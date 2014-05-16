Where to learn Portuguese

Learning Portuguese before moving to Portugal Depending on your circumstances, you might prefer to wait until you move to Portugal before learning the language. After all, being surrounded by locals will help you absorb it more quickly. That said, it is good to have a basic grasp of Portuguese ahead of time, as it will make some tasks less daunting. For instance, upon arrival, you will have an easier time when it comes to opening up a bank account, setting up your phone network, or tackling some of the bigger tasks like finding a house or finding a job. International Portuguese-language schools There are a few international Portuguese-language schools across the world. This means that you can start learning Portuguese before moving to the country, either by attending classes or learning online. Some of the biggest international schools and online resources that can help you get a headstart: Berlitz – a language school network that offers classes in a variety of different settings, ranging from private online lessons to in-person group classes

Instituto Camões – a Portuguese public institution that promotes the Portuguese language and culture around the world with locations in 84 countries. They also offer online courses.

Language International – an online search portal that allows you to find Portuguese language schools in Portugal and abroad

Learning Portuguese with a computer or app If you want to learn the basics of Portuguese but don’t want to commit to a whole course just yet, you can always start by downloading a language app. Some popular options include the following: Babbel – Offers interactive courses in Brazilian Portuguese that cover a variety of language skills

– The immersive app features more than 2,000 words and allows you to broaden your Portuguese vocabulary with the help of high-quality audio and visual associations that enable you to remember faster Learn Portuguese Vocabulary – Another app that helps you enrich your vocabulary with word games and flashcards

– The premium version of this app gives you access to 105 lessons, covering topics such as greetings, food, and relationships Memrise – This allows you to practice both European Portuguese and Brazilian Portuguese. The app includes interactive games, including speed rounds, listening exercises, and vocabulary lists.

– An audio course with dozens of lessons featuring speech recognition to help you improve your pronunciation Practice Portuguese – Beyond using the free resources available on this website, you can download an app and take advantage of the interactive lessons, including audio clips and videos with native speakers and a recording device that checks your pronunciation accuracy

Learning Portuguese outside of the classroom You can sign up for as many Portuguese lessons as you want, but to really master the language, you need to practice it outside the classroom, too. This might actually be harder than it seems, given that many locals speak English fluently and can be reluctant to switch languages. Expatica’s guide to Discover more must-have apps to use in Portugal Read more Nevertheless, here are a few things you can do to practice: Find a hobby you enjoy, such as sports or crafts, and strike up a conversation with your colleagues

Watch local programs on TV to catch more informal expressions or head to the cinema to see a film with Portuguese subtitles

Listen to Portuguese music or turn on the radio whenever you go for a walk or drive

Join a language exchange group like the ones advertised on Meetup, find a language partner on Tandem, or ask a local friend to practice with you

Portuguese for children There are many schools and apps that are dedicated to teaching Portuguese to children. For example, the Instituto de Camões has created an online platform called Português Mais Perto, which features a series of interactive Portuguese classes for children who are native or descendants of Portuguese. If you are living in Portugal with children, you can also pick up a children’s book at a local store or let them watch some cartoons on TV so they can familiarize themselves with simple words and expressions. That said, most children will be able to learn Portuguese directly at school and benefit from extra support classes. Portuguese exams also have different requirements for foreign students. That said, many parents still opt for private tutoring to help their children keep up with the curriculum. Photo: Zhenzhong Liu/Unsplash Another option is to enroll your child at an international school in Portugal as they typically offer Portuguese as a second language. The online resource, Practice Portuguese for Kids, also has a separate section for parents and children. Other helpful resources include Dinolingo and italki.

Official language examinations and qualifications If you need to obtain an official certificate that demonstrates your Portuguese skills, you will need to take the Portuguese as a Foreign Language exam (PLE). This is certified by the Portuguese as a Foreign Language Assessment Centre (Centro de Avaliação de Português Língua Estrangeira – CAPLE) and is recognized in institutions across the world. Notably, you can use it for both educational and professional purposes. There are six levels of CAPLE exams which assess your writing, reading, listening, and speaking skills. The A2 is the minimum level required to obtain Portuguese citizenship. Courses are available in Portugal and in language schools worldwide. You can sign up online and submit your registration by selecting an examination center, schedule, and exam level. Once submitted, you will receive an email confirmation with a candidate code. The exam fee varies but can range between €45 and €145.