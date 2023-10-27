Housing listings

Barcelona
2 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 6,000.00 p.m.
SEASONAL RENTAL. Exclusive apartment with views of the heart of Turó Parc in a royal estate located in one of the most exclusive areas of Barcelona.
On a privileged street in Turó Parc, with views
Barcelona
2 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 4,500.00 p.m.
Magnificent 72 m2 home, located in a restored modernist building, it is a jewel that combines the charm of the original architecture with the comforts and contemporary design. With abundant natural
Monóvar / Monóver
3 Bedroom Finca/Country House in Monóvar / Monóver, Alicante
€ 850.00 p.m.
Discover your rural oasis in Monovar! This charming renovated country house offers you everything you need for a quiet and comfortable life surrounded by nature. With 120 m² built, the house has a
Barcelona
6 Bedroom Villa in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 25,000.00 p.m.
SEASONAL RENTAL. Walter Haus is pleased to present this magnificent property in one of the most privileged areas of Barcelona. Designed by renowned architect Ricardo Bofill in 2005, this luxury
Estepona
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Estepona, Málaga
€ 3,500.00 p.m.
This attractive development comprises 36 semidetached villas: each with beautiful views of the countryside and the sea. The modern villas are split over two levels and offer a stylish open plan
El Rosario
4 Bedroom Townhouse in El Rosario, Málaga
€ 7,500.00 p.m.
Discover this beautiful property with a *550 m² land* and *270 m² built*, perfect for enjoying coastal life!
✨ *Highlighted features:*
- *4 large bedrooms*
- *4 modern bathrooms*
- *2 covered
Barcelona
2 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 6,600.00 p.m.
SEASONAL RENTAL (32 days-11 months). READY TO ENTER TO LIVE. ROOFTOP WITH POOL, GYM, CO-WORKING, CLEANING SERVICE AND PARKING (OPC.).
Magnificent 90m2 luxury apartment, in a new building with a
Guadalmina
4 Bedroom Villa in Guadalmina, Málaga
€ 6,000.00 p.m.
Exclusive, unique, special, opportunity, there are no words to define this property, there is nothing like it or that can match it, if you are looking for exclusivity, tranquility, privacy this is
Barcelona
1 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 4,600.00 p.m.
SEASONAL RENTAL (32 days-11 months). READY TO ENTER TO LIVE. ROOFTOP WITH POOL, GYM, CO-WORKING, CLEANING SERVICE AND PARKING (OPTIONAL).
Magnificent 55 m2 luxury apartment, in a new construction
Barcelona
1 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 3,900.00 p.m.
SEASONAL RENTAL (32 days-11 months). READY TO ENTER TO LIVE. ROOFTOP WITH POOL, GYM, CO-WORKING, CLEANING SERVICE AND PARKING (OPC.).
Magnificent 55 m2 luxury apartment, in a new building with a
Marbella
2 Bedroom Apartment in Marbella, Málaga
€ 1,800.00 p.m.
This beautifully renovated 2-bedroom apartment is a golfer's dream, located just steps away from a prestigious Rio Real Golf Course.
Ideal for those seeking a serene lifestyle with the convenience
Barcelona
2 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 2,990.00 p.m.
SEASONAL RENTAL. AVAILABLE DECEMBER 5TH. Spectacular 80 m2 apartment in a beautiful royal building with elevator in the historic center of Barcelona, next to Plaza Universitat and Plaza Catalunya.
Barcelona
4 Bedroom Apartment in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 9,500.00 p.m.
SEASONAL RENTAL Spectacular 176sqm duplex in the exclusive Illa del Llac residential complex. An urbanization with a communal garden area with swimming pool, 2 paddle tennis courts, gym, meeting room
Barcelona
6 Bedroom Villa in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 15,000.00 p.m.
Magnificent house for rent in Can Caralleu, Sarrià, surrounded by the Collserola Natural Park and with magnificent views of the city of Barcelona.
This single-family house has a total of 480 m2
Barcelona
3 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 8,800.00 p.m.
SEASONAL RENTAL (32 days-11 months). READY TO ENTER TO LIVE. ROOFTOP WITH POOL, GYM, CO-WORKING, CLEANING SERVICE AND PARKING (OPC.).
Magnificent 150m2 luxury apartment, in a new building with a
Barcelona
4 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona
€ 6,000.00 p.m.
SEASONAL RENTAL (4 months minimum) - FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED - INTERNET INCLUDED
Magnificent renovated 250m2 apartment, located in one of the most exclusive areas of Barcelona, next to Passeig de
Arona
2 Bedroom Apartment in Arona, Tenerife
€ 1,798.00 p.m.
This apartment exudes elegance, with a spacious and cozy living room adorned with a comfortable sofa bed and a state-of-the-art television. Beyond the living room is a splendid 12 square meter
Estepona
3 Bedroom Apartment in Estepona, Málaga
€ 1,750.00 p.m.
Location: Estepona
Mirador del Golf is located in the well-known and prestigious area of Estepona Golf, in the municipality of Estepona, only 10 minutes from the town of Estepona; 20 minutes from the
Costa Adeje
1 Bedroom Apartment in Costa Adeje, Tenerife
€ 1,600.00 p.m.
Stunning top floor apartment for rent in El Duque, Costa Adeje
Available from September for 6 months.
This lovely apartment is located in el Duque, very luxury area, where are mostly hotels of 5
Valencia
4 Bedroom Flat in Valencia, Valencia
€ 2,100.00 p.m.
Flat for rent in Valencia, with 136 m2, 4 rooms and 2 bathrooms, Lift, Furnished and Air
Los Alcázares
3 Bedroom Villa in Los Alcázares, Murcia
€ 3,500.00 p.m.
LOS ALCAZARES, A luxury modern 3 bed detached villa with sea views and private pool - Available for a 11 month long term rental
*** DUE TO BREXIT AND SPANISH RESIDENCIA REQUIREMENTS: We can now
Torre del Mar
3 Bedroom Apartment in Torre del Mar, Málaga
€ 900.00 p.m.
Available from October to June. Beautiful apartment located next to the sea, completely renovated and furnished. It has a spacious living-dining room, designer kitchen, furnished and equipped,
Costa Adeje
2 Bedroom Flat in Costa Adeje, Tenerife
€ 2,930.00 p.m.
Fantastic 2 bedroom penthouse in first phase of Terrazas del Duque. The apartment offers
2 bedrooms with built- in wardrobes, 2 bathrooms with double sink and bathtub, living area with direct
L'Ametlla de Mar
2 Bedroom Apartment in L'Ametlla de Mar, Tarragona
€ 925.00 p.m.
Same price all year around for a beach apartment.
Attractive brand-new apartment with sea views in the Roques Daurades complex in l'Ametlla de Mar, a town on Costa Daurada (Golden Coast), in the