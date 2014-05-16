Parenting and family life in Portugal

Parenting in Portugal The Portuguese parenting style In Portugal, babies and younger children will use “mamã” and “papá” to refer to their mother and father, while older ones will say “mãe” and “pai”. It is also common to address family and close relatives in the second person, “tu”. However, some parents teach their children to use the third person “você” as a sign of respect for the older generations. Historically, religion played a huge role in educating children in Portugal, and many of these traditional values remain. Notably, Portuguese parents are very protective of their children, and while they value self-sufficiency, they will often be around to supervise. It is also customary for the extended family, particularly the grandparents, to help with childcare. Bringing up teenagers Teenagers in Portugal tend to have quite a bit of freedom. For instance, they will often meet with their friends at the beach or a local café after school or during the holidays. Although 16 is the minimum age to work in Portugal, most teenagers choose to focus on studying before getting a full-time job. Because of this, parents will often support their children until they finish their university studies and even beyond that. Photo: KAMPUS/Getty Images Public and private health centers often have a section for youth care, which includes sexual health education and counseling. Most schools also have a psychologist on-site. However, many focus solely on career counseling and vocational guidance. As a result, most teenagers tend to reach out to their local youth center for support. According to a study on the health of school-aged children in Portugal, more teens were unhappy in 2022 (27.7%) than in 2018 (18.3%). Parenting support and classes New parents can access parenting classes and workshops in public health centers, private institutions, and online platforms in Portugal. These classes cover topics such as childbirth preparation, newborn care, breastfeeding, and early childhood development. In addition, associations such as the High Commission for Migration (Alto Comissariado para as Migrações – ACM) offer support for migrant families and refugees with young children. Expat parents will also find many network groups on Meetup, Facebook, and WhatsApp. Some of the most popular ones include Lisbon for Parents and Families Moving to (and Living in) Portugal! You can use these to connect with other parents, share experiences, or simply ask for advice. Most schools will also have a parents’ association group (associação de pais), where you can discuss topics related to your child’s education through meetings and events.

Families with special needs in Portugal According to the Inclusive Education Questionnaire 2020/2021 (Questionário à Educação Inclusiva), there were more than 78,000 students with special needs in Portugal that year. Most were in primary schools, and only 4.4% were in preschools. Beyond physical disabilities, there are also cases of autism, dyslexia, and hyperactivity. Children with Special Educational Needs (SEN) can receive individualized support for their education in Portugal. For example, those attending public schools are entitled to adapted classes, learning tools, and assessments. However, there is often a lack of resources. Alternatively, parents can choose to enroll their children in a special education school (escola de educação especial). These are usually paid for, however, the government may provide a special education allowance (subsídio de educação especial) to help cover the cost.

Adopting and fostering in Portugal There were 185 cases of adoption and fostering in Portugal in 2021. Both single people and couples above the age of 25 can apply to foster a child. The process starts by contacting the nearest social security department. Once you have expressed interest, a session is then arranged to inform you of the conditions to become a host family. As you might expect, restrictions are different for those wishing to adopt a child permanently. For instance, Portuguese and foreign couples, including same-sex relationships, need to have been together for more than four years before initiating the process. Meanwhile, individuals need to be over 30 years old to apply. Applications for adoption should be submitted to your local social security office. They will then assess if you meet the necessary conditions through a series of assessments, including background checks, interviews, psychological tests, and home visits. It is worth noting that adoption is a lengthy process in Portugal, and can last up to six years.

Grandparents and the elderly in Portugal Portugal is among the countries with the oldest population in Europe, and according to Eurostat, only 21.2% of the elderly live alone. The rest live in a couple (48.1%) or in other types of households, such as institutions and nursing homes (30.6%). Many elderly individuals also live close to their families or in the same household, which is especially the case in rural areas. Photo: Morsa Images/Getty Images “Avó” and “avô” are the Portuguese terms for grandma and grandpa. As mentioned, the relationship between the children and their grandparents is generally close, especially if they live nearby. Grandparents tend to have an active role in the lives of their grandchildren, often helping out with tasks such as babysitting and housework. And even if they live further away, parents will usually arrange weekly visits.

Extended family in Portugal Extended family members, such as uncles (tios) and cousins (primos), are often present at family gatherings in Portugal. Most Portuguese people also come from a religious background, where it is common to baptize children. In this case, the parents designate godparents, who tend to be family members like an uncle (tio) or aunt (tia), or close family friends.

Family pets in Portugal There are more than 3 million pets registered in Portugal, with dogs and cats being the most popular choice. Most families have at least one pet. Notably, while you can carry your pet on public transport, they will need to be on a leash or in a carrier bag. Moreover, restaurants and cafés only allow pets outside. That said, attitudes are slowly changing.

Work and welfare for families New parents in Portugal are entitled to parental leave (licença parental), which ranges from between 120 and 150 days. In most cases, employees receive around 100% of their salary. In order to claim it, they must have contributed to the Portuguese social security system for at least six months. In addition to this, parents can apply for a family allowance to help cover expenses such as education. Other available benefits include prenatal family allowance and single-parent allowance. You can read more about this on the government website. Upon returning to work, mothers and fathers also have the right to flexible work arrangements, including time for breastfeeding, part-time schedules, or work-from-home days. You can read more about this in our article on parental leave in Portugal.

Family health and wellbeing in Portugal If you are a resident of Portugal, you and your children are eligible to access the public healthcare system. Children have regular checkups from birth, which cover things like vaccinations, dental care, and nutritional healthcare. Most appointments are also free or subsidized by the state. Photo: Joy Elizabeth/Getty Images Notably, many people choose to supplement state medical care with private healthcare by taking out a health insurance policy. Generally speaking, this gives them the advantage of shorter waiting times as well as access to a more comprehensive range of services and English-speaking staff. You can read more about this in our article on health insurance in Portugal.