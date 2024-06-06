Senior health and elderly care in Portugal

Health insurance for seniors in Portugal Public health insurance The Serviço Nacional de Saúde covers most healthcare for seniors. It is funded by taxes and social security contributions. The SNS provides extensive coverage, including consultations, hospital care, and many treatments. You should check which medicines the SNS covers with your health provider, but essential medications are often included. For others, you may need to contribute a co-payment. In some cases, pensioners receive an additional percentage of the cost covered. São José public hospital in Lisbon (Photo: Marcelo Verfe/Pexels) Some pensioners can benefit from the Solidarity Supplement for the Elderly (Complemento Solidário para Idosos – CSI). This system gives immediate discounts on medicines and assistance with other healthcare needs such as glasses, lenses, and dental care. Madiera and the Azores have their own healthcare systems: Azores Regional Directorate for Health (Direção Regional de Saúde – DRS)

Health Service of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (Serviço de Saúde da Região Autónoma da Madeira – SESARAM) Private health insurance Private health insurance can provide additional coverage beyond the SNS. It can cut your waiting times and means you don’t necessarily need a referral to see specialists. Furthermore, you’ll have access to private facilities and more comprehensive coverage. This coverage is particularly beneficial for seniors seeking specialist care, such as geriatrics and orthopedics. Some plans provide tailored coverage options for older people. Additionally, many private health insurance providers in Portugal offer direct billing, meaning you don’t need to handle complex reimbursement procedures. Healthcare Health insurance in Portugal Read more The cost of private health insurance can vary based on your age and specific needs. Therefore, it’s essential to research different providers, read online reviews, and check the coverage details carefully. Healthcare Best expat health insurance quotes in Portugal Read more Travel insurance If you’re in Portugal for a short stay, first check whether your current insurance provider will cover you for the duration. Citizens of EU/EEA countries and Switzerland can use their EHIC, and British nationals can use their GHIC to access emergency care in Portugal. Choosing travel insurance that covers emergencies, hospitalization, and medical evacuation is crucial. Portuguese residents planning to travel abroad can apply for an EHIC, which provides access to medical care in other EU/EEA countries, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom under the same conditions as local residents. Photo: RDNE Stock project/Pexels Even if you have an EHIC or GHIC, consider taking out a separate travel or international health insurance policy. Travel policies usually cover your healthcare needs when going abroad and protect you against the costs of related issues like transport cancellations and lost luggage.

Specialists and Medical Centers Seniors in Portugal have access to a wide range of specialist care through the SNS and private healthcare providers. This includes consultations and treatments from specialists in cardiology, geriatrics, orthopedics, neurology, and other areas focused on managing age-related health conditions. You’ll usually need a referral from a general doctor to access specialist care through the SNS. Private insurance, however, allows for more flexibility and quicker appointments. Many hospitals offer geriatric care, and notable medical centers like Campus Neurológico Sénior provide specialized services for seniors.

Which vaccines are available for older people in Portugal? There are several recommended immunizations for over-65s in Portugal. For example, the National Vaccination Program (Programa Nacional de Vacinação) provides free tetanus and diphtheria boosters at 65 and every 10 years afterward. Although not part of the National Vaccination Program, the SNS offers free influenza and COVID-19 vaccines to over-60s. You can receive these vaccines at participating pharmacies after scheduling an appointment through the Portuguese pharmacy portal. It’s also possible to receive both vaccines in one appointment. Healthcare Vaccinations in Portugal Read more In addition to scheduled vaccines, you may need additional immunizations when traveling abroad. You can receive these at an international vaccination center (centro de vacinação internacional). The SNS doesn’t cover the costs of these vaccines, so check with the clinic for specific fees.

Dental care for seniors in Portugal In Portugal, anyone can access SNS dentistry if they are registered. First, you must make an appointment with your doctor to get a referral to the dentist. The doctor can only refer you to a dentist in your health center group. Consultations, diagnostics, and therapeutic exams are free, but further treatment may require payment. Senior citizens who qualify for CSI benefits can receive dentist vouchers from their doctor. These vouchers cover the cost of two checks and up to three treatments per year. Treatments covered include: preventive treatments

restorations

root canals

extractions

scaling

root planing Healthcare Visiting the dentist in Portugal Read more For more extensive dental coverage, international seniors may consider getting private health insurance, which can help offset expenses, provide a wider range of services, and more flexibility in choice of dentist.

Hearing and vision care If you experience vision problems in Portugal, visit your general doctor to get a referral to an eye specialist. Which specialist you see depends on the issue – if you have a disease of the eye, you’ll go to an ophthalmologist. For glasses and lenses, you may visit an optometrist or optician. Check with your healthcare provider to find out if these appointments are covered. Portugal only covers the cost of glasses if you receive some form of social support. For example, if you receive CSI, you can receive 75% of the cost of your glasses, up to €100. Photo: Scott Van Daalen/Unsplash Seniors experiencing hearing problems should contact their doctor, who can refer them to an audiologist. They can examine and test your hearing to find out whether you are experiencing hearing loss and to what extent. Furthermore, they can determine whether you need a hearing aid. Social security covers some prescribed products that can help with disabilities, including hearing loss. Check with your health center to find out whether you are entitled to financial support.

Cancer and cancer screenings in Portugal Cancer is the second most common cause of death in Portugal after circulatory conditions, accounting for 23% of mortalities in 2020. However, Portugal’s cancer rates are lower than the EU average. To drive down the rates of cancer in the country, Portugal has implemented the National Cancer Control Strategy 2030 (PDF), which focuses on: Prevention measures : such as physical activity, healthy eating, and improving environmental factors

: such as physical activity, healthy eating, and improving environmental factors Better detection : access to screening, enhancing quality and safety, and providing training to healthcare professionals

: access to screening, enhancing quality and safety, and providing training to healthcare professionals Treatment

Better measuring: strengthening data collection and analysis for monitoring Cancer treatment in Portugal is free for eligible patients, including transport to the hospital for medical care. The SNS also covers 95% of the costs of pain medication and other necessary medicines the hospital provides. Age-related cancer screening in Portugal Portugal also has two main screening programs for over-50s, who may be at more risk from cancer. These are: Breast cancer screening : every two years for women between 50 and 69

: every two years for women between 50 and 69 Colorectal cancer: for everyone aged 50–74, every two years. The screening involves testing for hidden blood in the feces. You can access screening by making an appointment with your healthcare center, which will provide a prescription for the examination.

Support for neurodegenerative diseases in Portugal Neurodegenerative diseases in Portugal are becoming more common as the country’s population ages. These types of conditions include dementia (such as Alzheimer’s) and Parkinson’s disease. Alzheimer’s and dementia The prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia, has significantly increased in Portugal in recent years, rising by 38.1% from 2009 to 2019. Alzheimer’s disease causes the gradual deterioration of memory, cognitive functions, and the ability to perform everyday tasks. Although there is no cure for dementia, with early detection, patients can access care and support more quickly, manage their symptoms, and improve their quality of life. The early signs of dementia may include: Memory loss

Confusion

Personality changes

Apathy and isolation

Inability to perform daily tasks If you notice any of these symptoms, you should first seek advice from a general doctor who can check the symptoms and refer you to a specialist for a formal diagnosis if necessary. Photo: Nani Chavez/Unsplash Many hospitals have specialized care units for dementia patients. Patients can visit day centers for day-to-day care, medical supervision, activities, and meals. Organizations such as Alzheimer Portugal provide support and advice for those experiencing dementia and their loved ones. You can also reach them by phone, on 964 604 626. Parkinson’s Disease An estimated 22,000 people in Portugal are affected by Parkinson’s disease, a progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement control. The condition is most common after the age of 60. Symptoms can include: Tremors

Rigidity

Slowing of body movements

Postural instability

Changes in gait To get a diagnosis, visit your doctor for a referral to a specialist. The healthcare system covers consultations and day hospital sessions, but some treatments, such as speech therapy and physiotherapy, may not be fully covered yet. For additional support and advice, contact the Associação Portuguesa de Doentes de Parkinson (Portuguese Association of Parkinson’s Patients – ADPK). Rehabilitation and physical therapy for the elderly in Portugal Portugal offers a range of rehabilitation and physical therapy services tailored to older people, aimed at improving mobility, strength, and quality of life. You can make an appointment with a referral from a doctor. The Associação Portuguesa de Fisioterapeutas (Portuguese Physiotherapist Association – APFISIO) has a list of more than 12,000 physiotherapists that you can use to find one in your area. There are also several specialist rehabilitation centers throughout the country. The SNS covers some rehabilitation costs, but you may need to pay a co-payment for certain treatments. Private health insurance can cover these services and provide quicker access and more extensive options. For more information and advice on physiotherapy and rehabilitation in Portugal, visit the Sociedade Portuguesa de Medicina Física e de Reabilitação (Portuguese Society for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation – SPMFR).

Home care for the elderly in Portugal Seniors usually wish to continue living in their own homes for as long as possible to retain their independence and quality of life. Portugal has several services that make this possible while providing support where needed. These include: Day centers (centros de día) – These locations offer activities designed to help older people integrate into the community, preventing loneliness and isolation. They provide social and recreational activities that promote mental and physical well-being.

– These locations offer activities designed to help older people integrate into the community, preventing loneliness and isolation. They provide social and recreational activities that promote mental and physical well-being. Home support services (Serviço de Apoio Domicilário – SAD) – These services assist with daily activities and can offer training and awareness programs for family members and informal caregivers.

– These services assist with daily activities and can offer training and awareness programs for family members and informal caregivers. Night centers (centros de noite) – These centers provide accommodation, support, and night-time care for seniors who live at home during the day. They also help prevent loneliness and isolation. These services are usually aimed at people who can live independently, require some form of assistance, and lack family support. They may offer hygiene and home care, meal support, and activities including socializing and transport. The fees for these services depend on family income, and some may be covered by social security. Find out more about the conditions and how to apply on the ePortugal website. Does Portugal provide support for caregivers? Caregivers in Portugal can access support to help them in their role. In addition to the training provided by Home Support Services, caregivers may be eligible for a subsidy. They must be under pension age, and their reference household income must be under €662, calculated on a weighted basis. Photo: Rollz International/Pexels The monthly subsidy amount is the difference between the primary informal caregiver’s income and the “reference value of the subsidy” (€509.26 in 2024). It can be combined with some benefits but not others, so check the conditions before applying. Caregivers can apply for financial support online, in person, or by mail.

Other accommodation options for older people Nursing homes in Portugal are aimed at over-65s and can provide temporary or permanent care. These facilities offer nursing care tailored to the needs of elderly residents. Residential Structures for Elderly People (Estrutura Residencial para Pessoas Idosas – ERPI) are residential care facilities designed for seniors who need assistance with daily activities and nursing care. They provide accommodation, meals, medical care, personal care, and social activities. The availability and conditions of ERPIs depend on your location, so contact your municipality for specific information. For example, in Lisbon, eligibility often requires that you Do not have family members to care for you

Lack adequate housing conditions

Have limited financial resources

Need support that cannot be provided elsewhere Living Social security in Portugal Read more Portugal has public and private residences, and you can choose which one is more suitable. Although public nursing homes come at a lower cost than private ones, they often have very long waiting times, so you may need to plan ahead. An alternative to a nursing home is family caregiving, which functions like a fostering care arrangement for elderly individuals. For a fee, older people can live in a family environment while receiving the care they need.