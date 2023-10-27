Country Flag

SIM Cards and Mobile Phones

Having a Spanish cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in Spain to help with your move abroad:

Jazztel

Jazztel is a telecoms company providing telephone, internet, and television services in Spain. They have a range of great deals available so you can get the best value landline, mobile, and TV connection for your home. Whatever your needs, check out Jazztel for a tariff that suits you.
Simyo

Simyo is a telecommunications company operating in Spain. They provide a range of services including mobile deals, cell phones, and fiber broadband. Compare rates on their website and design a package to suit you. Get your phone and home connected with Simyo.
MásMóvil

MásMóvil is a Spanish telecommunications company. As well as mobile internet, SIM cards, and cell phones, they provide tariffs for TV, fiber optic internet, and electricity. You can also combine services to make your plan even more affordable. Visit MásMóvil online and see what you could save.
Yoigo

Yoigo is a Spanish telecommunications company. They have a range of great offers for your cell phone, WiFi, TV, and more. As well as their communications offering, they provide 100% green electricity for your home. Visit Yoigo online or in-store to get your home and phone connected.
Orange

Orange is a mobile phone and home broadband provider operating in Spain. They have a range of expat-friendly phone and home internet options, with deals available if you choose more than one product. Get connected in Spain with Orange.
Suop

Suop is a fiber, mobile, and electricity operator based in Spain. They offer mobile and fiber coverage with Orange, and flexible electricity contracts. They also take a collaborative approach – contribute to the Suop community to earn points towards discounts, your balance, and even PayPal credit.

Lebara

Lebara is an international mobile phone network. They offer a range of pay-as-you-go and contract options for calls, texts, and mobile data. With special rates for international calls, Lebara is popular with expats looking to set up home in a new country.

Sim Options

Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.

