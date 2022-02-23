Retiring in the Netherlands Of course, the Netherlands is not the most obvious pick for expats to retire in Europe. That distinction belongs to sunnier neighbors Spain, Portugal, and France. However, the Netherlands does boast a high standard of living and a quality healthcare system. These factors alone make it worth considering if you are thinking of settling abroad. In fact, the Netherlands fared very well in the 2020 OECD Better Life Index. Achieving a table-topping score for work/life balance while also boasting above-average ratings for housing, wellbeing, and health status. The country also scored highly in the 2021 Natixis Global Retirement Index. It took 5th place for the second year in a row, after all, having risen from 10th in 2019. However, while the country ranked third for mental wellbeing it only achieved a middling ranking of 28th for finances.

Pensions in the Netherlands The Dutch pension system ranked second in the world in Mercer’s 2021 Global Pension Index. The system has three pillars: the state pension, workplace pensions, and private pensions. The state pension is commonly referred to as the AOW (Algemene Ouderdomswet). Dutch workers make contributions towards their state pension during their careers. Each year of work is worth 2%, so to gain the full pension (100%), you’ll need to make 50 years’ worth of contributions. If you don’t qualify for the full pension, your amount will be calculated based on the number of years you’ve paid in. Occupational pensions are very common in the Netherlands, with around 90% of employers offering pension schemes. External pension providers usually operate these schemes. Some occupations, such as government workers and teachers, must pay into mandatory schemes. Of course, you can also top up your pension by paying into a private pension fund. Banks and insurance companies usually offer these products. This is useful for self-employed workers and people who work in sectors that don’t offer occupational schemes. Transferring a pension to the Netherlands You may be able to take your overseas pension with you if you plan to retire in the Netherlands. This depends on whether your home country has a bilateral agreement in place with the Netherlands. Bilateral agreements enable you to transfer your pension funds without being taxed twice EU/EEA and Swiss nationals can make use of a bloc-wide agreement, while various other countries including the United States, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand have agreements in place with the Netherlands. British expats may be able to use a Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Scheme (QROPS) to consolidate their retirement funds. Taxes on retirement in the Netherlands When you live in the Netherlands, you are considered a resident for tax purposes. This means that you pay Dutch taxes on any income you make worldwide. Expatica’s guide to Learn about income tax in the Netherlands Read more Firstly, keep in mind that your pension income is taxable alongside earnings from employment (in the ‘Box 1’ category of your income tax form). This means that you pay a 37.07% tax rate on income of up to €69,938 a year. Secondly, any income you have above this attracts tax at a rate of 49.5%. Lastly, your income from savings and investments is tax-free up to €50,000. If you get more than this from savings and investments you pay tax at a flat rate of 31%.

Services, organizations, and clubs for retired expats in the Netherlands Joining a local club or expat group can be a great way of settling into life in the Netherlands. The good news is that there are lots of options available for English-speaking expats. As a starting point, you can check out our directory of expat groups and clubs in the Netherlands. You can also explore local groups on Facebook or Meetup.