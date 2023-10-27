Featured Spliiit Spliiit is a co-subscription service available in Spain. Their website explains how to share spare slots on your subscription with other users, lowering what you pay each month. Spliiit's platform makes account management simple and keeps your details secure. Cut your monthly costs with Spliiit. Visit website

Featured Holborn Assets Holborn Assets is an international financial services company operating in Spain. Their team of expert advisors offers a range of services, from investment advice and asset management to mortgages and insurance. Get more from your money in Spain with the professionals at Holborn Assets. Visit website

Featured bitFlyer bitFlyer is an online platform for cryptocurrency trading. They offer a secure, regulated, and easy-to-use platform for buying and selling Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more. Enter the exciting world of cryptocurrency trading today with the experts at bitFlyer. Visit website

Featured Soldo Soldo is a pay and spend automation service for businesses. Their innovative platform aims to bridge the gap between companies and banks, with programs to help users keep better track of their payments and finances. If you're setting up a business, do it with Soldo. Visit website

Featured HSBC Expat HSBC Expat provides a range of award-winning financial services specifically tailored to expats. From currency exchange to bespoke international investment advice, you’ll find the right services and advice for you in your home. So, take the financial stress out of your move with HSBC Expat. Visit website

Featured N26 N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help. Visit website