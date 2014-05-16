Degree programs in Portugal Degree programs in Portugal are divided into three cycles: undergraduate (first cycle), postgraduate (second cycle), and doctoral programs (third cycle). After finishing secondary school, students can apply for a bachelor’s degree (licenciatura), which lasts about three years. Like most countries in Europe, Portugal adopted the Bologna Process. As part of the reform, universities introduced the European Credit Transfer System (ECTS). Each study year equates to 60 credits (créditos), and students need 180 to graduate. The entry requirements vary depending on the institution and the type of degree. Typically, you need to have completed secondary school to apply for university. Most places will also require entrance exams (provas de ingresso). Expatica’s guide to Read more about the education system in Portugal Read more In Portugal, university degrees have limited slots (vagas), meaning that sometimes only the highest-scoring students secure a place. There are also specific quotas for citizens over 23 and international students, which vary according to each degree. The admission score is usually calculated by adding 50% of the secondary school average with 50% of the entrance exams. International students must show equivalent qualifications and meet specific language requirements. Notably, students from European Union (EU) countries and those within the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) pay the same as Portuguese nationals, while non-EU/EFTA students usually pay more. A degree at a public university in Portugal costs around €1,000 per year. However, if you go private, you can expect to pay around €5,000. That said, there are grants and scholarships available to help cover the costs. Some of the most popular degree subjects in Portugal include: Architecture

Engineering

Medicine

Natural sciences (e.g., biochemistry)

Postgraduate programs Master’s degrees Master’s degrees in Portugal are part of the second cycle of higher education and usually take two years to complete. Some subject areas such as architecture, medicine, and engineering might be taught as an integrated master’s (mestrado integrado), which combines undergraduate and postgraduate studies. To apply for a master’s, students must hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent Level 6 qualification, as defined by the European Qualifications Framework (EQF). Similar to other countries in Europe, a master’s in Portugal ends with a dissertation. After submitting the paper, students may also be asked to defend their thesis publically to one or two teachers. Photo: Phynart Studio/Getty Images Tuition fees for a master’s can range anywhere from €700 to €4,000 a year, depending on the type of university and subject degree. However, for international students, they can start from €2,000. Specialized postgraduate programs Some Portuguese universities may offer specialized postgraduate programs (pós-graduação). These last only one year and are essentially specialization courses for those who want to delve deeper into a topic. The entry requirements are similar to a master’s. However, vacancies tend to be slightly lower. When applying, the university will review the student’s curriculum, any training related to the postgraduate area, and final grades of previous degrees. Some universities may offer discounts for former students, but generally, the fees are about €1,500 per year. Doctoral programs Doctoral degrees in Portugal are known as doutoramentos. These are research-based programs that can take three to four years to complete. To apply, you typically require a master’s degree or the equivalent of a Level 7 award on the European Qualifications Framework. You may also need to demonstrate any research experience or submit a research proposal. Doctoral programs in Portugal are generally less expensive than in countries like the UK or the US. The average tuition ranges from €1,500 to €3,000 a year. This tends to be similar for both national and international students. Many universities offer scholarships and other financial support, but competition can be fierce.

Other study programs Besides undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, there are other types of programs available in Portugal, including diplomas and higher professional technical courses. Diplomas are shorter-term programs that offer knowledge in a specific field. These are available at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and can last around six months to a year. Meanwhile, technical courses (curso técnico superior profissional) are usually tied to a specific profession and can take up to two years. These are often available at polytechnic institutions and give a Level 5 qualification. Generally speaking, these programs are less expensive than other degrees and range from a few hundred euros to several thousand euros per year. Some of the top institutions that offer diplomas and vocational courses include: Instituto Politécnico do Porto (Porto): offers courses on design, tourism, engineering, and technology

Instituto Superior de Educação e Ciências (Lisbon): covers areas such as business, marketing, and renewable energy

Costs of studying in Portugal The affordable tuition fees and the low cost of living in Portugal make it one of the cheapest places to study in Europe. Public institutions are often more affordable, with tuition fees ranging from €700 to €1,500 per year. However, these fees can increase for non-EU/EFTA students, with degrees costing anywhere from €2,000 to €7,000 a year. Private universities can be even more expensive, with some programs starting at €4,000 a year for home students and €6,000 for international. Tuition fees are typically paid at the start of each semester or academic year through a bank transfer. Beyond this, students will have to cover other costs such as registration, exams, and materials.

Study exchange programs in Portugal Many Portuguese universities offer student exchange programs (intercâmbio), allowing you to study in another country for a semester or more. In some cases, it may even be a mandatory part of the curriculum. You can contact the university you attend to ask for more information. Another popular option is the Erasmus+ program, an EU-funded scheme that offers opportunities to study abroad within or outside the EU. Students must be enrolled in a higher education institution within the Erasmus Charter for Higher Education (ECHE) and must have completed at least a year of study in their home country. Photo: David Espejo/Getty Images There are also international agreements with specific countries such as the US-Portugal Fulbright Exchange Program and the Ibero-America Santander Scholarship that you might want to explore.

Qualifications awarded in Portugal As with most European countries, Portugal follows the Bologna Process. This means that universities and other higher education institutions use the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS). Each degree has a set number of credits that correspond to a different level on the European Qualifications Framework (EQF). This system makes it easier to recognize qualifications between countries and institutions. Higher education in Portugal has three cycles: First cycle (Level 6) : An undergraduate degree (Licenciatura) that lasts three years and is worth 180 ECT credits in total

: An undergraduate degree (Licenciatura) that lasts three years and is worth 180 ECT credits in total Second cycle (Level 7): A master’s degree (Mestrado) that lasts two years and is worth 120 ECT

A master’s degree (Mestrado) that lasts two years and is worth 120 ECT Doctorate (Level 8): A Ph.D. (Doutoramento) that lasts three to five years and is worth between 180 and 240 ECT You can read more about the Portuguese Qualifications Framework on the European Commission website.

How to apply to study in Portugal Applications for higher education in Portugal are usually submitted via the platform of the General Directorate of Higher Education (Direção-Geral do Ensino Superior – DGES). If you are an EU citizen or have a residence permit, you can follow the national call. Non-EU citizens, on the other hand, should take the international students call and apply directly to the university. They also need to request a student visa in advance at a Portuguese embassy or consulate in their home country. The enrolment period opens in three phases. Dates are officially announced every year by the DGES, but general deadlines are: First admissions phase : May to July

: May to July Second admissions phase : July to August

: July to August Third admissions phase: August to September Some institutions may have specific deadlines, so be sure to check before applying. Applicants will typically need to provide the following documents: Valid passport or ID

Completed application form

Academic transcripts, translated into Portuguese, along with recognition of educational equivalence

Proof that you passed the entrance exams or equivalent (for a bachelor’s degree)

Proof of proficiency in Portuguese (or English if you are studying an English-language course)

Additional documentation as required (e.g., supporting statement, letter of recommendation, and portfolio) Degrees in Portugal have limited spots, so students often compete for admission. As such, it is best to choose two or three additional options, just in case you don’t get into your first choice. You can find a list of degrees on the DGES website. After receiving your acceptance letter, you can proceed with your student visa application and arrange your finances to cover the first installment of tuition fees.

Working while studying in Portugal If you are a student from an EU/EFTA country, you can work while studying in Portugal without a work permit. However, if you are from outside this area, restrictions may apply. For example, you can only work up to 20 hours per week during the study year and up to 40 hours during academic breaks. When applying for a visa, you should contact the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service (Serviço de Estrangeiros e Fronteiras – SEF) and inform them of your professional activity by presenting an employment contract or proof that you are registered as self-employed. It is worth noting that Portugal has a special status for students who work while studying. The estatuto trabalhador estudante, as it is known, offers some perks such as extended exam dates. If you have a student visa in Portugal and want to find a job in the country after graduating, you must replace your residence permit for work purposes rather than study.