What better way to make the most out of living in Spain that getting out there and exploring everything it has to offer? Whether you're looking for the ultimate days out with the kids, or planning your next Spanish dinner party at home, our expert guides to lifestyle in Spain have all the information you need.

Culture & Entertainment Want to get beneath the skin of your new home? From the best music festivals in Barcelona to the top museums in Madrid, our expert guides on culture and entertainment in Spain will introduce you to a whole world of new opportunities.

Food & Drink What better way to understand Spain than through your tastebuds? Whether you're looking for the best bars and restaurants in Madrid or the best Spanish recipes for your next dinner party, you'll find it all in our expert guides to food and drink in Spain.

Holidays & Celebrations Ready to celebrate your new life in Spain? What better way to get to know your new home than experiencing the holidays and celebrations in Spain. Whatever party you’re looking for, you’ll find it in our expert guides on everything from local Christmas traditions to Spanish public holidays.

Sports & Fitness Looking to stay fit and healthy in your new home? Our expert guides to sports and fitness in Spain detail everything you need to know about sport and wellbeing in your new home, from popular sports to the best places to join a local sports club or association.