write it: Saúde

How to say it: saw-oo-day Spanish How to write it: Salud

How to say it: sah-lud

Clinking glasses in Southeastern Europe Did you know Poisons have played an important role in Greek history, and one theory claims that clinking glasses together and saying cheers originated with the Ancient Greeks. It was thought that clinking your glasses would allow for some of your drink to flow into the other person’s glass. Therefore, if it was poisoned, they would fall victim, too! Albanian How to write it: Gëzuar

How to say it: geh-zoo-ah Bosnian How to write it: Živjeli

How to say it: zhee-vi-lee Bulgarian How to write it: Наздраве (nazdrave)

How to say it: naz-dra-vey Croatian How to write it: Živjeli (literally, ‘let’s live’) or Nazdravlje (literally, ‘to good health’)

How to say it: zhee-ve-lee or naz-dra-vlee Greek How to write it: ΥΓΕΙΑ (short for ‘to your health’)

How to say it: ya-mas Macedonian How to write it: На здравје (na zdravje)

How to say it: na zdra-vye Romanian How to write it: Noroc or sanatate

How to say it: no-rock or sahn-atate Serbian How to write it: Живели (živeli)

How to say it: zhee-ve-lee Slovak How to write it: Na zdravie

How to say it: naz-drah-vee-ay Slovenian How to write it: Na zdravje (literally, ‘on health’)

How to say it: naz-drah-vee

Toasting in the Middle East Did you know? The ancient Egyptians loved their beer and wine. In fact, financial records suggest that the builders of the Giza pyramids had more than a gallon a day of beer rations. Tutankhamun’s tomb even contained 26 jars of wine from 15 different winemakers. Drinking on the job, ay! Arabic (Egyptian) How to write it: فى صحتك: (literally, ‘good luck’)

How to say it: fe sahetek Hebrew How to write it: לחיים (l’chaim)

How to say it: l’chaim Turkish How to write it: Şerefe

How to say it: sher-i-feh Yiddish How to write it: Sei gesund

How to say it: say geh-sund

Raising glasses in the Pacific Did you know? The vibrant hues of the Hawaiian sky and landscape are thought to be the inspiration behind the exotic colors and flavors of the tropical cocktails that we know and love today. The Mai Tai, Blue Hawaii, Piña colada, Lava Flow, and Chi Chi are among the most popular concoctions. Chamorro (Guam) How to write it: Biba

How to say it: bih-bah Hawaiian How to write it: Å’kålè ma’luna

How to say it: okole maluna