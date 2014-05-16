Emergency numbers in Portugal

Emergency services in Portugal In any kind of emergency in Portugal, you can call the emergency number (112) from any telephone to speak to the emergency services. Depending on the nature of your query, the operator subsequently routes you through to the medical service, fire service, or police. When calling the emergency services, it’s important to try to remain calm and speak clearly when providing your name, exact location, and the nature of the emergency. Many operators speak some English but are unlikely to be native speakers. It’s important that you only call 112 in a genuine emergency, however; in fact, misuse can result in delays for callers who require immediate help.

Fire services in Portugal If you encounter a fire in Portugal, call the emergency number (112) to report it immediately. If you encounter a forest fire, call 117. The Portuguese fire service is made up of professional as well as volunteer firefighters (Bombeiros). There are 2,000 professional firefighters in addition to 40,000 volunteer firefighters in Portugal. Both are represented by the Portuguese Firefighters League (Liga dos bombeiros Portugueses).

Police in Portugal There are three main police organizations in Portugal: the Judicial Police (Policia Judiciária or PJ), the National Gendarmerie (Guarda Nacional Republicana or GNR), and the Public Security Police (Policia de Segurança Publica or PSP). A GNR police officer on patrol in Sintra The PJ deals with complex and high-level criminal investigations on a national scale, such as terrorism, cybercrime, and money laundering. The GNR is Portugal’s paramilitary security organization; they are generally responsible for policing all areas of the country except for major cities, which is the responsibility of the PSP. You can find national GNR contacts online, as well as details of the nearest PSP police force. Some other useful emergency numbers for police in Portugal are the following: Environment SOS (GNR): 808 200 520

Healthcare and accidents in Portugal In a medical emergency, you can get help regardless of your insurance coverage or residence status. However, you must provide evidence to access further treatment once your condition is stable. A pair of ambulances in Lisbon In a health emergency in Portugal, call the emergency number: 112. However, for non-emergency situations, visit your doctor, who can prescribe you medicine or refer you to a specialist if necessary. For general medical advice, you can also call Health Line 24 (Saúde 24) at 0808 24 24 24. The Portuguese Healthcare Service (SNS) website provides lists of hospitals, doctors, as well as pharmacies in your area. You can also use the online tool to select the service you require and your district to obtain contact details for your nearest healthcare specialist. For a map of Portuguese pharmacies, see the SNS website. Expatica’s guide to Learn more about visiting a hospital in Portugal Read more Some other useful emergency numbers in Portugal for healthcare include the following: Sea rescue: 214 401 919

see online (in Portuguese only, however) Cancer helpline: 213 619 542 You can find out even more about the Portuguese healthcare system in our full guide to healthcare in Portugal.

Mental health services in Portugal Mental healthcare services in Portugal are provided through the Portuguese health service. Your first port of call is to contact your doctor, who can also refer you to a specialist if necessary. Some mental health services are available through the public healthcare system, but others are only on offer privately. Suicide/crisis helpline (SOS Voz Amiga): 0800 202 669

Drug and alcohol services in Portugal Alcoholics Anonymous: 217 162 969

217 162 969 Anti – Alcoholic Portuguese Society: 213 571 483

– 213 571 483 Drug abuse helpline: 1414

1414 Narcotics Anonymous (Narcoticos Anonomios): 800 202 013

Children, family, and youth services in Portugal Child abuse hotline (SOS Criança): 800 202 651

(SOS Criança): 800 202 651 Spousal abuse helpline (SOS Mulher) : 0800 202 148

(SOS Mulher) 0800 202 148 Victim support helpline (Associação Portuguesa de Apoio à Vitima) : 707 200 077

(Associação Portuguesa de Apoio à Vitima) 707 200 077 Ministry for Youth and Sport: 800 203 030

800 203 030 Portuguese Youth Institute (Instituto Português da Juventude): see online

Utility and telecommunications services in Portugal Water issues: call Águas de Portugal at 800 201 600 (burst pipes) or 800 222 425 (water cuts) or 800 or you can also go online.

call Águas de Portugal at 800 201 600 (burst pipes) or 800 222 425 (water cuts) or 800 or you can also go online. Electricity issues: call Energias de Portugal at 800 506 506 or you can also go online.

call Energias de Portugal at 800 506 506 or you can also go online. Gas leaks/issues: call your supplier – Galp Energia (800 508 112) or Medigás (808 201 150).

call your supplier – Galp Energia (800 508 112) or Medigás (808 201 150). Phone issues: for mobile phones, contact your network provider. For landlines, contact Portugal Telecom at 16 200 or you can also go online.

Road and traffic emergencies in Portugal In a road emergency in Portugal, call 112 or one of the other emergency numbers instead to contact the police, medical service, or fire brigade as appropriate. What to do in the event of an accident in Portugal depends on its severity. In a minor accident with no injuries, both parties should exchange details and fill out an accident report, which you then submit to the insurance companies. However, if there is a disagreement over what happened, don’t sign any documentation at the scene. In the event of a more serious accident, contact the emergency services immediately. Some other key contacts are the following: Traffic Police (Guarda Nacional Republicana): 219 223 000

(Guarda Nacional Republicana): 219 223 000 National Road Safety Authority (Autoridade Nacional de Segurança Rodoviária): 707 200 011.

LGBTQ+ services in Portugal International Lesbian and Gay Association Portugal (Associação ILGA Portugal): call 218 873 918.

(Associação ILGA Portugal): call 218 873 918. Opus Diversidades: one of the oldest gay associations in Portugal. Call 213 151 396.

one of the oldest gay associations in Portugal. Call 213 151 396. Rede Ex-Aequo: association for LGBTQ+ people aged 16-30. Call 968 781 841.

association for LGBTQ+ people aged 16-30. Call 968 781 841. Clubo Safo: lesbian association in Portugal. Call 960 046 617 or you can also go online for additional information.

Homelessness services in Portugal National Social Emergency Line: 144

144 Lisbon Housing First (Crescer): 213 620 192

213 620 192 CASA Homeless Support Center (Centro de Apoio ao sem Abrigo): 96 004 13 74

Animal services in Portugal Portuguese Director General of Veterinary Services (Direção-Geral de Veterinária)

(Direção-Geral de Veterinária) Associação Animal: organization campaigning for animal protection in Portugal. call 962 358 183 or see online (in Portuguese only, however).

organization campaigning for animal protection in Portugal. call 962 358 183 or see online (in Portuguese only, however). Sociedade Protectora dos Animais (SPA) : animal protection charity. Call 213 423 851.

: animal protection charity. Call 213 423 851. Associação Protecção Animais Algarve (APAA): English-language organization promoting protection of animals in the Algarve.

Embassies and services for foreign nationals in Portugal A popular tourist destination and a hub for the lusophone world, Portugal is home to scores of embassies and consulates ready to help those in need. EmbassyPages has a full list of embassies and consulates in Portugal. Some of the most relevant embassies to tourists and foreign residents of Portugal include: Brazil: The Embassy of Brazil in Lisbon is located at Estrada das Laranjeiras 144. Their phone number is +351 217 248 522. Brazil also operates Consulates in Albufeira, Faro, Ponta Delgada, and Porto.

The Embassy of Brazil in Lisbon is located at Estrada das Laranjeiras 144. Their phone number is +351 217 248 522. Brazil also operates Consulates in Albufeira, Faro, Ponta Delgada, and Porto. Cabo Verde: The Embassy of Cabo Verde in Lisbon is located at Av. do Restelo 33. Their phone numbers are +351 213 041 440 and +351 213 041 443. Cabo Verde also has Consulates in Angra do Heroísmo, Coimbra, Portimão, and Porto.

The Embassy of Cabo Verde in Lisbon is located at Av. do Restelo 33. Their phone numbers are +351 213 041 440 and +351 213 041 443. Cabo Verde also has Consulates in Angra do Heroísmo, Coimbra, Portimão, and Porto. France: The Embassy of France in Lisbon is located at R. Santos-o-Velho 5. Their phone number is +351 213 939 100. France also has Consulates in Coimbra, Faro, Funchal, Horta, Leiria, Ponta Delgada, and Porto.

The Embassy of France in Lisbon is located at R. Santos-o-Velho 5. Their phone number is +351 213 939 100. France also has Consulates in Coimbra, Faro, Funchal, Horta, Leiria, Ponta Delgada, and Porto. Spain: The Embassy of Spain in Lisbon is located at R. do Salitre 1. Their phone numbers are +351 213 472 381, +351 213 472 382, and +351 213 472 383. Spain also has Consulates in Coimbra, Elvas, Funchal, Leiria, Ponta Delgada, Porto, and Setúbal.

The Embassy of Spain in Lisbon is located at R. do Salitre 1. Their phone numbers are +351 213 472 381, +351 213 472 382, and +351 213 472 383. Spain also has Consulates in Coimbra, Elvas, Funchal, Leiria, Ponta Delgada, Porto, and Setúbal. United Kingdom: The British Embassy in Lisbon is located at R. de São Bernardo 33. Their phone number is +351 213 924 000. The United Kingdom also operates a Consulate in Portimão.

Lost or stolen property in Portugal If you lose an item on public transport in Portugal, you should contact the relevant transport company (e.g., CP for items lost on a train). You can also contact the Public Security Police (PSP) to report a loss or theft at 218 444 530. If you lose a bank card, report it to the local police station. The police then provide a certificate (Auto de Denúncia de Furto) for the issuing bank. You should also report the lost or stolen card to SIBS (Sociedade Interbancária de Serviços) at 808 201 251 or 217 813 080.

European-wide emergency numbers If you have an emergency anywhere in Europe, you can call 112 to access emergency services. Calls to 112 are free and can be made from any landline, payphone, or mobile phone.

What to do in an emergency in Portugal When you call one of the emergency numbers in Portugal, you should follow these tips: State your name, telephone number, the location where help is necessary, the situation and if it’s still happening, how many people require help, and whether there are weapons or dangerous substances involved.

Don’t forget the code to your parking lot or apartment building.

Never hang up until you are invited to do so.

If you have existing medical problems or regularly take prescription drugs, make sure you at least know how to say their names in Portuguese to the operator.

If you have children, cite their ages and how much they weigh (in kilograms) in case you need to call an anti-poison center or to administer medication.

In a situation where you’re dealing with intoxications, make sure to inform them of what was taken and also, if possible, give them the rest of what was consumed.