Having a Spanish cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in Spain to help with your move abroad:
Suop is a fiber, mobile, and electricity operator based in Spain. They offer mobile and fiber coverage with Orange, and flexible electricity contracts. They also take a collaborative approach – contribute to the Suop community to earn points towards discounts, your balance, and even PayPal credit.
Lebara is an international mobile phone network. They offer a range of pay-as-you-go and contract options for calls, texts, and mobile data. With special rates for international calls, Lebara is popular with expats looking to set up home in a new country.
Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.
