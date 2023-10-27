Are you planning to move to Spain? Get up to speed with everything you need to know about your new home with our collection of expert guides on moving to Spain. Whether you're looking for immigration requirements, must-watch Spanish movies, or public holiday dates, you'll find them here.

About Spain Thinking about moving to Spain? Get under the skin of your new home with our expert introductory guides to everything you need to know about Spain. From understanding the expat lifestyle in Madrid to articles about the cost of living, you'll find it here – so get ready to pack your bags.

Relocation Are you planning to relocate to Spain? Moving your entire life to a brand new country might sound daunting, but it doesn't have to be. With our expert guides on relocation to Spain you'll find all the information you need, from moving your finances to transporting your belongings.

Society & History How much do you know about Spain? Find out more about the society and history of Spain with our expert guides detailing everything you need to know, from traditional Spanish celebrations and holidays to the movies that every expat moving to Spain must watch.

Visas & Immigration When relocating to Spain it's essential to know all the necessary information about the immigration process. Our expert guides lay out everything you need to know about visas and immigration in Spain, from getting a work permit to applying for citizenship.