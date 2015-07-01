Studying in Spain

What degree programs are available? Undergraduate or Bachelor’s degree programs (Grado) generally last for four years in Spain. There are two main types of Spanish undergraduate degrees: official and non-official. Official degrees are transferable across many countries worldwide and are worth 240 credits overall on the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS). Non-official degrees, on the other hand, are available in individual universities and are usually non-transferable for academic purposes. These usually relate more to practical study and specific vocational learning. They include creative arts subjects such as music, dance, and theater. Popular degree subject areas in Spain include: Arts and humanities

Hospitality management

Law

Marketing and finance

Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)

Social sciences

Spanish language These Spanish degrees are equivalent to Level 6 on the European Qualifications Framework (EQF).

Postgraduate programs in Spain Master’s degrees Master’s degrees (Máster) in Spain last for one to two years and are worth 60 to 120 credits on the ECTS. They are equivalent to a Level 7 qualification on the EQF. Many Spanish universities now offer Master’s courses in English. As with undergraduate degrees in Spain, you can find both official and unofficial Master’s programs. To study at Master’s level in Spain, you will usually need to have completed an undergraduate degree or have the equivalent number of credits. Doctoral degrees Similar to many countries, the highest level of educational attainment in Spain is the Doctorate of Philosophy (Ph.D.) or Doctorado. This is a Level 8 qualification. You can complete this in three to five years in Spain, depending on whether you study full-time or part-time. To enroll for a Spanish Ph.D., you will need the equivalent of a Level 7 qualification and a minimum of 300 ECTS credits. Courses consist of a period of advanced research training followed by the writing of an original thesis. Students are supervised by an assigned academic expert in their field.

Other study programs in Spain In addition to undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, some Spanish universities and higher education institutions offer other learning and qualification opportunities. These include: Diploma courses : These can be at undergraduate (Level 5–6) or postgraduate (Level 7) level. Courses will typically last for one to two years and usually come with the opportunity to continue onto a full Bachelor’s or Master’s qualification.

: These can be at undergraduate (Level 5–6) or postgraduate (Level 7) level. Courses will typically last for one to two years and usually come with the opportunity to continue onto a full Bachelor’s or Master’s qualification. Short courses: These are offered by many institutions, either as vocational training or to improve skills and experience; for example, Spanish language courses. These programs typically last anywhere from between three months and one year.

What are the general requirements to study in Spain? Visa requirements You will need a student visa to study in Spain if you are from outside the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). In order to obtain this, you will need to have a study placement offer from a recognized Spanish higher educational institution. You will also need to meet all of the standard visa requirements, which include having minimum health insurance coverage. Depending on the length of your studies in Spain, you will have to apply for either a short-term or long-term Spanish visa. Notably, EU/EFTA nationals don’t need to apply for anything in advance of their travels but do need to register with municipal authorities and get a national identity number (NIE) if they plan to stay in the country for longer than three months. Language requirements The language requirements to study in Spain will largely depend on the language your program or course is taught in. This will typically be Spanish, English, or a regional Spanish dialect such as Catalan. Requirements for individual universities may vary, however, in general, you will need to demonstrate around B2 level on the Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) scale. If you feel like you need to brush up on your Spanish language skills upon arriving in the country, you can always enroll on a short course at one of the many language schools in Spain. Qualifications needed You will usually need to meet minimum qualification levels in order to enroll in higher education in Spain. This is fairly straightforward if you have studied in Spanish schools or in another EU/EFTA country. However, if you have gained qualifications in a non-EU/EFTA nation that doesn’t have a reciprocity agreement with Spain, you will probably have to apply to get your overseas certificates recognized. As a general rule of thumb, you will need to have the following in order to gain admission: Undergraduate degree : A certificate to show that you have completed secondary school education. In addition, you usually need to sit an entrance exam at the university you apply to.

: A certificate to show that you have completed secondary school education. In addition, you usually need to sit an entrance exam at the university you apply to. Master’s degree : An undergraduate degree or the equivalent of 240 credits on the ECTS system

: An undergraduate degree or the equivalent of 240 credits on the ECTS system Doctoral degree: A Master’s degree or a minimum of 300 credits on the ECTS system Of course, some universities may be flexible if you can’t meet the exact requirements but can demonstrate the necessary competence and/or enthusiasm to complete the course. If this is the case, you should contact the admissions department well in advance of the enrolment deadline. Getting overseas qualifications recognized Spain belongs to the Bologna Process which seeks to standardize educational qualifications across European countries. This means that it is fairly straightforward to transfer your qualifications to a Spanish equivalent if you come from a European member state. Those from countries outside Europe, on the other hand, may need to apply for a certificate of recognition. This is usually via homologacion (the granting of approval by an official authority) if you need a degree qualification recognized, or partial recognition (reconocimiento parcial) to get school qualifications acknowledged. You can find more information about the recognition and translation of foreign academic qualifications in Spain on the country’s ENIC-NARIC page.

How much does it cost to study in Spain? Tuition fees (tasas) in Spain are quite complicated as they vary depending on the region, the type of university, the study level, and the student’s nationality. Costs for official degrees at public universities are set by the autonomous communities and are based on guidelines established by the General Assembly for University Policy. Private universities, on the other hand, can set their own fees. Students from within the EU/EFTA who are studying at public institutions usually pay the same fees as Spanish students whereas third-country nationals pay higher amounts. Fees are calculated per credit, with different regions applying different tariffs. You can generally expect to pay the following per year at public universities in Spain: €150–3,500 per year for an undergraduate course

€300–4,500 per year for a Master’s course

€2,200–3,600 for the first year of a Ph.D., with costs of between €200 and €600 per year thereafter Private university tuition fees are usually less than €20,000 per year but can be as high as €30,000 for some programs. You can contact the individual universities to find up-to-date information on fees.

Can you get funding to study in Spain? Although international students have to pay tuition fees to study in Spain, there is funding available to cover the costs. This includes grants, scholarships, and other types of financial support such as discounts and fee waivers. Funding is usually limited and subject to certain conditions or eligibility requirements. Therefore, you should start looking at the various avenues as soon as possible. Types of funding Sources of funding for studying in Spain can include: Government funding : Programs run through central or regional Spanish governments, some of which may be restricted to Spanish residents or citizens

: Programs run through central or regional Spanish governments, some of which may be restricted to Spanish residents or citizens University funding : Most individual universities and higher education institutions in Spain have their own scholarship programs, so it’s a good idea to check the university websites for more details

: Most individual universities and higher education institutions in Spain have their own scholarship programs, so it’s a good idea to check the university websites for more details Private scholarships : These are typically limited to specific groups of students or those who have demonstrated very high academic standards

: These are typically limited to specific groups of students or those who have demonstrated very high academic standards International scholarships : Educational institutions or departments overseas may have cooperative agreements with Spain that include funding opportunities, so you can check with the Spanish embassy or consulate in your home country to see what might be available

: Educational institutions or departments overseas may have cooperative agreements with Spain that include funding opportunities, so you can check with the Spanish embassy or consulate in your home country to see what might be available Erasmus+ scheme: Funding for EU students Funding resources Here are a few useful websites to search for scholarships, grants, and financial aid to support your studies in Spain: Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (Ministerio de Educación y Formación Profesional): Provides information about public grants, aids, subsidies, and awards

Ministry of Culture and Sport (Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte): Offers its own program of scholarships, subsidies, and awards, although these are mostly reserved for those already residing in Spain

MAEC-AECID: Grants and scholarships for international students offered by the Spanish Agency for International Cooperation and Development

Cervantes Institute: Offers scholarships to those who have graduated from Spanish universities and want to further their learning and professional development (link in Spanish)

Study Portals: A website that allows you to search for scholarships to study in Spain

Study exchange programs in Spain Many Spanish universities have partnered with institutions worldwide to offer student exchanges. These can be for a semester or sometimes a full year, giving students an exciting opportunity to spend time learning in another environment. The EU provides funding for overseas study opportunities through its Erasmus+ program. These are mostly for students in EU countries, however, those from European Economic Area (EEA) nations and some other European countries can participate in most schemes. There are also some opportunities for other third-country nationals. Additional initiatives include partnership schemes that promote cooperation between specific nations, such as the Fulbright Program for US students. The UK also has its own Turing Scheme in place that offers exchanges with several Spanish universities.

What qualifications are awarded? Spanish universities offer official and non-official degrees. Official degrees follow the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS) and are recognized within all the countries that make up the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). These degrees include: Grado : Bachelor’s, four years, 240 ECTS (Level 6 qualification)

: Bachelor’s, four years, 240 ECTS (Level 6 qualification) Posgrado : Master’s, one to two years, 60–120 ECTS (Level 7 qualification)

: Master’s, one to two years, 60–120 ECTS (Level 7 qualification) Doctorado: Ph.D., three to five years, 60 ECTS per year (Level 8 qualification) Under the ECTS, one credit corresponds to the student workload required to successfully complete the course modules. These credits can be accumulated as well as transferred. Spanish universities also award non-official masters (Magister) and graduate (maestrias) degrees that are specific to each university. However, it is important to note that these are awarded by individual institutions, do not give access to Ph.D. courses, and are usually not recognized outside of Spain. That said, they are often linked to specialized sectors and can therefore be useful when it comes to gaining employment in Spain.

How do you apply to study in Spain? Each individual university in Spain sets its own entry requirements and application deadlines, so the first thing you should do before applying is visit the university website and check that you meet the requirements. You can find general application guidelines on the Study in Spain website: EU/EFTA/Chinese citizens studying Bachelor’s degrees : Apply initially through UNED and then proceed to the application procedures through the individual Spanish universities once you get clearance

: Apply initially through UNED and then proceed to the application procedures through the individual Spanish universities once you get clearance Non-EU/EFTA/Chinese nationals studying Bachelor’s degrees : You can apply through the individual universities after getting your overseas qualifications recognized. Just bear in mind that you will usually need to sit a university entrance exam.

: You can apply through the individual universities after getting your overseas qualifications recognized. Just bear in mind that you will usually need to sit a university entrance exam. All students of postgraduate programs: Apply directly through the university of your choice, which will inform you of the exact application procedure Notably, deadlines vary but are usually around the end of June if you want to start the winter semester of that year. You will usually need to submit the following documents along with your application: Copy of your passport or valid photo ID

Two passport-size photos

Statement of purpose (usually around 500 words)

Verified and translated educational qualifications

Proof that you meet any language requirements for the course, for example, a language certificate

Academic references Once you have been accepted into a program, you can proceed with your student visa application if you need one. You can search for suitable courses to apply to on the Study in Spain website.

Can you work while studying in Spain? You can work while studying in Spain as long as you are not studying in the country for less than three months on a Schengen visa. It is important to keep in mind that your employment contract while studying should not exceed 30 hours a week (which was recently increased from 20 hours) and your job should not interfere with your studies. Notably, you don’t need to apply for any additional work permit in Spain as long as the work falls within the above conditions. However, if you want to continue working after you finish studying, you will need to switch to a work visa if you are from outside the EU/EFTA.

Volunteering while studying Volunteering can be a great way of supplementing your learning and experience when studying abroad. Many Spanish universities advertise these kinds of opportunities or have volunteer societies. This should be your first port of call if you are interested in doing this while studying in Spain. You can also look for external volunteering opportunities on websites such as VolunteerMatch, which provides information about vacancies with non-profit organizations in Spain. If you are a student aged 18 to 30 and are interested in a voluntary placement in Spain that lasts between two and 12 months, you might also want to consider finding a placement with the European Voluntary Service (EVS).