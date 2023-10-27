Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in Spain:
Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.
HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.
Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.
A Place in the Sun is an online housing portal and information service for UK expats buying overseas properties. Associated with the hit Channel 4 show, the site lets you search for your dream home. It also provides expert advice on everything you need to know.
Short Stay Group is an international online portal for short-term lets. They specialize in serviced apartments in Amsterdam, Paris and Barcelona, providing a welcome home-from-home for new arrivals. So, find your feet in your new home with Short Stay Group.
All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.
Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.
Finques Pous is an online property portal operating across Spain. Their easy-to-use platform has over 60,000 properties located across the country, from parking spaces to penthouses. So, whatever your budget, taste, or location, you’ll find something with Finques Pous.
idealista is an online resident and commercial property portal. Their simple platform makes it easy to find your dream home, with users able to filter out properties. They have homes located across Spain, so wherever you’re looking you’ll find a property with idealista.
Kyero is an online property portal operating in the Spanish housing market. Their accessible online platform makes it easy for expats to find their dream place in the sun, whether buying or renting. Whether you’re moving to Tenerife or Tarragona, Kyero can help.
Indomio is an online property portal operating across Spain. Search by specifications or use the site’s easy-to-use map tool to find your next home in Spain. From city to campo, Indomio has the right property for you. Website in Spanish only.
thinkSPAIN is an online property and recruitment portal operating in Spain. The site lets users to search a range of home and job options across the country. If you’re moving to Spain, see how thinkSPAIN can help you build your new life in the sun.
Roomgo is an online flat-sharing community. Their easy-to-use platform connects renters and landlords, with a range of shared housing and rental options available in a variety of locations and price points. So, wherever you’re moving, find your next dream flat-share with Roomgo.
