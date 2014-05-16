Pet relocation to Portugal

The EU has a system for relocating pets, involving a personalized pet passport. The system covers cats, dogs, and ferrets. For the movement of pets between most EU member states, a valid rabies vaccination is the only requirement. Your vet will be able to supply this before your move and fill in the information in the passport.

Sirelo It's no secret that moving abroad can be stressful. Sirelo's team of removal advisers is here to help. They provide five free quotes from international shipping companies so you can find the best options at the best prices. Take the stress out of your relocation to Portugal with Sirelo. Go to website

A microchip will allow authorities to identify your pets and link them to the corresponding passports. The system will make traveling with your pets easier and will speed up the process of veterinary check-ups in your new country.

If you are moving to Portugal from a country outside the EU, you will need to discuss the process with your vet. Usually, if you come from a country where rabies is uncommon, the process will be relatively simple.

In order to fly over your pets, you should contact an airline pet carrier service. These will use approved transport crates, vehicles and trained staff to look after your pets. The service may pick up your pet the night before and keep it in holding. Just in case, you might feel comfortable with a contact in Portugal that could pick up your pets should your own flight be delayed. It is also possible to bring your pet yourself by air, but you will have to arrange this with an airline that allows animal transport. You will have to provide a cage, food for the journey and the pet passport.

It is also possible to have your pet transported by truck. Again, you will have to provide the cage, food, and passport. You could also drive to Portugal yourself.

Once your pets are safe in their new home, you should familiarise yourself with a few potential cases. In the countryside, dogs are known to bark loudly at night in response to each other, and stray dogs are known to hunt rabbits in the woods. Be prepared for these nightly interruptions.

In some areas, your dog may pick up a type of malaria that only affects dogs. There are known remedies for this.

Due to the climate, it is possible that your pet may suffer from heatstroke. Don’t leave your pets unattended in a car or lying in the sun. Be sure to provide them with shade. Also, make sure they have a constant supply of drinking water.

Pets may also suffer from biting insects. Pulvex spot is a medicine that can protect them against bites from fleas, ticks, mosquitoes, and horseflies.

Worms are always a cause for concern with pets. It is recommended to receive regular treatment for heartworm and intestinal parasite prevention.

Should you want to use your dog for hunting, there are some guidelines. Dogs used for hunting must receive a check-up before hunting season and must have a hunting license.

Talk to your vet about all possible cases, including attacks by other creatures, such as snakes. A vet can prepare you for these scenarios.

Some useful links: