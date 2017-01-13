How to retire in Portugal: your top questions answered

Who can retire in Portugal? Retiring to Portugal is fairly straightforward if you’re from a European Union (EU) or European Free Trade Association (EFTA) nation. EU and EFTA nationals can apply for a residence permit from the Portuguese Immigration Service (Servico de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras – SEF). You will need to do so at a regional SEF office that covers your area. You can then enjoy many of the same benefits as locals. If you plan to stay in Portugal for more than three months, you’ll need to request a registration certificate. After five years of living in the country, you can apply for permanent residence. However, the process is a little more complicated if you are not from an EU/EFTA country. You’ll first need to apply for a residence permit at the Portuguese consulate in your home country before moving to Portugal. To qualify for a permit, you’ll need: A valid passport

Proof of sufficient income or savings to support yourself

Proof of health insurance However, do keep in mind that the exact rules vary depending on where you’re from, so check with your consulate. Non-EU citizens can get a temporary residence permit for five years, after which time you can apply for permanent residence. Golden visas to retire in Portugal Portugal’s golden visa scheme is a fast-track route for non-EU residents to gain residence rights in Portugal. Those who qualify for a golden visa will receive a waiver for entering the country and visa-free traveling within the Schengen area. You’ll initially receive a one-year residence permit, after which you can renew your visa every two years. After six years, you can apply for Portuguese citizenship. Golden visas are primarily designed to attract foreign investors to Portugal, but they’re not as easy to obtain as they once were. To get a golden visa, you’ll need to do one of the following: Purchase real estate valued at least €500,000. As of 2022, real estate purchases in Lisbon, Porto, or coastal areas such as the Algarve no longer qualify. Real estate investments must instead be in inland Portugal or the islands of the Azores and Madeira.

Purchase real estate, in the interior or islands, for at least €350,000 for refurbishment purposes.

Make a capital transfer of €1.5 million or more to Portugal.

Invest at least €500,000 in research activities in Portugal’s scientific or technology industries. Retirement Visa in Portugal The Portuguese government designed the D7 or Retirement Visa seemingly especially for attracting retirees, since it is based on passive income. This can come from a pension, intellectual property, real estate, royalties, and general investments. The pension can be as little as the Portuguese minimum wage (€760 as of September 2023), but you must also prove that you have enough financial resources to support yourself during your time in Portugal. For more help with applying for this visa, it’s worth contacting an advisory service such as Pearls of Portugal. Retirement age in Portugal The retirement age in Portugal is 66 years and 7 months for both women and men. However, Portugal’s retirement age is indexed to average life expectancy. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted life expectancy. This means the retirement age is set to drop by three months to 66 years and 4 months in 2023. Expatica’s guide to Discover the top tips for moving to Portugal Read more Despite this short-term fall, Portugal’s retirement age will likely rise in the long term. The OECD predicts the retirement age will reach 67 years and four months by 2035. By 2050 it is expected to reach 68 years and four months.

Services, organizations, and clubs for expats retired in Portugal Joining a local club or expat group can be a great way of settling into life in Portugal. With areas such as the Algarve, Madeira, and Lisbon home to many English-speaking expats, you should find it easy to find like-minded people. Expatica’s guide to Find expat groups and social clubs in Portugal Read more As a starting point, you can check out our directory of expat groups and clubs in Portugal. You can also explore local groups on Facebook or Meetup.