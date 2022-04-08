How to run a business in the Netherlands

Administrating your business in the Netherlands Whether you’re a freelancer or have set up a company, it’s vital to keep up with all aspects of business administration. This means that you need to keep an eye on your finances – including invoices, bank statements, and tax bills. You should make a record of all of these, and by law, you must retain them for at least seven years.

Business banking in the Netherlands If you run a company in the Netherlands, you should open a business bank account. It’s not obligatory to have separate personal and private bank accounts, but it is recommended. Your business bank account will be in your company name, and you’ll also have the option to receive payments with iDeal. It makes keeping straight accounting records much easier, especially in case the Belastingdienst (Dutch tax authority) audits your company. Finally, it’s also a better option if more than one person needs access to the account. For ease of access, you might want to open a bank account with an online or mobile bank such as: bunq

N26 Dutch banks have to comply with strict reporting laws for any American clients, which complicates the administration of setting up a Dutch business account, so these international mobile banks may make your life much easier. When you open a business bank account, you’ll need to provide your name, a form of ID, and proof of your BSN. You might also need to have a meeting (either in person or online). Non-EU citizens also need to have a residency permit.

Making an invoice in the Netherlands Whether you’re a freelancer or a large business owner, you’ll need to provide invoices to your business clients for products and services. Each invoice must include: Your BTW identification number (btw-identificatienummer)

BTW amount

invoice date

your name and address

your customer’s name and address

the Dutch Business Register number (KVK-nummer) of your company

details of the goods or services

quantity of goods or services

when they were supplied

the BTW identification number of your customer, and, if the customer is in another EU country, ‘VAT shifted‘ in Dutch, English, French, or German. You must also include an invoice number and send the invoice by the 15th day following the month when you supplied the service. It also makes sense to state a payment term on the invoice (the deadline is automatically 30 days later for business-to-business clients, unless you specify otherwise). For amounts under €100 (including BTW), you can send an invoice that only includes the names and addresses, VAT amount, invoice date, and goods and services supplied. Keep hold of your invoices for seven years. What to do if a customer does not pay your invoice Occasionally when you run a business in the Netherlands, you might come across a client who neglects to pay your invoice within the agreed period. Should this happen to you, there are several steps you can take to ensure you receive your payment. First, check with your client to make sure the invoice is correct. Sometimes, it could simply be that the payment has slipped the client’s mind. If they have still not paid after a few days, send a written reminder (betalingsherinnering). Your next step will be to send a formal notice letter (aanmaning) by regular post and post with confirmation of receipt. You can also send it by email. This letter should include the following: referral to the delivery, invoice, any telephone calls, and payment reminder

deadline for payment within 14 days

a mention of collection costs and legal action if the payment is not made If none of the reminders work, you can claim collection costs and charge statutory interest. You can also agree on a payment arrangement if the customer cannot pay within the agreed time. Make sure you keep this in writing. Your final steps should be to engage a debt collection agency (incassobureau) or seek legal assistance. You can find more details on these steps on the Dutch Government’s business pages.

Hiring staff in the Netherlands Once your business starts to grow, and there’s more to do than you can manage by yourself, you might think about hiring some employees. If you’re hiring people other than freelancers and entrepreneurs, you’ll become an employer. How to hire staff in the Netherlands You’ll first need to register as an employer with the Belastingdienst, who will give you a payroll tax number. This number will allow you to deduct payroll tax from salaries and file a return. You must also notify the KvK that you are employing staff. Your next steps will be to check your employee’s identity and set out an employment agreement (such as a contract). It must adhere to your sector’s collective labor agreement (Collectieve Arbeidsovereenkomst, CAO). Be sure to include agreements on: Salary

Business and working hours

Holiday leave and pay

Sickness leave and pay You can read more about the regulations for recruiting and hiring staff on the Dutch government’s business pages. Employee rights and benefits in the Netherlands When employing staff, you must make sure that you stick to the labor laws in the Netherlands. You must pay your staff at least the minimum wage (€1,725 per month for staff aged over 21 in 2022) and treat employees equally, regardless of religion, age, race, gender, disabilities, and other grounds. Besides salary, you might need to consider other costs of hiring staff. These include: Pensions through a fund or insurer – this is sometimes mandatory, so check the relevant CAO

Insurance

Expenses for travel and other material benefits

Payroll taxes

Social security contributions