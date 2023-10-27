Are you moving to Spain? Meet new friends and discover new interests and hobbies with these expat-friendly social groups in your new home:
Sharingful is an online platform for subscription-sharing. Whether you’re subscribed to a music service, streaming, books, or something else, Sharingful allows you to fill up the free slots on your memberships and split the cost. Save on your subscriptions with Sharingful.
The Madrid Players is an English-speaking theater group in the Spanish capital. The group welcomes those with a range of talents, including acting, singing, dancing, and more. The group hosts a number of performances throughout the year, with members receiving discounts on tickets.
The English Speaking Club is an international Language practice group in Barcelona and Calafell. The club organizes lots of fun activities to speak and to practice English in a relaxed atmosphere. These activities give members an opportunity to practice English listening and speaking skills.
Náutica Mengual is a boat dealer located near Valencia. Their expert sales team specializes in quality new and used vessels and offers customers a comprehensive service. So, if you dream of getting out on the open water, see if Náutica Mengual can help.
Ballooning is a hot air balloon company operating in Barcelona. They run a range of hot air balloon rides that take in the spectacular Catalan countryside. So, whether you’re after a company away day with a difference or a romantic ride for two, contact Ballooning.
Nicolas Valiente Dance School is a dance school near Marbella. They offer a range of classes for all ages and abilities, from salsa to ballet. The school runs popular children’s programs for young dancers from their dedicated facility. Get ready to dance the night away.
