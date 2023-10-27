Country Flag

Financial Services

Need help with money matters when moving to your new home? Get your finances into shape with these expat-friendly financial services operating in Spain:

Spliiit

Spliiit is a co-subscription service available in Spain. Their website explains how to share spare slots on your subscription with other users, lowering what you pay each month. Spliiit's platform makes account management simple and keeps your details secure. Cut your monthly costs with Spliiit.
Holborn Assets

Holborn Assets is an international financial services company operating in Spain. Their team of expert advisors offers a range of services, from investment advice and asset management to mortgages and insurance. Get more from your money in Spain with the professionals at Holborn Assets.
bitFlyer

bitFlyer is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading. They offer a secure, regulated, and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency trading today with the experts at bitFlyer.
Soldo

Soldo is a pay and spend automation service for businesses. Their innovative platform aims to bridge the gap between companies and banks, with programs to help users keep better track of their payments and finances. If you're setting up a business, do it with Soldo.
HSBC Expat

HSBC Expat provides a range of award-winning financial services specifically tailored to expats. From currency exchange to bespoke international investment advice, you’ll find the right services and advice for you in your home. So, take the financial stress out of your move with HSBC Expat.

N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
Other listings of Financial Services

BBVA Mortgages

BBVA is a mortgage lender operating in Spain. One of the biggest Spanish retail banks, BBVA has a wealth of knowledge when it comes to financing your property dreams. Speak to their team of experts and find the right option for your needs. Use the BBVA mortgage simulator to see where you stand.

Payoneer

Payoneer is a cross-border payment platform operating around the world. Their platform streamlines global commerce for millions of small businesses, marketplaces, and enterprises from 200 countries and territories. Get your business up and running with the payment experts at Payoneer.

TransferMate

TransferMate is an international payment platform specializing for the B2B market. Working with some of the largest global brands, the platform offers a smarter, integrated solution for global payment needs. If your business is going beyond borders, sign up with TransferMate.

Santander

Santander is an international retail bank operating across Spain. They have a range of financial products for individuals and companies, including current accounts and online banking. Make life in your new home that bit easier by signing up with Santander.

HomeEspaña

HomeEspaña is a real estate agency based on the Costa Blanca. Since 2002, they have been helping expats find their dream homes in the sun, from rural homesteads to beachside villas. So, turn your dreams into reality and find your new home with HomeEspaña.

Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell is an international bank operating across Spain. They offer a range of personal, business and private banking products, including insurance, credit cards and more. So, whatever your financial needs, Banco de Sabadell can help you keep track of your money.

Barclays

Barclays is a leading international retail bank operating across Spain. They offer a range of financial services tailored to the expat market, including bank accounts, investments, and savings. Barclays also offer specifically tailored international banking and savings for UK expats moving abroad.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is an international retail bank operating across Spain. They offer a number of expat-friendly financial services in English, including bank accounts, credit cards, and cash withdrawals. Stay on top of your money by taking out an account with Deutsche Bank.

LWM International

LWM International is an international financial management consultancy. They provide a range of financial services tailored to expats, including investment management, personal pension plans, and citizenship guidance. So, whatever your financial needs, speak to the professionals at LWM International.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

