Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in Spain:

WTG Spain

WTG Spain offers all-new properties in one portal. This real estate agency is based in Alicante (Costa Blanca) and Murcia (Costa Calida). They have experience helping expats find their ideal homes in the sun, from cheap apartments to luxury villas. WTG Spain can help you find your new dream home.
Blueground

Blueground is an online rental portal operating in Spain. Their innovative platform revolutionizes the renting process – simple search online, find your new home and move in the next day. Blueground takes care of the rest and ensures you're good to go from day 1, with bedding, Wi-Fi, and more.
Homelike

Homelike is a housing portal specializing in business travelers. Multi-national businesses rely on their reliable portfolio of furnished accommodations to find the right homes for their employees, wherever they're relocating in Europe. If your business goes beyond borders, see how Homelike can help.
HousingAnywhere

HousingAnywhere is an online property portal operating internationally. Their easy-to-use platform lets landlords and tenants connect, offering a popular service for students moving internationally. So, find your new home when relocating abroad quickly and easily with HousingAnywhere.
Spotahome

Spotahome is a full-service online property rental portal operating internationally. Their platform takes the stress out of renting by visiting the properties for you. With Spotahome, you can find, look around, and book rental properties online, making it easier to find your new home.
Other listings of Online Housing Portals

Prestige Property

Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.

HouseSitMatch.com

HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.

Savills

Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.

A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun is an online housing portal and information service for UK expats buying overseas properties. Associated with the hit Channel 4 show, the site lets you search for your dream home. It also provides expert advice on everything you need to know.

Short Stay Group

Short Stay Group is an international online portal for short-term lets. They specialize in serviced apartments in Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona, providing a welcome home-from-home for new arrivals. So, find your feet in your new home with Short Stay Group.

All Luxury Apartments

All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.

Nestpick

Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.

Finques Pous

Finques Pous is an online property portal operating across Spain. Their easy-to-use platform has over 60,000 properties located across the country, from parking spaces to penthouses. So, whatever your budget, taste, or location, you’ll find something with Finques Pous.

idealista

idealista is an online resident and commercial property portal. Their simple platform makes it easy to find your dream home, with users able to filter out properties. They have homes located across Spain, so wherever you’re looking you’ll find a property with idealista.

Kyero

Kyero is an online property portal operating in the Spanish housing market. Their accessible online platform makes it easy for expats to find their dream place in the sun, whether buying or renting. Whether you’re moving to Tenerife or Tarragona, Kyero can help.

Indomio

Indomio is an online property portal operating across Spain. Search by specifications or use the site’s easy-to-use map tool to find your next home in Spain. From city to campo, Indomio has the right property for you. Website in Spanish only.

thinkSPAIN

thinkSPAIN is an online property and recruitment portal operating in Spain. The site lets users to search a range of home and job options across the country. If you’re moving to Spain, see how thinkSPAIN can help you build your new life in the sun.

Roomgo

Roomgo is an online flat-sharing community. Their easy-to-use platform connects renters and landlords, with a range of shared housing and rental options available in a variety of locations and price points. So, wherever you’re moving, find your next dream flat-share with Roomgo.

