Tellus Languages Abroad is a leading provider of language courses across Europe. With their network of established schools, you’ll learn your chosen language while immersed in the local culture. So, whether you learn Spanish in Madrid or German in Berlin, Tellus has the right school.
Speakeasy Language School is a language school based in Barcelona. The school offers courses that encourage their communicative immersion approach to learning. The school has state-of-the-art facilities ensuring students get the most out of their stay in Barcelona.
Olé Languages! is a language school located in Barcelona. From their central location, they offer a range of short-term and long-term courses for all ages and abilities. Courses include a range of cultural outings that help students practice their skills in real life scenarios.
The Universitat de Barcelona is a leading higher education facility in Barcelona. Alongside a range of bachelors and masters programs, the university also runs a number of language courses for Spanish learners. Get a degree or boost your Spanish at Universitat de Barcelona.
Solbarcelona is a language school based in Barcelona. For over 20 years, they’ve been teaching Spanish to international learners from around the world. Students can choose from a range of courses to suit their ability, ensuring the right level of teaching at Solbarcelona.
Estudio Hispanico is an international Spanish language school with locations across Spain. Students choose from a range of classes and schools, and can combine cities. So, whether you want to learn in Seville or San Sebastian, find the right class for you with Estudio Hispanico.
Versión Original Barcelona is a language school located in Barcelona. They specialize in small learning groups that encourage confidence and conversation. The school is located just 5 minutes walking from Plaça Catalunya. Students come from around the world to study with Versión Original.
Meraki is an educational travel agency that combines unforgettable experiences with language tuition. They offer a number of combination holidays where students can learn English or Spanish alongside outdoor activities. These can range from hiking and mountain biking to a yoga retreat.
Enforex is an international Spanish language school with locations across Spain and Latin America. They offer programs to suit every student, from DELE prep classes in Madrid to intensive courses in Marbella. So, learn Spanish in a way that suits you with Enforex.
Don Quijote is a Spanish language school operating internationally. From their schools in Spain, they offer a range of language courses for all abilities and backgrounds. At Don Quijote, students follow interactive, innovative learning programs that include a lively calendar of social activities and events.
Kingsbrook Idiomas is a language school based in Barcelona. They offer learners a range of Spanish programs, from beginner conversational classes to dedicated exam preparation. If you’re looking for a culture language school in Barcelona, consider taking a class with Kingsbrook Idiomas.
inlingua is an international language school with locations across the world. They combine effective classroom and online learning within a creative and innovative educational program. So, whatever language you want to learn, boost your skills with inlingua.
Expanish is a language school with locations in Spain and Argentina. The schools combine cultural immersion, real-world interactions, and classroom-based learning. Give yourself the best chance of advancing your Spanish skills by signing up for a class with Expanish.
Academia Contacto is a language school based in Madrid. They specialize in teaching Spanish to foreign students and young professionals. They run a range of courses for all abilities alongside a roster of extra-curricular activities. These include everything from nights out to city excursions.
Entrelenguas is a Spanish language school with a difference. Based in Ronda, they offer language tuition alongside activities that celebrate Spanish culture. These activities promote slow tourism, ensuring students and travelers experience the best of Spain, from cooking classes to micro theater.
La Playa Escuela de Español is a language school on the Costa del Sol. Located in the lively coastal town of La Cala del Moral, the school combines proximity to nature with welcoming, relaxing learning. Make your language learning feel like a holiday with La Playa.
Academia CILE is a language school in Málaga. Located in the historic heart of the city, the school offers highly-qualified teaching in small groups of up to 8 students. Accommodation is available across the city. Academia CILE offers a range of activities alongside their Spanish courses.
Onspain is a Spanish language school located in Malaga. An Instituto Cervantes school, Onspain offers courses for all abilities and ages at two locations in the city. Students can stay at accommodation in the city, ensuring full immersion into Spanish life and culture.
Academia AIFP is a language school based in Málaga. For over 20 years, the school has been running Spanish courses for students with various backgrounds and abilities. The school is an accredited Instituto Cervantes school. Whatever your want from Spanish, you’ll find it with Academia AIFP.
Cervantes Escuela Internacional is a Spanish language school in Malaga. They offer courses for all levels, focusing on classroom learning and lively activities where students can test their skills. Students can stay at the schools network of apartments, ensuring a welcoming stay in Malaga.
Colegio de España is a leading language school in the university city of Salamanca. The school offers more than 20 different courses, each taught by experienced teachers. So, embrace both Spanish language and culture at the Colegio de España.
K2 Internacional is a language school based in Cadiz. A Instituto Cervantes school, it offers a memorable Spanish language learning experience. Students can stay in shared accommodation within the city and take part in a range of social and cultural activities.
The Spanish Language Center is a language school in Marbella. It welcomes students from around the world to learn Spanish in its encouraging learning environment. Students can stay at accommodation in the city, so you’ll get a fully immersive experience at the Spanish Language Center.
El Aula Azul is a Spanish language school in San Sebastian/Donostia. It prides itself on its fun and friendly learning environment, where students learn from qualified professionals. El Aula Azul is close to the beach, and students stay in the heart of San Sebastian.
Tandem is a language school located in the city of San Sebastian/Donostia. At their city-center facility, the school runs language courses for all ages and abilities. Students stay in the city, and can enjoy the beautiful Basque Country through a variety of cultural activities.
Giralda Center is a language school based in Seville. They provide courses in several languages, specializing in culture-led Spanish immersion courses. Students stay in apartments and home stays in the city center, ensuring a fully immersive experience regardless of language ability.
The Instituto Hispánico de Murcia is a Spanish language center based in Murcia. Focusing on providing a fun, encouraging learning environment, the school offers a range of lessons. The school is based in the historic center of Murcia, an ideal place to learn Spanish.
Hola Spanish Courses is a language school in the beautiful resort town of Sitges. The school is family-run and provides a friendly, welcoming learning environment focusing on the needs of students. So, wherever you are on your Spanish journey, get there with Hola Spanish Courses.
Quorum Language School is a language school based in the city of Nerja. The school runs a range of affordable programs for all abilities and is accredited by the Instituto Cervantes. So, you’ll get the quality education to take your Spanish to the next level.
FU International Academy is a language school based on the island of Tenerife. With two locations on the island, they provide a range of language courses for all abilities and backgrounds. Students learn in a fun, relaxed atmosphere with cultural activities to improve your learning.
Canarias Cultural is a language school based in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. They run a range of Spanish language courses for all nationalities and abilities. At Canarias Cultural, students can choose from a range of accommodation, ensuring a well-rounded Spanish education.
Instituto de Idiomas Ibiza is a language school based on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza. Part of the Instituto Cervantes network of language centers, the school offers a wide range of programs for all abilities. Students can also take part in a range of activities.
3PHASE Lingua Group is a language course provider operating in Spain. Their popular ‘superlearning’ method helps students learn Spanish, English, German, French and Italian. The school has locations in Palma de Mallorca and Tenerife. Boost your language skills with 3PHASE Lingua Group.
Route 66 Idiomas is a language school based in the heart of Valencia. The school offers courses for students of all nationalities, ages, and abilities, including exam preparation. Students can also stay in accommodation in the city, ensuring a truly cultural language learning experience.
Hispania is a Spanish language school in Valencia. They offer courses for a range of abilities, welcoming students from around the world to the lively city of Valencia. Students study in classrooms and enjoy cultural and social activities, fully immersing themselves in Spanish life.
Taronja is a language school located in Valencia. The school offers an innovative approach to language learning, with lessons taught by free-spirited teachers. For a fresh new way to learn Spanish, see what’s on offer at the Taronja language school.
The Gran Canaria School of Languages is a language school in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Since 1964, the school has offered a range of Spanish classes all year round, either privately or in small groups. The school is located near the popular local beach.
La Janda Academia de Idiomas is a Spanish language school. Located in the picturesque village of Vejer de la Frontera, the family-run school offers various courses. Students can combine lessons with a range of activities, including surfing, flamenco and horse riding.
Berlitz is a leading provider of language training. With locations across Spain, their professional teachers offer effective tuition for all ages based on a program that works for you. So, whether you want individual business tuition or group conversation, find the right course with Berlitz.
Live Lingua is an online language school offering lessons in a range of languages. Specializing in Spanish, they also teach English, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. You can also find resources for several South African languages on their site. Explore private, group, and corporate courses with Live Lingua.
