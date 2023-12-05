Search the Expat Directory

Find the expat services you need to navigate your new life. Expatica’s Spain business directory is an exhaustive list of service providers in Spain that specialize in the expat market, ranging from financial services – mortgages, accountants, banks, and more – to childcare and beyond.
BCN Life is a team of American relocation experts who can help you start your dream life in Spain. They offer real estate services for buying and renting properties, assist with visa applications, and provide advice on living in Barcelona. Make moving to Spain seamless with BCN life.
Barcelona High School is an international American School in Barcelona, Spain. The school provides the US curriculum and High School Diploma, and is the only school to offer the AP program. This Social Wellness School provides student-centered learning so your child is ready for a bright international future.
Lullius Partners is a law firm focusing on tax law and litigation in Spain. They advise on tax matters, specializing in concerns affecting internationals and expats. Their expertise includes international investments, high-net-worth individuals, and legal advice for businesses. For guidance on expat tax issues, contact Lullius Partners.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets