Want to try a new sport in your new home? Get into shape and make new friends at one of these expat-friendly sports clubs in Spain:

DAZN

DAZN is an online sports streaming service. With both live and on-demand content offered in more than 200 countries, there's a sport for everyone. Watch DAZN on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or games console and access top sporting events with a single subscription.
Other listings of Sports

Muay Thai Madrid

Muay Thai Madrid is a sports club based in the Spanish capital. The club provides a welcoming, friendly environment for all levels, from curious beginners to seasoned trainers. If you’re looking for a new hobby in Madrid, why not check out Muay Thai Madrid?

Madrid Cricket Club

Madrid Cricket Club is a cricket club based in the Spanish capital. The club welcomes cricketers of all ages and abilities to hit the crease and give cricket a go. Madrid Cricket Club holds children’s sessions as well as their training sessions and has an active social scene.

Barcelona International Cricket Club

Barcelona International Cricket Club is a cricket club based in the Catalan capital. The club welcomes players of all nationalities to come along and try a session, which usually take place on Saturday afternoons. If you’re missing the crease, check out Barcelona International Cricket Club.

Ballooning

Ballooning is a hot air balloon company operating in Barcelona. They run a range of hot air balloon rides that take in the spectacular Catalan countryside. So, whether you’re after a company away day with a difference or a romantic ride for two, contact Ballooning.

Eagles Training Camp

Eagles Training Camp is an outdoor activity center near Malaga. Located in forested mountains, the camp runs a range of adventure courses, training camps, survival camps and more. Eagles Training Camp’s expat-friendly team also run kids summer camps, school trips, and pre-wedding events.

StubHub

StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in Spain. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.

