Want to try a new sport in your new home? Get into shape and make new friends at one of these expat-friendly sports clubs in Spain:
Muay Thai Madrid is a sports club based in the Spanish capital. The club provides a welcoming, friendly environment for all levels, from curious beginners to seasoned trainers. If you’re looking for a new hobby in Madrid, why not check out Muay Thai Madrid?
Madrid Cricket Club is a cricket club based in the Spanish capital. The club welcomes cricketers of all ages and abilities to hit the crease and give cricket a go. Madrid Cricket Club holds children’s sessions as well as their training sessions and has an active social scene.
Barcelona International Cricket Club is a cricket club based in the Catalan capital. The club welcomes players of all nationalities to come along and try a session, which usually take place on Saturday afternoons. If you’re missing the crease, check out Barcelona International Cricket Club.
Ballooning is a hot air balloon company operating in Barcelona. They run a range of hot air balloon rides that take in the spectacular Catalan countryside. So, whether you’re after a company away day with a difference or a romantic ride for two, contact Ballooning.
Eagles Training Camp is an outdoor activity center near Malaga. Located in forested mountains, the camp runs a range of adventure courses, training camps, survival camps and more. Eagles Training Camp’s expat-friendly team also run kids summer camps, school trips, and pre-wedding events.
StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in Spain. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.
