Country Flag
Expatica logo

Housing

Are you moving to Spain? Whether you're looking to rent a city center studio or buy your dream family home in a picturesque village, it's important you understand how the local housing market works. Read our expert guides on housing in Spain for everything you need to know on renting, buying, building, and more.

#

Expat tools

Make your expat journey easier with our handy tools

expat tool

Directory

Find a service provider for your finances, education, and everything in between

Read more

expat tool

Job search

Looking for work? Search our job postings to discover a position suited to your talents

Read more

expat tool

Housing

Get the perfect start on your life in Spain with a dream home from our housing listings

Read more

expat tool

Dating

Put yourself out there! Meet expats with similar experiences and find your soulmate

Read more

expat tool

Directory

expat tool

Job search

expat tool

Housing

expat tool

Dating