Looking for the perfect primary school in Spain? Here’s our list of expat-friendly/international elementary schools in Spain to help you out:

St. Peter’s School

St. Peter's School is an international school located in Barcelona. The school offers an IB-accredited education for students aged 12 months to 18 years in a global, open-minded learning space. Prepare your child to get the best from life with St. Peter's School in Barcelona.
Hastings School

Hastings School is an independent British school located in Madrid. The school prides itself on academic excellence and an encouraging learning environment. Teachers are native speakers and are experts in the UK national curriculum. There's also a range of extracurricular activities on offer for students.
The British School of Barcelona

The British School of Barcelona is an independent school. From its campuses in Sitges and Castelldefels, it offers a highly effective teaching and learning experience. At the British School of Barcelona, children aged 3-18 receive an education in English embedded within UK academic life.
British Council School

The British Council School is an international school in Madrid. Students aged 2-18 years follow the English national curriculum, followed by the school's unique Bilingual Baccalaureate. Take advantage of 80 years of experience and let your children thrive at the British Council School.
Hamelin-Laie International School

Hamelin-Laie International School is an independent school located near Barcelona. At their state-of-the-art campus, students aged 1 to 18 years can enjoy a globally focused education in a nurturing environment. The school offers the IB Diploma and Bachillerato, with teaching in English, Spanish and Catalan.

Other listings of Primary Schools

Pearson Online Academy

Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.

InterHigh

InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.

Xabia International College

Xabia International College is an international school located in Xabia, near Benidorm. The school provides a quality English curriculum for students from 2 to 18 years. They specialize in small class sizes, ensuring an individual teaching program that combines the best of the Spanish cultural learning.

The English Montessori School

The English Montessori School is an international school located in Madrid. The school combines the English national curriculum with the pedagogical approach of the Montessori system. Students from 3 to 18 study in a welcoming, encouraging learning environment at the English Montessori School.

The English International College

The English International College is an international school located in Málaga. Students from 3 to 18 years follow the English national curriculum, including IGCSE and A-Level examinations. Students from all around the world study at the English International College’s state-of-the-art facilities.

The British College of Benalmádena

The British College of Benalmádena is an international school between Torremolinos and Fuengirola. The school offers children from 3 to 18 years a British education in a state-of-the-art learning environment. The British College of Benalmádena is one of the leading British schools on the Costa del Sol.

The Academy International School

The Academy International School is an international school located near Palma, Mallorca. The school offers a happy, creative environment for children from 3 to 18 years. Children at The Academy follow the English national curriculum at the school’s welcoming, tranquil campus.

Sunny View School

Sunny View School is an international school on the Costa del Sol. The school provides a leading British education for children between 2 and 18 years. Students at Sunny View School follow the GCSE and A-Level courses, setting them up for Europe’s leading universities.

Swans International School

Swans International School is an international primary school located in Marbella. The school provides a caring, compassionate education from teachers who encourage students to be considerate and principled. So, give your child the best start in life with Swans International School.

St. George International

St. George International is a British school with locations in both Madrid and Barcelona. Students enjoy teaching by a staff of native British teachers at state-of-the-art learning facilities. For a truly global British education in Spain, consider St. George International.

St. Anne’s School

St. Anne’s School is an international independent school located in Madrid. The school offers a British education from UK-qualified teachers for students between 3 and 18 years. Students are a mix of Spanish and international nationalities, taking iGCSE and Bachillerato exams.

Sierra Bernia School

Sierra Bernia School is an international school located in Alicante. They have been offering a British education to children between 3 and 18 years since 1973. For an education at the longest running British school on the Costa Blanca, consider the Sierra Bernia School.

Oakley College

Oakley College is an international school in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The school offers a British education for students between 2 and 18 years. This ensures pupils are able to move onto universities of their choice. For a compassionate, encouraging education, consider Oakley College.

Runnymede College

Runnymede College is an international school located in Madrid. Since 1967, they have been teaching a British education to children of all nationalities from 3 to 18 years. For a liberal, humanistic education in state-of-the-art facilities, choose Runnymede College for your child when relocating to Spain.

Queen’s College

Queen’s College is an international school located near Palma, on the island of Mallorca. They offer educational excellence in an idyllic setting for students between 3 and 18 years. The school follows the British curriculum and prides itself on its small, family community.

Oak House School

Oak House School is an international school in Barcelona. They offer a multilingual education for students aged 3 to 18 in state-of-the-art facilities that use the latest technology. So, for a school that celebrates English, Spanish and Catalan teaching, consider Oak House School.

Numont School

Numont School is a British primary school located in Madrid. The school is in a quiet residential neighborhood and offers a UK education for children from 2 to 11 years. Numont School has pupils from around the world, creating a truly international education in the Spanish capital.

Montessori School Madrid

Montessori School Madrid is a network of international schools with four locations across the city. They combine the best aspects of the British educational system with the philosophy of Montessori. If you’re looking for a well-rounded education in Madrid, consider the city’s Montessori Schools.

Marbella Montessori School

Marbella Montessori School is an international primary school located in Marbella. The school combines the popular Montessori pedagogy with British national curriculum for children aged 3 to 11 years. Marbella Montessori School has a beautiful campus at the former country villa of Audrey Hepburn.

Maxwell School

Maxwell School is an international school based in Madrid. They offer a bicultural education combining the best of the Spanish and English education systems. At Maxwell School’s intimate campus, students aged 3 to 12 will experience a compassionate, caring education.

Kensington School Barcelona

Kensington School Barcelona is a multilingual independent school located to the west of the city. Since 1966, they’ve taught a curriculum that follows the UK curriculum and learning ethos for children aged 3 to 18 years. Give your child the best start in life at Kensington School Barcelona.

King’s College Madrid

King’s College is a network of international British schools with locations across Spain. For over 50 years, the schools have offered students aged 3 to 18 a broad British education that sets them up for university. So, for a truly British education in Spain, consider King’s College Madrid.

Newton College

Newton College is an independent school based near Alicante. Part of the Laude network of schools, it offers a world-class education embedded in both British and Spanish systems for children aged 18 months to 18 years. For a global education, consider Newton College.

The Lady Elizabeth School

The Lady Elizabeth School is an independent school based near Alicante. Part of the Laude network of schools, it offers a world-class education embedded in both British and Spanish systems for children aged 18 months to 18 years. For a global education, consider The Lady Elizabeth School.

King’s College Alicante

King’s College is a network of international British schools with locations across Spain. For over 50 years, the schools have offered students aged 3 to 18 a broad British education that sets them up for university. So, for a truly British education in Spain, consider King’s College Alicante.

King Richard III College

King Richard III College is an international school near Palma, Mallorca. The independent day school provides a British education for children aged 3 to 18, alongside the Spanish bachillerato system. So, for a bilingual education on the island of Mallorca, chose King Richard III College.

Kensington School

Kensington School is a leading independent school located on the outskirts of Madrid. The school offers a British education combined with important aspects of the Spanish schooling system. For a high-quality education embedded in UK teaching, enrol your child at the Kensington School.

International School of Catalunya

The International School of Catalunya is a leading independent school located in La Garriga, Barcelona. They follow the British national curriculum for students aged 3 to 18 years. If you’re moving to Barcelona, give your child a British education with the International School of Catalunya.

International School of Madrid

The International School of Madrid is an independent school in the heart of the capital. They offer a well-rounded British education for children aged 1 to 18 years that successfully integrates arts and sports. So, for a positive education for your child, consider the International School of Madrid.

International School Estepona

International School Estepona is an international school in Estepona, near Marbella. It offers nursery and primary school education in a secure campus with state-of-the-art facilities. The school follows the British education system, combining it with Spanish studies.

Endaze British International School

Endaze British International School is an independent school based in Madrid. The school offers a British education to students of all nationalities from 3 to 18 years. Endaze British International School is a Cambridge International School, ensuring students get the best education for their future.

Holy Mary British Catholic School

Holy Mary British Catholic School is an independent school in Madrid. They offer an education that installs Catholic values of respect, tolerance and good behavior. Holy Mary British Catholic School provide primary and secondary education across two campuses in the city.

English School Los Olivos

English School Los Olivos is a British independent school located in Valencia. Since 1976, they have been offering a secular education that celebrates British, Spanish and Valencian cultures. English School Los Olivos teach classes embedded in the British curriculum, alongside complementary Spanish studies.

Iale International School

Iale International School is a private school based in La Eliana, near Valencia. Part of the Iale-Elian group, the school offers education for children aged 1 to 19 years. Iale International School teach with an international vision, so students are ready for a diverse, global world.

El Limonar International School

El Limonar International School is an independent school with two locations south-eastern Spain. Their campuses in Murcia and Villamartín offer a bilingual education embedded into the UK academic system. The schools offer the IGCSE and A Level programs, alongside Spanish requirements.

Dallington School

Dallington School is an independent British school in Madrid. Based in brand new campuses since January 2020, the school offers a British education for students aged 2 to 18 years. If you’re looking for a well-rounded school life for your children, consider enrolling them at the Dallington School.

Brains International Schools

Brains International Schools is a network of international private schools located in Spain. They offer a truly bilingual education for children of all ages at their five prestigious locations. For a leading education for your child – including the IB Diploma – consider Brains International Schools.

Canterbury School

Canterbury School is an international school in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The school offers a bilingual education in both Spanish and English for domestic and international students. So, for a truly mixed education on Gran Canaria, check out the Canterbury School.

Caxton College

Caxton College is an independent school located in Valencia. It offers a complete education for students aged 1 to 18, offering the British national curriculum in a multicultural environment. Caxton College has state-of-the-art facilities, including libraries, swimming pools and sports pitches.

Cambridge House Community College

Cambridge House Community College is an independent school in Valencia. The school has official British School Overseas accreditation and provides a teaching program for children of all ages. It also runs adult and family learning classes, ensuring a positive education for the whole family.

Calpe School

Calpe School is an international primary school located in Urb. Linda Vista Baja. The school offers an all-round education for children from 2 to 10 years old in a loving environment. Calpe School offers state-of-the-art learning facilities, including interactive whiteboards and an outside sports area.

British School of Valencia

The British School of Valencia is an international school located in central Valencia. The school aims to offer pupils academic excellence while strengthening the cultural ties between Spain and the UK. Students learn in state-of-the-art buildings that encourage critical thinking, active lifestyles and social integration.

British School of Córdoba

The British School of Córdoba is an international school in the city of Córdoba. The school provides a British education enriched with the study of Spanish language and culture. For an education that combines both of your child’s homes, consider the British School of Córdoba.

British School Alzira

British School Alzira is an independent school located near Valencia. Since 1997, the school has applied the British curriculum, ensuring students get the best of both worlds. The school is part of a larger network of British Schools available in the region.

British College La Cañada

British College La Cañada is an international school in Valencia. They offer an education that follows the national curriculum for England and Wales combined with core topics of the Spanish system. So, for an education that celebrates both worlds, check out British College La Cañada.

Bellver International College

Bellver International College is an international school located in Palma de Mallorca. The school offers an English-speaking education strongly focused on developing bilingual students and citizens of the world. So, for a well-rounded education in Mallorca, choose Bellver International College.

Aloha College

Aloha College is an independent school in Nueva Andalucía, near Marbella. For over 30 years, it has offered a British-centered education for expat children aged 3 to 18. The school is important part of the local international community. So, for a well-rounded education, consider Aloha College.

Baleares International College

Baleares International College is an international school in the Mallorcan capital, Palma. The school provides a British-style education for students aged 2 – 18 years. It has two campuses with high-quality sports facilities, classrooms and more. Give your child the best start with Baleares International College.

Almuñécar International School

Almuñécar International School is an independent school in the southern town of Almuñécar. The school provides an inclusive, collaborative learning community for all ages. Almuñécar International School offers an education embedded into the UK national curriculum for expat and Spanish families.

Lope de Vega International School

Lope de Vega International School is an international school in Benidorm. They offer a bilingual curriculum embedded in the Spanish academic system. Lope de Vega International School provides nursery, primary and secondary level education and boarding is available.

MIT School Málaga

MIT School Málaga is a bilingual international school based in Malaga. They offer bilingual education from Kindergarten through to High School, including the International Baccalaureate and Chinese HanBan examinations. For a truly global education, enrol your child at the MIT School Málaga.

