In this guide, we’ll review the overall education system as well as the different kinds of international schools in Portugal. We’ll also share some tips about fees and how to choose the right school for your family:

Parents looking for high-quality, multicultural education will find a plethora of international schools in Portugal. However, with a range of language, methodology, and curricula options on offer, they should do their research before selecting a school for their child.

Schooling in Portugal splits into four phases. These are Cycle 1 (ages 6–10), Cycle 2 (ages 10–12), Cycle 3 (ages 12–15), and Secondary Cycle (ages 15–18). Additionally, education is split between private and public schools, with private schools having a reputation for higher quality. Public schools are free, teach in Portuguese, and are accessible to both citizens and foreigners alike; private schools in Portugal, including international schools, teach in a range of languages and charge fees.

The Portuguese education system , like those of most European countries, runs from September through June. School holidays in Portugal typically run through the summer months with additional breaks for Christmas and Easter.

Because the educational system offers different education stages, a particular international school may accept students in particular cycles and not in others. So, be sure to do your research to figure out if your student is qualified to apply. Depending on the level of education available, international schools may be certified by different branches of the Ministry of Education and Science (in Portuguese).

You’ll find several dozen international schools in Portugal catering primarily to expats, so finding a school for your child shouldn’t be too difficult. Generally, these are clustered around the expat hubs of Lisbon , Porto, and the Algarve coast.

Types of international schools in Portugal

International schools in Portugal can be differentiated along the lines of language of instruction, international curriculum, and ages accepted.

Tuition fees vary by the level of education and by institution but may range from a few thousand euros to over €20,000 annually. Here are some of the different options for international schools.

International Baccalaureate in Portugal

International Baccalaureate (IB) programs are structured and truly global in scope, found in many countries throughout the world. Key elements of IB include a focus on essay writing, projects exploring creativity, activity, and service. Of course, along the way, students also take courses in science, math, the arts, language, and literature. Finally, at the end of secondary school, students must take a rigorous exam to earn their IB Diploma.

The IB program is attractive to parents because the IB Diploma is widely recognized throughout the world, granting them access to countless universities worldwide. Portugal currently has 14 schools that offer the IB program.

American international schools and Advanced Placement

American international schools follow the academic system of the United States, usually dividing study into elementary, middle, and high schools. Students take courses in social studies, math, English, science, and usually a foreign language. Then, upon passing all their classes and exams, students will receive a diploma.

Graduating from an American school, especially if the school is recognized by the United States Department of State, can save a lot of hassle for students hoping to attend university in the USA or Canada. Some American schools may also offer Advanced Placement (AP) college-level courses, SAT preparation, or university application support.

American curriculum schools in Portugal can be harder to find than their British counterparts. Here are a few:

Carlucci American International School of Lisbon – the only school in Portugal recognized by the US Department of State

International Christian School of Cascais – located just outside of Lisbon

British international schools

Following the national curriculum of England, British curricula schools are found all over the world. These schools are a strong option for students who intend to study in the UK or throughout the Commonwealth. Generally, students study science, math, history, English, and foreign languages. Of course, the language of instruction is English, and the focus is problem-solving, confidence building, and student growth.

One of the highlights of British curricula schools is that most offer students International General Certificates of Secondary School (IGCSE), facilitating easier access to university. Here are a few British international schools in Portugal:

International GCSE (IGCSE)

The International General Certificate of Secondary School (IGCSE) is a certificate program that follows the British curriculum. Culminating in A-level qualifications, coursework includes math, science, English, and a foreign language.

Generally, students take the IGCSE in the first two years of secondary school, through the Cambridge International Examinations Board. Then, in students’ final two years of secondary school, they usually take the A-Levels. More often than not, A-Level scores are a critical part of university applications for those looking to study in the UK. Most British curriculum schools will offer IGCSEs.

Other national curricula

With expats from almost every corner of the globe, you will find a range of schools in Portugal, catering to various cultures. Keep in mind that languages of instruction, fee structures, and curricula will vary so be sure to do your research before choosing a school.

Here are a few other kinds of schools on offer:

Religious schools

As a historically Catholic country, you’ll find no shortage of schools with a Catholic orientation. So, if your family is Catholic, and it is important for you to have your child exposed to the faith, consider sending them to a Catholic school. Many, however, teach primarily in Portuguese.

Here are a few schools to check out:

Method schools

If you’d like your child to attend a school with non-traditional teaching methods, you have a few choices. However, keep in mind that some schools may only accept students within certain cycles. Additionally, some schools may teach in one language or offer multilingual education. So be sure to do your research.

Here are some good places to start: