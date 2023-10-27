Country Flag
Expatica logo

Housing listings

  • Barcelona

    2 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Flat
    € 6,000.00 p.m.
  • Barcelona

    2 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Flat
    air-conditioning
    heating
    € 4,500.00 p.m.
  • Monóvar / Monóver

    3 Bedroom Finca/Country House in Monóvar / Monóver, Alicante

    Finca/Country House
    air-conditioning
    garage
    heating
    € 850.00 p.m.
  • Barcelona

    6 Bedroom Villa in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Villa
    air-conditioning
    heating
    pool
    € 25,000.00 p.m.
  • Estepona

    3 Bedroom Townhouse in Estepona, Málaga

    Townhouse
    air-conditioning
    garage
    pool
    € 3,500.00 p.m.
  • El Rosario

    4 Bedroom Townhouse in El Rosario, Málaga

    Townhouse
    € 7,500.00 p.m.
  • Barcelona

    2 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Flat
    heating
    pool
    € 6,600.00 p.m.
  • Guadalmina

    4 Bedroom Villa in Guadalmina, Málaga

    Villa
    air-conditioning
    garage
    heating
    pool
    € 6,000.00 p.m.
  • Barcelona

    1 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Flat
    heating
    pool
    € 4,600.00 p.m.
  • Barcelona

    1 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Flat
    heating
    pool
    € 3,900.00 p.m.
  • Marbella

    2 Bedroom Apartment in Marbella, Málaga

    Apartment
    pool
    € 1,800.00 p.m.
  • Barcelona

    2 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Flat
    air-conditioning
    heating
    € 2,990.00 p.m.
  • Barcelona

    4 Bedroom Apartment in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Apartment
    air-conditioning
    heating
    € 9,500.00 p.m.
  • Barcelona

    6 Bedroom Villa in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Villa
    air-conditioning
    heating
    pool
    € 15,000.00 p.m.
  • Barcelona

    3 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Flat
    heating
    pool
    € 8,800.00 p.m.
  • Barcelona

    4 Bedroom Flat in Barcelona, Barcelona

    Flat
    air-conditioning
    heating
    € 6,000.00 p.m.
  • Arona

    2 Bedroom Apartment in Arona, Tenerife

    Apartment
    garage
    pool
    € 1,798.00 p.m.
  • Estepona

    3 Bedroom Apartment in Estepona, Málaga

    Apartment
    pool
    € 1,750.00 p.m.
  • Costa Adeje

    1 Bedroom Apartment in Costa Adeje, Tenerife

    Apartment
    pool
    € 1,600.00 p.m.
  • Valencia

    4 Bedroom Flat in Valencia, Valencia

    Flat
    air-conditioning
    heating
    € 2,100.00 p.m.
  • Los Alcázares

    3 Bedroom Villa in Los Alcázares, Murcia

    Villa
    air-conditioning
    garage
    heating
    pool
    € 3,500.00 p.m.
  • Torre del Mar

    3 Bedroom Apartment in Torre del Mar, Málaga

    Apartment
    € 900.00 p.m.
  • Costa Adeje

    2 Bedroom Flat in Costa Adeje, Tenerife

    Flat
    garage
    pool
    € 2,930.00 p.m.
  • L'Ametlla de Mar

    2 Bedroom Apartment in L'Ametlla de Mar, Tarragona

    Apartment
    air-conditioning
    garage
    heating
    pool
    € 925.00 p.m.