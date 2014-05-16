Overview of insurance in the Netherlands There are many different types of insurance in the Netherlands. However, only a few are legally necessary. In addition to this, there are many optional forms that may be recommended depending on your personal circumstances. Insurance in the Netherlands is regulated by both the Dutch Central Bank (De Nederlandsche Bank – DNB) and the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets (Autoreteit Financiele Markten – AFM). Insurance is a high-performing industry in the Netherlands. For example, insurance premiums are worth around 9.2% of the country’s GDP and there were 155 Dutch insurance companies operating at the end of 2017. Most companies belong to the Dutch Association of Insurance Companies (Verbond van Verzekeraars).

Optional forms of insurance in the Netherlands Home insurance Homeowners insurance (woonhuisverzekering) is not compulsory in the Netherlands, but you may need to purchase it if taking out a Dutch mortgage when you buy Dutch property. A standard home insurance policy covers fire, storm, flood, and theft. However, flood coverage policies distinguish between rainwater damage (covered) and damage due to dike failures (not covered). If you buy an apartment, the Association of Owners (VVE) generally arranges a home insurance plan. Apartment owners generally share the costs equally amongst each other. If you are a tenant renting in the Netherlands, you should find out the details of your landlord’s insurance policy before arranging your own cover. In general, your landlord’s insurance will cover damage to the building itself, but it won’t always cover your belongings. In addition to this, it’s important to be aware that making significant changes to a rented home may invalidate your insurance policy. This is because the policy is based on an estimate of total costs and values. Therefore, you should speak to both your insurance company and your landlord if you intend to make major changes when renting a home. Contents insurance Contents insurance (inboedelverzekering) covers furniture, glass breakage, and general contents such as computers and appliances. It’s recommended for both homeowners and tenants, however, in some cases, the landlord’s insurance will cover this. Check your contract when signing the lease to avoid being left without coverage when renting accommodation. Providers include: a.s.r.

ABN AMRO

Centraal Beheer

InShared

Univé Costs will depend on the extent of your coverage, but standard policies are generally around €10 a month. A number of Dutch insurers provide contents insurance, although be aware that much of the documentation will be in Dutch. Many insurers, both large and small, also offer high-value contents cover (kostbaarhedenverzekering) for any rare or expensive belongings, should you need it. Liability insurance One other home-related insurance you might want to consider is liability insurance. This will cover you in the event of accidents or injuries to third parties that occur in your home, plus it will also cover you against any damage caused by your property (e.g., dislodged roof tiles hitting a neighbor’s car). Homeowners and tenants often receive this insurance as part of a combination package. Consequently, around 85-90% of the Dutch population has this insurance. Again, you’ll have plenty of options when it comes to choosing a premium. Dutch insurers providing this cover include Univé. Life insurance Life insurance (levensverzekering) provides financial security for family members in the event of your death. There are a number of insurance companies in the Netherlands that offer life insurance, with different packages to choose from. If you purchase life insurance in the Netherlands, make sure you are clear on the details so that you know the extent of the coverage. For example, not all life insurance policies cover natural disasters or terrorist attacks. Travel insurance You will need travel insurance if you make a Dutch visa application. For example, if you are traveling on a Schengen visa you will need the following: Minimum medical coverage of €30,000

Coverage of expenses related to repatriation on medical grounds Besides medical coverage, good travel insurance should also cover things such as trip cancellation, emergency evacuation, and lost or damaged possessions. Before purchasing an insurance policy, make sure you read the small print to see what the policy covers (e.g., sports-related accidents). Legal insurance This insurance (Rechtbijstandverzekering) covers legal expenses in the event of a lawsuit or a legal dispute. Just under half of the Dutch population have some form of legal expenses insurance. As a result of this, they don’t have to pay for expensive lawyers should a contentious situation arise. You can choose which type of situations to insure against, such as road accidents, employment disputes, or family issues. Self-employed insurance If you are freelancing in the Netherlands or run your own Dutch business in the Netherlands, you are not automatically insured against unemployment or sickness. Because of this, many self-employed and freelancers in the Netherlands do not insure themselves against periods spent out of work. You can enroll in state-provided voluntary employee insurance through the Dutch Employee Insurance Agency. In addition to this, there are many private firms offering coverage to protect against the risks of self-employment, such as Univé. You can find out more about insurance for self-employed professionals on the Dutch government website. International insurance Whether you are living, working, studying, or retired in the Netherlands, you can find tailored international or expat insurance from both Dutch and global insurance companies. Most companies will be able to offer health insurance and life insurance to suit your needs. Large insurers often offer combination packages that can bring down costs. As a result of this, customers can avoid the problems of overlapping insurance plans. See our listings of international insurance companies as well as a guide on how to choose international health insurance versus state health insurance.

Commercial insurance in the Netherlands There are a number of insurances available for businesses, self-employed workers, and freelancers in the Netherlands. These include: business liability insurance

professional liability insurance

equipment insurance See our guide to running a business in the Netherlands for more information.