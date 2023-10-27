Featured English for Fun English for Fun is an expat-friendly, English-speaking preschool in Madrid. They offer American Preschool (0-6 years old) as well as after-school childcare (up to 14 years) in their fun and engaging learning environment. Give your child the best start in Madrid with English for Fun. Visit website

Featured LanguaTalk LanguaTalk is an online language learning platform. Choose your language and find personalized teaching for all levels and abilities that fits your budget and schedule. Learn 1-to-1 online and take your language skills to the next level with LanguaTalk. Visit website

Featured De Taaljuf De Taaljuf is a language institute offering online classes. Led by Margriet van Gelder, the school specializes in lessons for Dutch-speaking students keen to further their language skills under the Spanish sun. Get in touch and arrange online lessons with De Taaljuf today. Visit website

Featured Lingoda Lingoda is an innovative online language school accessible worldwide. Their learning platform will ensure you're speaking like a local before you know it. Choose the language and time that suits you and join one of Lingoda's professionally taught classes from the comfort of your home. Visit website

Featured All Language Resources All Language Resources is an online language course search platform. Whether you’re looking for a language-learning app or a classroom-based course in your new home, they help you find the right program for you. So, whatever your language learning needs, check out All Language Resources. Visit website